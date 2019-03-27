Michelle Obama’s Book Is Becoming The Best-Selling Memoir In History

'Becoming' has already sold nearly 10 million copies in four months.

Michelle Obama’s Becoming is reportedly on track to become the best-selling memoir in history. The release has sold nearly 10 million copies in four months, Obama’s publisher Penguin Random House revealed Tuesday (March 26).

“I’m not aware, in my personal experience with Penguin Random House, that we ever sold 10 million units of a memoir,” Markus Dohle, Penguin Random House’s chief executive said, according to the Wall Street Journal.

“We believe this could be the most successful memoir in history,” added Thomas Rabe, CEO of the German media corporation, Bertelsmann SE, which owns a 75 percent stake in Penguin Random House. The top-selling release helped the company bring in $20 billion last year, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The memoir, released in November, “invites” readers into the former first lady’s world, “chronicling the experiences that have shaped her” from childhood, to her years as an executive balancing “the demands of motherhood and work,” to her time in the White House.

Obama signed a two-book deal with the company, and set out on a 10-city tour last year that she has since expanded to more than 30 cities, including stops in Europe. The 2019 leg of Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama kicked off last month.

“I’ve been so humbled by the response to the tour thus far and the overwhelming interest we’ve received from so many communities we weren’t able to visit this year,” Obama told People magazine. “That’s why I’m thrilled that we’re able to expand our conversations to these new settings and wider audiences. I can’t wait to continue the discussions that have been so meaningful for me and, I hope, for so many others.”

