NFL Legend Michael Irvin Asks For Prayers As He Awaits Biopsy Results From Throat Cancer Test

March 27, 2019 - 11:14 am by Camille Augustin

"After visiting some of the best throat Doctors they thought it to be wise to take a deeper look at the situation."

On Tuesday (March 26), former Dallas Cowboys player and NFL legend Michael Irvin shared a personal matter that he's calling on the public to help him battle. The 53-year-old sports commentator revealed that he spent the weekend at Ronald Regan UCLA Medical Center to endure tests for throat cancer.

In an Instagram post, Irvin said he lost his voice during a match-up between the Cowboys and the New Orleans Saints this past season in November. However, the health disruption occurred for nearly two months until Irvin's doctors suggested a throat biopsy. The former pro-athlete also revealed that he lost his father to throat cancer.

"This daemon has chased and vexed me deep in my spirit all my life," the Hall of Famer wrote. "So saying I am afraid this time is a big big understatement. I AM TERRIFIED!!" Irvin continued to state that his faith in God is unwavering and asked for prayers from the masses as he awaits the biopsy results.

From 1988 to 1999, Irvin played in the pro-league before he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2007.

Read his full post below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Spent Sun & Mon in LA at UCLA medical Health (Ronald Reagan Hospital) doing health test. I would not usually do this but this I need to share. Growing up in the ghetto of Ft Lauderdale the one thing you have to conquer to get out is FEAR. I did! As a football player the no fear gift served me well as a blessing and an asset on the field but sometimes off the field it’s been a curse and a liability. This past football season after the @dallascowboys beat the @Saints i was so elated and hyped I lost my voice and the problem persisted for almost 2months. After visiting some of the best throat Doctors they thought it to be wise to take a deeper look at the situation. So we schedule and performed a throat biopsy. To give background I share with you that I loss my father at the young age of 51. He had throat cancer. This daemon has chased and vexed me deep in my spirit all my life. So saying I am afraid this time is a big big understatement. I AM TERRIFIED!! My Faith tells me whenever you face great fear you go to your greatness power. Mine is God. I am asking all who will. Could you please send up a prayer to help my family and I deal with whatever the results may be? Thanks for your thoughts and prayers in advance🙏🏾🙏🏾I will continue to pray for your fams protection and prosperity as well. May God Bless us all 🙏🏾🙏🏾

A post shared by Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) on

Los Angeles Lakers v Brooklyn Nets
Al Bello/Getty Images

LeBron James Has A Message For Los Angeles Lakers Fans﻿

While the Los Angeles Lakers had less than an exhilarating season, its newest addition, LeBron James, isn't going to let the team's losing record deter him from championship pursuits. In an Instagram post, the 6'8" power forward reassured purple and gold fans that the franchise will be better and stronger next season.

"Believe me!" James began. "Promise #LakerNation the spell won't last much longer! I swear. The marathon continues!" The Lakers' record currently stands at 32 wins and 41 losses. In late February, after the team succumbed to a 110-105 defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies, James told reporters that the losing streak is something he can't adjust to.

"The last few years, everyone's so accustomed to the losses that I'm just not accustomed to. I'm not accustomed to it," he said, per USA Today. "I would never get comfortable with losing." Ahead of the 2018-19 season, James joined the team after leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second time.

The 34-year-old pro-athlete has seen 13 playoffs since his tenure in the league. His postseason appearances have also amassed three NBA championship titles.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

...........‼️‼️‼️👑

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Mar 24, 2019 at 12:43pm PDT

Cam Newton Says Practicing Celibacy Has Made His Mind Stronger

It might be the offseason for Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, but that doesn't mean the game is over just yet. Part of his time off includes engaging in self-made challenges and this month, the athlete has decided not to get down in the bedroom.

The fashionable athlete shared the details behind his challenges on The Late Late Show with James Corden. The 29-year-old broke down his twist on New Year's resolutions with his latest challenge possibly taking the cake for being the hardest thus far.

"Every month I try to challenge myself in many, different ways," the Atlanta native started. He pledged to veganism for the month of February and dedicated the third month of the year to nothing less than chastity. "And then March, I hope this is an adult crowd — it looks like it is — no climax."

Newton's revelation was met by exclaims from the crowd and of course from Corden himself. "It's challenging," the father of three responded. "For me, doing certain things that challenge me in the off-season that I can't necessarily do, so now when the season comes along it makes my mind stronger; I feel like if I go back and I say "I did those things," I'm mentally stronger."

Newton subtly teased the notion of celibacy on his Instagram account earlier this month with a photo of a flower.

Some of his challenges have stuck around longer than a month, like his journey with veganism. We can only wonder what challenges April will bring.

Check out the full interview up top.

Cliff Dixon Kevin Durant's Birthday Party
Getty Images

Ex-Basketball Player, Cliff Dixon, Killed While Celebrating His Birthday

Cliff Dixon, former basketball player and Kevin Durant’s longtime friend, was fatally shot in an Atlanta strip mall Wednesday (March 20), while celebrating his 32nd birthday.

According to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution, Dixon had just arrived at SL Lounge when he was shot multiple times in the parking lot. He was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries. Police responded to the incident at around 1 a.m. The gunman fled the scene by foot and remains on the loose, Fox 5 reports.

Dixon turned 32 earlier in the week. His final post was promoting his birthday bash.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

We litty tonight @slloungeatl come catch the vibe

A post shared by Cliff Dixon (@cldtoon) on Mar 20, 2019 at 4:21pm PDT

A native of Maryland, Dixon attended Suitland High School where he first met Durant, whose mother ended up taking him in when he was 16 years old. After graduating high school, Dixon attended community college before transferring to Western Kentucky University where he played basketball for two seasons. In 2014, Dixon headed overseas to play ball in Austria.

Durant saw Dixon an “adopted brother. The NBA player's mother, Wanda Durant, extended “deepest condolences & prayers to Dixon’s mother, siblings, friends and loved ones, in a heartfelt statement on Twitter Thursday (March 21). “Our family was an extension of his & we shared wonderful memories. His transition is an incredible loss for all of us who loved him, he will be missed dearly.”

The Durant family extends our deepest condolences & prayers to Cliff’s mother, siblings, family & friends. Our family was an extension of his & we shared wonderful memories. His transition is an incredible loss for all of us who loved him, he will be missed dearly #CliffDixon RIP pic.twitter.com/QuIRt0hIIu

— Wanda Durant (@MamaDurant) March 21, 2019

Dixon was most recently linked to reality star Erica Mena, but the pair split last year. Mena joined Meek Mill, Dave East, and a chorus of others in posting tributes to Dixon on social media.

Read the dedications below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Damn that’s fucked up @cldtoon rip! Y’all 2 guys showed me nothing but love since we met! #restwellprime I had some good nights with yall! 🤞🏾🤞🏾

A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Mar 21, 2019 at 10:02am PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I Can’t think of no memories with @easymoneysniper or @tdurant And u wasn’t there. We been cool since like 16-17 years old 🤦🏽‍♂️U was just in my session in Atlanta listening to my album this shit super wacc!!!! Rest in heavenly peace bro u ain’t deserve whatever happen to u all we talked about was ball bitches and gettin to it!!!! God bless you cuzo real shit 🙏🏽 @cldtoon @akbar__v hold ya head I know y’all was close ✊🏾

A post shared by Freaky Forever Mugga � FTD ENT (@daveeast) on Mar 21, 2019 at 3:29am PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#EricaMena speaks on the passing of her ex, #CliffordDixon. We're sending our deepest condolences to his loved ones 🙏🏾

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Mar 21, 2019 at 1:09pm PDT

Better days.

Rest In Peace, Cliff Dixon. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/p8Q8UwvRVZ

— Timeless Sports (@timelesssports_) March 21, 2019

Rest In Peace to Cliff Dixon who was killed in Atlanta, GA early this morning celebrating his birthday 😔 pic.twitter.com/n4A0e4SXh5

— DC Maryland Virginia (@DMVFollowers) March 21, 2019

