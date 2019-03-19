Michael Jackson's Former Bodyguard Says Singer Was "Definitely" Into Women

Bill Whitfield, who worked for the late singer for two years, denied claims that Jackson was interested in young men.

Since the release of Finding Neverland, the legacy of Michael Jackson has gone through many filters. Accusations of child molestation have brought into question the entertainer's sexuality but those who knew him well are condemning the shocking behavior recounted by his accusers.

In an interview with Jim Breslo for the Hidden Truth Show Monday (March 18), Bill Whitfield denied Jackson was ever into men or young boys. Whitfield, who was the singer's personal bodyguard for two years, shared stories about Jackson's dating life. Whitfield claimed Jackson dated two women during his employment with the singer but didn't like to bring women home where his children lived.

"We've had enough conversations to know that he's into women. I know," he said. "I'm aware of him spending time with women. Two women in particular, but what he did with these women in the time they were together, that's not for me to tell. I'm not going to put his whole sexual actions –if any– out there."

Whitfield also shared a story where he was Jackson's wingman of sorts when he took interest in a woman who happened to be attending Georgetown University.

As the host lent his ear the victims, Whitfield insisted that the singer "wasn't the type of guy to molest children" and claimed the accusers in the documentary, Wade Robson and James Safechuck were lying.

"They're lying. I'll speak what I know," he said. "I can refudiate their lies because I know what they're lying about. Where are these pictures at? Their facts are fake, the pictures are fake. What else you got?"

Listen to the interview up top.