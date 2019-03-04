Michael Jackson Fans Harassing Oprah Online For "Leaving Neverland" Interview

Her interview with Jackson's accusers is set to air tonight (Mar. 4).

Oprah Winfrey's interview with Michael Jackson's sexual abuse accusers Wade Robson and James Safechuck is set to air tonight (Mar. 4), concluding the two-night HBO documentary, Leaving Neverland. Testimonies from Robson and Safechuck during night one of the documentary featured graphic details of their alleged encounters with Jackson.

In clips of Oprah Winfrey Presents: After Neverland, Winfrey says that the documentary, which was directed by Dan Reed, "transcends" the late- King Of Pop, and she appears to be objective in her questioning to the young men.

While the documentary has received mixed reviews since airing on Sunday night (Mar. 3), fans of Jackson have been harassing Winfrey online for conducting the interviews with the two men. Per TMZ, through the hashtag #MJInnocent, fans of the musician are rushing to his defense and slamming the journalist and mogul.

"If karma is real after @Oprah is laid to rest, which I hope is many years from now, ppl will come out of the woodwork to lie on, betray and besmirch her name the way it is being done to Michael Jackson," one fan wrote. "And ppl she once let into her inner circle will lead the way."

If karma is real after @Oprah is laid to rest, which I hope is many years from now, ppl will come out of the woodwork to lie on, betray and besmirch her name the way it is being done to Michael Jackson. And ppl she once let into her inner circle will lead the way. — Achil-Liz (@BklynSprngWtr) March 3, 2019

What the hell is wrong with Oprah. #MuteOprah #MJInnocent — Miss Ari (@sue_nature) March 4, 2019