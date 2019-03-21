Michael Jackson Will Remain In Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Despite Allegations

Michael Jackson will remain in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, despite the child abuse allegations that recently resurfaced as part of HBO's Leaving Neverland documentary, TMZ reports.

MJ's name or memorabilia will not be removed from the Ohio exhibit, according to the celebrity site.

A committee of historians, musicians, and music executives voted Jackson into the hall of fame twice. He was voted in as a member of the Jackson 5 in 1997 and again as a solo artist in 2001. Sources close to the committee said the late entertainer was recognized for his musical excellence and talent; his personal life does not play a factor in his standing with the hall of fame.

While his legacy will remain intact at the Rock & Roll of Fame, other organizations, exhibits, fashion brands, and radio stations have already begun pulling Jackson's content. Just recently, the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis withdrew three artifacts from its exhibit in the wake of Leaving Neverland's testimonies from alleged victims Wade Robson and James Safechuck.

Janet Jackson, Michael little sister, will be inducted into the hall of fame later this month, and there's speculation about whether she will mention her MJ during her acceptance speech. The induction ceremony will take place on Mar. 29.