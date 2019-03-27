NFL Legend Michael Irvin Asks For Prayers As He Awaits Biopsy Results From Throat Cancer Test

"After visiting some of the best throat Doctors they thought it to be wise to take a deeper look at the situation."

On Tuesday (March 26), former Dallas Cowboys player and NFL legend Michael Irvin shared a personal matter that he's calling on the public to help him battle. The 53-year-old sports commentator revealed that he spent the weekend at Ronald Regan UCLA Medical Center to endure tests for throat cancer.

In an Instagram post, Irvin said he lost his voice during a match-up between the Cowboys and the New Orleans Saints this past season in November. However, the health disruption occurred for nearly two months until Irvin's doctors suggested a throat biopsy. The former pro-athlete also revealed that he lost his father to throat cancer.

"This daemon has chased and vexed me deep in my spirit all my life," the Hall of Famer wrote. "So saying I am afraid this time is a big big understatement. I AM TERRIFIED!!" Irvin continued to state that his faith in God is unwavering and asked for prayers from the masses as he awaits the biopsy results.

From 1988 to 1999, Irvin played in the pro-league before he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2007.

Read his full post below.