2018 Essence Festival Presented By Coca-Cola - Louisiana Superdome - Day 2
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Essence

Missy Elliott Named Berklee College Of Music's Honorary Doctorate Recipient

March 12, 2019 - 12:54 pm by Camille Augustin

The award-winning artist/producer/songwriter will be recognized for her talents this spring alongside honorees Justin Timberlake and Alex Lacamoire.

Missy Elliott can now tack a new accolade to her highly-decorated name. Announced on Tuesday morning (March 12), the Virginia native alongside Justin Timberlake and Alex Lacamoire, will receive an honorary doctorate from Berklee College of Music this spring, CBS Boston reports.

"This year's honorary doctorate recipients are being recognized for their achievements and influences in music, and for their enduring global impact," a statement on Berklee Now's website reads. The ceremony will take place at Boston University's Agganis Arena on May 11. Each artist that's being honored will also have their music performed by the college's students.

The news arrives a few months after Elliott was recognized for her pen prowess at the Songwriters Hall of Fame. In addition to that historic moment, the "Work It" rapper also reassured fans that she's working on new music, an action that she was unsure of. Elliott's last studio album was The Cookbook in 2005.

"For so long I was hesitant to put out music in fear no 1 would get it because people said music has changed & my sound been so different but NOW IM LIKE hey bump it make music that feels good to me let me Get y'all a**es dancing again," she said to fanfare.

In This Story:

Popular

Lisa Van Allen Alleges R. Kelly Had A Sexual Relationship With Aaliyah's Mother

From the Web

More on Vibe

Teairra_Mari_50_Cent
Getty Images

50 Cent Posts Video On Instagram Of Teairra Mari Being Served Legal Papers At Airport

50 Cent isn’t done publicly taunting Tierra Mari until he gets the money that she owes him. In his latest attempt at shaming the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star for failing to pay her $30,000 debt, the Queens native had her served with legal documents at an airport.

The 43-year-old rapper-turned-television-producer shared the footage on Instagram Tuesday (March 12) with the caption, “You cannot run from the law, you have been served. Better give me my money b**ch.”

In the video, Marie is seen pulling her luggage through an airport terminal as a man approaches (while filming) and confirms her identity before handing her an envelope. “You’ve been served,” he says attempting to give her the legal documents. Mari disregards him and continues walking as the documents falls off of her suitcase.

The singer was ordered to pay 50 Cent thousands of dollars after she tried to sue him for sharing sexually explicit footage of her on Instagram last year. Mari alleged that her former boyfriend, Akbar Abdul-Ahad, hacked her Instagram account and shared revenge porn, which made its way around the web. A judge dismissed her case against 50 Cent earlier in the year and she was ordered to pay him over $30,000 to cover a percentage of his reported $161,660.15 legal bill.

Meanwhile, the video of Mari being served in the airport has already wracked up more than a million views on Instagram. Peep the footage below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

😆you cannot run from the Law, you have been served.🤨better give me my money Bitch.🤔 #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac #bellator

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Mar 11, 2019 at 10:39pm PDT

Continue Reading
Nelly, Lupe Fiasco And B.o.B Perform Live In Sydney
Don Arnold

Lupe Fiasco Finds Missing Sister After 24-Hour Search

Update: 5:30pm ET (Mar. 12, 2019) - Only hours after posting about his sister's disappearance, Lupe Fiasco, revealed that Keziah, 16, had been found. He also thanked fans for their support.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Found her! Thanx for all the prayers and the support.

A post shared by Lupe Fiasco (@lupefiasco) on Mar 12, 2019 at 2:31pm PDT

Original story below...

Lupe Fiasco needs help finding his little sister. Lupe revealed in a post on social media on Tuesday (Mar. 12), that his 16-year-old sister, Keziah, has been missing for more than 24 hours.

According to Lupe's social media post, his little sis went missing sometime on Monday (Mar. 11) in West Atlanta. Keziah's mom reportedly told the authorities that she saw her daughter around 2:30p.m., but Keziah was not home when she returned from work around 11:30p.m. She said that Keziah has never run away from home before and she did not notice anything out of the ordinary in regards to her behavior.

Keziah was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, black leggings, a gray fanny pack with her hair in two afro-puffs. She does not have a cell phone.

Fiasco has asked his fans or anyone with information about his sister's whereabouts to contact the Atlanta police department immediately. Hopefully Keziah is found soon and in good health.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

ALERT 🚨!!! This is my little sister Keziah. She was Last Seen yesterday in West Atlanta. If you have any information please contact the Atlanta Police Department. ASAP 🗣

A post shared by Lupe Fiasco (@lupefiasco) on Mar 12, 2019 at 8:47am PDT

Continue Reading

Dave Chappelle Calls Daniel Caesar "Gay" In Bizarre Video With John Mayer

Dave Chappelle and Daniel Caesar appeared to be involved in a bizarre disagreement earlier this week. The two appeared on John Mayer's Instagram video, where the conversation took a weird turn after Chappelle referred to Caesar as being "very gay."

It all started when Mayer asked Chappelle if he heard of the rising R&B singer before. The comedian said he had and called him "very gay." "Daniel Caesar is a musician from Toronto that I just made tonight. Black. I got jealous. I didn't  know John had other friends," he said.

Mayer can be heard saying "what" underneath his breath before Caesar got his turn to speak. "What the hell was that?" Caesar questioned Chappelle.

At this point in the conversation, it was revealed that both parties were heavily intoxicated. "If I fist fight on your show, I'll be furious," Chappelle added.

In an attempt to pacify the situation, Mayer chimed in: "Dave, people just saw for a minute what happens when you speak freely and you have alcohol in you're working free association and you accidentally say something that trips someone's feelings up. But you have to clean it up."

Chappelle appeared to backtrack on his earlier remarks, noting that Caesar is a very talented performer. "No! I'll tell you right now," Chappelle began. "Daniel, you're great. Before this broadcast started, me and this brother sat at a piano and he played expertly. Beautifully. I knew for a fact that I was in the presence of not just someone that was good, but someone that was great. But the fact that I offended you..."

Before the comedian could finish his thought, Daniel seemed to change his stance on the matter. He suggested that he was being sensitive and that Chappelle didn't mean anything by his comment. "I'm being sensitive," Caesar said, to which Chappelle replied: "Correct."

The conversation ended with the two hugging it out on camera. There doesn't appear to be any hard feelings between the two, but the video is still awkward to watch to say the least. Check it out above.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Music News

13h ago

Lisa Van Allen Alleges R. Kelly Had A Sexual Relationship With Aaliyah's Mother

Movies & TV

14h ago

Will Smith Shares Full ‘Aladdin’ Trailer, And It Looks Pretty Magical

Vixen

12h ago

VIBE Vixen's Boss Talk Podcast: Karyn Parsons Goes From 'Bel-Air' To Book Writing