Michael Jackson’s Children Reportedly Considering Lawsuit Against 'Leaving Neverland' Accusers

Wade Robinson and James Safechuck could be sued over their accusations in the HBO documentary.

Michael Jackson’s children are reportedly considering suing the accusers who appeared in HBO’s Leaving Neverland documentary. Paris, Prince and Prince Michael Jackson II (a.k.a. “Blanket”) might sue Wade Robinson and James Safechuck for emotional distress, slander and fraud, Page Six reports.

The Jackson kids allegedly want Safechuck and Robinson to issue an apology, and while they aren't seeking money, any monetary award would be donated to charity. “It’s very important to them they carry forward their father’s legacy of philanthropy and humility,” a source said according to Page Six.

Earlier in the month, Jackson’s estate filed a $100 million lawsuit HBO accusing the cable network of breaching a previous contract with the late King of Pop. Jackson died from cardiac arrest in 2009.

In the two-part documentary that has triggered strong reactions on both sides of the spectrum, Robinson and Safechuck accuse Jackson of molesting them when they were children, and share graphic details of the alleged sexual abuse. Though Jackson’s fans and family members remain adamant that he's innocent, his music has already been muted at some radio stations, an episode of The Simpsons featuring the music icon was pulled by producers, #MJInnocent adverts were removed from buses in London, and Louis Vuitton announced that they will be nixing a collection inspired by Jackson’s legacy after receiving backlash.

“I am aware that in light of this documentary the show has caused emotional reactions,” Virgil Abloh, artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s men’s wear collection, said in a statement to Women’s Wear Daily Thursday (March 14). “I strictly condemn any form of child abuse, violence or infringement against any human rights.”

Abloh clarified that the company was unaware of the documentary when the fashion collection hit the runway in January for LV's 2019 fall-winter men's wear show. In addition to the fashion pieces paying homage to Jackson, the backdrop of the fashion show mimicked his "Billie Jean" music video.

“My intention for this show was to refer to Michael Jackson as a pop culture artist,” the statement continued. “It referred only to his public life that we all know and to his legacy that has influenced a whole generation of artists and designers.”

Louis Vuitton’s chairman added that the fashion brand finds the allegations against Jackson “deeply troubling and disturbing.”