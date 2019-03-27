Monica Reportedly Files For Divorce From Shannon Brown

The documents were reportedly filed earlier this month.

TMZ reports that Monica has filed for divorce from professional basketball player Shannon Brown. The news site claims that the "Still Standing" singer called for the split after court documents were filed in early March.

The pair wed in 2010 and have a five-year-old daughter. Toward the latter part of their marriage, they were met with cheating rumors on Brown's end, speculation that prompted the former pro-athlete to address the situation.

"We have been married for more than a few years," Brown said in 2017, per Ebony. "We have had our fair share of ups, downs, good times, bad times whatever but whether you like it or not there will forever be a Code Red situation about her."

Despite the rumors, Monica is gearing up to release her new album, Chapter 38. The project is led by her latest single, "Commitment."