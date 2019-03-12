Missy Elliott Named Berklee College Of Music's Honorary Doctorate Recipient

The award-winning artist/producer/songwriter will be recognized for her talents this spring alongside honorees Justin Timberlake and Alex Lacamoire.

Missy Elliott can now tack a new accolade to her highly-decorated name. Announced on Tuesday morning (March 12), the Virginia native alongside Justin Timberlake and Alex Lacamoire, will receive an honorary doctorate from Berklee College of Music this spring, CBS Boston reports.

"This year's honorary doctorate recipients are being recognized for their achievements and influences in music, and for their enduring global impact," a statement on Berklee Now's website reads. The ceremony will take place at Boston University's Agganis Arena on May 11. Each artist that's being honored will also have their music performed by the college's students.

The news arrives a few months after Elliott was recognized for her pen prowess at the Songwriters Hall of Fame. In addition to that historic moment, the "Work It" rapper also reassured fans that she's working on new music, an action that she was unsure of. Elliott's last studio album was The Cookbook in 2005.

"For so long I was hesitant to put out music in fear no 1 would get it because people said music has changed & my sound been so different but NOW IM LIKE hey bump it make music that feels good to me let me Get y'all a**es dancing again," she said to fanfare.