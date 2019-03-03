91st Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Queen Latifah attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Neilson Barnard

Music Sermon: Why Ya’ll Owe Queen Latifah More Credit

March 3, 2019 - 10:33 am by Naima Cochrane

Queen Latifah was one of the first crossover female rap artists, who broke barriers and set standards for not just women in hip-hop, but black women in music to follow.

There’s an abundance of “queens” in the game right now. Yes, we’re all queens and wear a personal crown, I know. That aside, “Queen” is sometimes used a little loosely for artists and entertainers. I’m not going to get into whose crown is real and whose is possibly from Party City, but there’s a sovereign monarch y’all have been neglecting. Long before fan armies and hives were out here staging coronations willy-nilly, there was Queen Latifah.

An eight-year-old Dana Owens was scrolling through a book of Arabic names with her cousin when she saw the name “Latifah,” which means delicate and sensitive, and promptly decided it was for her. When she started rapping in high school, she wanted a title fitting of the name. Latifah told CNN’s Larry King, “I didn’t want to be emcee Latifah or, you know, all these different monikers that you could have put on, but I…thought, Queen, you know my mom raised me to be a queen. Queen. Queen Latifah.”

For the last 20 years of her 30-year career, however, Latifah’s been known primarily as an actress. Much like her industry contemporary Will Smith, the rap career feels long ago and far away. There’s even a segment of fans who are more familiar with her as a singer than as a rapper. In honor of Women’s History Month (and Latifah's recent investment into a housing initiative in Newark, New Jersey), this is VIBE’s Queen Latifah refresher course; a reminder that she was one of the first crossover female rap artists, who broke barriers and set standards for not just women in hip-hop, but black women in music to follow.

Wanna talk about consciousness? Latifah did that.
Singing and rapping? Yup, the first.
Feminism? From the door.
Owning her own entertainment company and label? Did it early.
Acting? Did it. Killed it.
Creating, producing and owning content? Mmhmm.
Brand partnerships? Check.
Beauty and wellness? Yup.
Body positivity and promoting self-esteem? Hello, “Queen.”
There ain’t a door she wasn’t the first or one of the first women in hip-hop to walk through.

The Princess of the Posse

She started as a member of New Jersey’s Flavor Unit, led by Mark the 45 King, a producer now best known for Jay-Z’s “Hard Knock Life,” Eminem’s “Stan,” and a cut called “The 900 Number,” Yo! MTV Raps’ Ed Lover’s signature song. The Flavor Unit was a crew of emcees and DJs similar to the Marley Marl’s Juice Crew, and Latifah was the stand out star.

Mark passed her demo to influencer-of-all-things-in-early-hip-hop, Fab 5 Freddy, who in turn passed it to signer-of-mad-acts-in-early-hip-hop Dantè Ross. Ross immediately gave her a deal with hip-hop and dance hub Tommy Boy Records.

Repping For The Ancestors

Queen Latifah took her chosen name seriously, and her entire brand reflected her title. In the same 1989 Yo! MTV Raps episode above, Freddy went shopping with Latifah, and she explained her style and homage. “By wearing African clothes, African accessories, not only am I supporting my African brothers and sisters who have these businesses, but it brings me closer to my ancestors…I just feel inner power.”
She named her backup dancers the Safari Sisters, and they sported the ancestral garb with a touch of military flair. They were in charge and ready to battle anyone who tried to test.

Latifah blended reggae, Jersey house music, jazz and other elements into her music, effortlessly switched up rhyme and flow styles, and shifted between rapping and singing, which became a trademark throughout her career. And she kicked global knowledge. Her Queendom was open to all.

Her music was inclusive, but she was also clear that she was talking to the black community first. The conversations about who can enjoy the culture have been ongoing for hip-hop’s entire existence. In one of her earliest on camera interviews, Latifah discussed who hip-hop is for, coincidentally with 3rd Bass’s DJ Serch, a white MC. “By bringing knowledge to our people, we’re bringing knowledge to every other people and letting them know how we live. That’s when (music) becomes universal. That’s where the teaching comes in. [The message is] directed to the black culture, but it’s something for everyone to learn. We have to help us grow first, and then and only then can we associate with every other race.”

Hip-hop was at the beginning of the conscious movement. A mix of Black Nationalism, Islam and Afrocentrism permeated the culture. Rappers started to address blackness, politics and social conditions in their lyrics, and gold chains and Dapper Dan fits were supplanted with African medallions, beads, and prints. Latifah’s other rap collective, The Native Tongues, was at the forefront of the shift. The Jungle Brothers, De La Soul, A Tribe Called Quest, Black Sheep, Monie Love, and Latifah rebranded hip-hop, used it to celebrate and uplift culture, and made it more eclectic and relatable for kids that didn’t relate to street stories or machismo rap.

Accidental Feminist

Along with her regal demeanor, Latifah always had the spirit and energy of an elder, a sage. Media outlets called her “the Aretha Franklin of rap” when she debuted, a comparison not only because of her voluptuous build with round baby face, but because of the power and declaration in her voice and message. Over time, she earned the moniker First Lady of Hip-Hop. The Native Tongues called her “Mama Zulu” (a reference to the Universal Zulu Nation collective) even though she was still a teenager.

Latifah always represented equality and power for women. She and peers MC Lyte, Roxanne Shantè, Ms. Melodie and Salt-N-Pepa were fighting for position and respect. Hip-hop is born of the streets; it’s about boasting and braggadocio. There’s a reason why, 30 years after Lyte was the first female rapper to release a full-length album, the field still isn’t level. But from the moment the ladies hit the scene late ‘80s, stepping into a landscape dominated by LL Cool J, Public Enemy and NWA, Latifah and her peers came to play.

Like her self-ascribed Queen descriptor, Latifah’s albums announced the power and strength of black women with titles like All Hail the Queen, Nature of a Sista’ and Black Reign. She rapped about agency, visibility, confidence, self-reliance, and about not letting men play women short. I consider All Hail the Queen is the definitive Latifah album, and “Ladies First” is her definitive song.

Latifah and Monie Love were fast friends from the moment they met in 1987, and Latifah pitched the idea for the perfect collaboration. “She said she wanted to do something that was uplifting for women because it's a male-dominated industry and hip-hop is full of male acts. [Women rappers] do exist but we're few and far between.” Monie told Billboard. "She said, 'I want to do something that's going to empower women and shake the guys up a little bit. I want to call it ‘Ladies First’ because when a guy and a woman walk through the door, it's supposed to be ladies first.' So we built the song around that idea…We had no idea it was going to go down in history as this great woman empowerment song in hip-hop.”

The track was also a milestone moment for women in hip-hop. It was the first collaborative track with two female MCs who weren’t part of a group – and without a man on the joint hogging the light. The vision was originally for three; Latifah asked Lyte to join, but people convinced her it wasn’t a smart move, so she declined. It’s a decision Lyte still regrets. (Me too, because that would have been fire!) Latifah and Monie brought high spirited, high energy banter back and forth as they hyped each other up. Imagine, “Yes, BARS!!” but over a beat.

“Some think that we can't flow (can't flow)
Stereotypes, they got to go (got to go)
I'm a mess around and flip the scene into reverse
(With what?) With a little touch of ‘Ladies First’”

Latifah didn’t realize her ideology and message aligned with feminism. “(‘Ladies First’) is to tell ladies as well as men that we’re coming up, we’re standing proud and strong, and we won’t be impeded by anything,” she said in an early interview. “It’s not a feminist-type thing, ‘cause I’d never call myself a feminist. It’s just telling (women) they have to have more respect for themselves in an age where they are so exploited.” Okay, so feminism with a dash of fauxtep in the beginning. But still feminism. She became the rap mama you don’t want to show out around because you know she’s going to be disappointed (you could get loose with your rap aunties Salt-n-Pepa, though).

As hip-hop grew, the cultural misogyny grew with it. The Queen continued to serve in a mother/big sister role even to the artists in Flavor Unit, which she was then leading. She had a lyrical come-to-Jesus-meeting for black men and women about name calling, street harassment, and a lack of mutual respect. If Latifah is hip-hop’s Aretha, “U.N.I.T.Y” is her “Respect.”

The anthem is still her biggest single to date, and her signature song (along with “Ladies First”). It won the Grammy for Best Rap Solo Performance in 1995, right behind Lyte’s win for “Ruffneck” in 1994.

On the few occasions opportunity presented to gather a master class of female rappers, the Queen was always on the short list.

The Vanguard of Hip-Hop In Hollywood

Queen Latifah was one of the first rappers, along with Will Smith, Ice T and Ice Cube, to make a successful leap to the screen. In ‘90, she began landing guest spots and small roles in Juice, The Fresh Prince of Bel Air and Jungle Fever. She was good, easy, natural. But that was due in part to the characters falling on a Queen Latifah spectrum, not that far removed from her artist persona. Just tweaked a little.

When Living Single debuted in 1993, Latifah the rapper started moving aside for Latifah the actress. The ensemble comedy about young, upwardly mobile black friends in Brooklyn was a smash hit, and part of a new era in TV programming targeting the hip-hop generation. No-nonsense but loveable Khadijah James showcased Latifah’s ease and comedic timing.

Like her smaller roles, though, it wasn’t a stretch to imagine Khadajah as the woman Latifah would have been if she’d pursued journalism instead of rapping. Living Single was so successful (it inspired one of the defining mainstream sitcoms of the decade, Friends), Latifah was at risk of losing her rap cred. Hip-hop was still a couple of years away from celebrating and embracing crossover success. With her second album, she addressed anyone who had doubts.

Her cameo looks plus the starring role in a hit series solidified the Queen as a rapper who could also act. Then, she went to an alternative universe where the Living Single crew decided to rob banks: the all-women caper movie Set It Off. From that moment, she was an actress, who also rapped. The brash, gangsta Cleo was unlike anything we’d seen Latifah embody. Not in her music, not in her acting, and not in her personal life as the sister and daughter of police officers. Of no small consequence, Cleo was gay. “Gay, gay, gay” as Latifah herself described. On-camera, not simply implied.

“There’s a lot of stuff people will question about my character,” she told the LA Times around the movie’s release. “I needed to be somebody else to show the world that I had this gift – something I can’t do if I play Queen Latifah roles all of the time. I wanted to make a statement with a character who’s really quite opposite of who I really am, and establish a different voice.”

After Set It Off, there were no more small roles for the Queen. In her career to date, Latifah has starred in more than 30 feature films, including her Oscar-nominated turn as Mama Morton in Chicago - the only female rapper to be nominated in an acting or non-acting category. In addition to starring in Living Single, her Flavor Unit Entertainment has also produced multiple TV shows, she’s starred in and co-produced critically acclaimed TV movies including HBO’s Bessie (for which she won a SAG award), and hosted a daytime TV show. Over 20 years after Living Single and Set It Off, Latifah proved she’s also still relatable as the around-the-way homegirl with the 2017 box office phenomenon Girl’s Trip.

Multimedia Mogul

A few years into her career, Latifah began an evolution from rapper to business (not a “business woman” but a “business”…you know the rest). After Mark the 45 King developed a serious drug habit that threatened Flavor Unit, Latifah and partner Shakim Compere took over the brand. “She was the one who became the most successful. She had the finances to incorporate the name and to build a brand around it,” former crew member Lakim Shabazz explained to Red Bull Music Academy. “We sat down as a unit and discussed this, and everyone came to the agreement that it was okay for her to do that. So she incorporated the name and they got Flavor Unit Management, and eventually they built the label and the movie company.”

Flavor Unit Management continued to represent some of the original crew like “Gangsta B*tch” rapper Apache, took on Naughty by Nature, and at various points managed OutKast, LL Cool J, Monica, Faith Evans, Total, SWV, Groove Theory, Monifah, Gina Thompson, Donell Jones and Zhané. In between her second and third albums, Latifah left Tommy Boy for Motown Records and her own Flavor Unit Records imprint. By 1993, she was the head of her own management company and label. In 1995, they branched into film and television production.

Flavor Unit Entertainment has produced several of Latiah’s film vehicles including Beauty Shop, Just Wright, Last Holiday and Bessie; and TV shows including VH1’s Single Ladies (which I’m not ashamed to say I miss). The company had brokered content deals with Centric/BETHer and Netflix in recent years for new projects. Latifah’s busy.

The Queen has been an example for entertainers-turned entrepreneurs. MC Lyte celebrated her hustle and acumen in an open letter for Billboard, “My sister, the Queen, has single-handedly changed the way every female MC looks at their business and perhaps more importantly, has no doubt changed the way the world views female MCs and their business potential.”

All That Jazz

With success comes freedom to explore and push boundaries. Latifah sang at church and at school before she started rapping, and once her career was secure, she allowed herself room to be a vocalist. She started with her acting roles, first as a jazz singer in the 1998 movie Live Out Loud.

It’s worth noting that “Lush Life” is not an easy song to sing. Sinatra left it off an album after finding it too difficult. Latifah isn’t just a hold a melody singer. She’s a forreal singer.

Four years later, she dived head first into a full-out musical playing Mama. I mentioned she was nominated for an Oscar, right?

In 2004, she released The Dana Owens Album, a collection of jazz and soul standards. The album was a fair commercial success; it cracked the top 20 of the Billboard Top 200 and almost hit the top 10 of the R&B albums chart. It also garnered a Grammy Nomination for Best Jazz Vocal. She stuck with jazz for her following album, 2007’s Travelin’ Light. This time, the LP spent three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Jazz albums chart and garnered an additional Grammy nomination, for Best Traditional Pop Vocal (which is the same category Tony Bennett wins pretty much annually).

If you go see Latifah perform today, just know there’s gonna be a jazz set. Come like 30 minutes late if you’re just trying to see Queen Latifah and not Dana Owens.

I can’t think of any other hip-hop artist who completely switched up genres. This isn’t even in the same vein as Lauryn being an R&B singer. This is like Deion Sanders and Bo Jackson playing two fundamentally different sports on a professional level.

Easy, Breezy, Beautiful Cover Queen

Latifah continued to prove her versatility by becoming a spokesperson for cosmetic giant CoverGirl in 2001, laying a foundation for brand ambassadors Janelle Monàe and Issa Rae to come later. In 2006, she became the brand’s first spokesperson to create their own line of products, launching the Queen Collection for women of color.

For years, the mainstream beauty industry has ignored the needs of darker-hued women, enough so that the array of shades available in Rihanna’s Fenty line was disruptive - in 2017. Latifah was proud of her representation as a CoverGirl, then an encounter with a fan convinced her the line was necessary. “The woman came up to me and was like, ‘I’m so happy for you and CoverGirl. I love that, but I wish y'all made a shade in my complexion.’ When she said that, it didn’t go past me, it stuck with me,” she told Essence. “I [thought], ‘okay, let’s go make a shade in your complexion’. I thought why am I CoverGirl if we can’t get our different shades?”

The Queen Collection is still one of CoverGirl’s best-selling lines, and one of the most popular makeup lines for women of color.

She may have done away with her trademark crown hat - she said people made too much of it, and anyone who’s been “Peace, Queen”ed excessively can probably relate – but Latifah has never been dethroned. She has consistently checked boxes and hit new benchmarks since her career began, although she’s said that wasn’t her goal.

“The goal was just to make a record, and then the goal was to do a TV show,” Latifah told Ebony magazine in 2007, “and then the goal was to make movies, and then to produce movies and produce records.” Whether intentional, guided by grace, or just by luck plus perseverance, however, Dana Owens has become one of the biggest stars not just in music, but period. She is universally respected and loved. The Queen still reigns, and we are merely her subjects.

#MusicSermon is a weekly series by Naima Cochrane that highlights the under-acknowledged and under-appreciated urban artists and sub-genres from the '90s and earlier. The series seeks to tell unknown and/or forgotten stories that connect the dots between current music, culture and the foundations of the past.

Jesse Jackson
Getty Images

Rev. Jesse Jackson Talks Black History Month, Trump, Economic Empowerment, Hip-Hop, And His Legacy

The whispers were that Rev. Jesse Jackson, one of the most influential, celebrated—and at times controversial—civil rights giants, had lost his fastball. The church and political icon that first came to national prominence in the late 1960s as the youngest member of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr’s storied inner circle, was diagnosed with the neurological disorder Parkinson’s in 2017. At 77, the Rev. Jackson walks a little slower; his legendary soaring speaking prowess a little less bombastic. But contrary to such talk, the old man is still sharp. So sharp, in fact, that when I interviewed Rev. Jackson in mid-February during his annual Rainbow PUSH Wall Street Project Economic Summit at the Sheraton New York, he caught me off guard.

“We are beginning to learn how to vote,” he said when I asked him about the overall message behind the black-aimed economic event now in its 22nd year. “We’re not as adept as we must be on our economic consciousness. We vote with the ballot politically. But the wise use of our dollars determines the next dimension of our work.”

Indeed, Rev. Jackson is still doing the heavy lifting at a moment in his life when most observers would not blame him for sitting back in the proverbial rocking chair and taking in an incredible legacy. He marched alongside the legendary MLK for the dignity and equal rights of blacks and was there when the peerless leader of non-violence was assassinated that fateful evening in Memphis on April 4, 1968.

By the early ‘70s, Rev. Jackson and his newly formed Operation PUSH was leading the fight for broader employment opportunities for African-Americans across the nation. White Conservatives and even some Democrats glibly labeled him a racial demagogue. Rev. Jackson pushed through the attacks, further raising his historical profile as he negotiated the release of dozens of international hostages in the ‘80s and ‘90s.

In 1984, Run Jesse Run was the euphoric, inspiring mantra as he threw his hat in the ring as the next Leader of the Free World. Standing on the towering shoulders of Shirley Chisholm—the first black woman elected to the United States Congress who would also become the first woman to run for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination—Rev. Jackson made another run for President in 1988, altogether winning a total of 16 state contests while attracting millions of votes. He was now the first viable African-American candidate for the Oval Office. Rev. Jackson, America’s moral compass, even took on President Ronald Reagan’s support for the racist Apartheid regime in South Africa.

But there were also stumbles along with way. Rev. Jackson has at times been called out of touch by a younger hip-hop generation disillusioned with marches and speeches; there was a child out of wedlock; and a family scandal that saw his son and former U.S. Representative Jesse Jackson, Jr. do prison time for misusing campaign funds in 2013.

And yet Rev. Jackson fought on as his reputation as one of the elder statesmen of the civil rights movement became a more nuanced and fully realized freedom fighter and political powerbroker. He was an early backer of future President Barack Obama and stood beside the brave organizers who shouted out Black Lives Matter.

VIBE sat down with the Rev. Jesse Jackson to discuss the Wall Street Project Economic Summit, blackface, why Congresswoman Maxine Waters should make President Donald Trump very nervous and how the current hip-hop age exemplifies empowerment. This is Black History.

VIBE: The Rainbow PUSH Coalition and Citizenship Education Fund just hosted the 22nd Annual Wall Street Project Economic Summit. Both Congresswoman Maxine Waters and hip-hop mogul Percy "Master P" Miller are among the diverse list of speakers. Can you touch on the striking dichotomy between Master P and Congresswoman Waters and how they fit into your event's message of economic empowerment? Rev. Jesse Jackson: They are both consumers. And they both have influenced the market. There's a [mass main street economic influence and mass political economic] influence. That's what Maxine and Master P represent. In the last 50 years, we have become much more aware of our political consciousness.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Listen to what @repmaxinewaters shared during the @wallstreetproject about what the #BigBanks must do for #millennials. #WSPES2019

A post shared by Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@revjjackson) on Feb 22, 2019 at 12:12pm PST

What does Black History Month mean to you since its homogenized commercialization? It’s a mistake to even limit our history to a month. Black history is a living spirit and is unique to America’s history. Two hundred and forty-four years of slavery is white history…and black history. When the ships came in and out of New York harbor shipping cotton, tobacco and bringing in Africans of international trade we were the first commodity on the commodity exchange. That’s black history and also white history.

When we got the right to vote before being denied the right to vote that determined America’s makeup. So in some sense, blacks getting the right to vote is white history, too, because we now represent more of ourselves. Fifty-five blacks in Congress; 42 Latinos and 20 Asians…that’s because the fundamental right to vote has been achieved. Now we must turn those political achievements into economic contracts. So when Congresswoman Maxine Waters speaks of diversity on Wall Street, she speaks with authority because she now has subpoena power [as the chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee].

When Congresswoman Bernice Johnson out of Texas, who is presiding over the [Science, Space, and Technology committee] speaks, the Apples and Googles have to listen to what she has to say. So we are in the most strategically powerful position we have even been in economically.

There have been a string of painful events that have transpired this Black History Month such as the blackface scandal in Virginia. What does it say that the majority of Virginian African-Americans in a poll still support Gov. Ralph Northam after a year-book photo emerged of Northam seemingly in blackface standing next to a classmate dressed in a Ku Klux Klan robe? Our assessment is 35 years ago [Northam was part] of typical southern culture. But when the march took place in Charlottesville against the Robert E. Lee statue, he was on the right side of history. When it came to voter protections [Northam] was there; Medicaid, he was there. So we liked that, but the blackface was embarrassing. On the other hand, look at someone like Cindy Hyde-Smith, the Senator from Mississippi. She joked of having a public lynching party…now.

The Governor of Florida [Ron DeSantis] says no more monkey business [in a race against African-American Democratic challenger Andrew Gillum]…now. The Governor of Georgia manipulates the election and steals it from Stacey Abrams…now. So we must compartmentalize these things and put it all in perspective. We must determine the threshold for what we will accept. We must determine the threshold for racial intolerance, and no one else.

How do you see Black America dealing with and living in the age of Trump? Well, in the case of the [special 2017 Senate race in Alabama] we beat Roy Moore…we beat [Trump]. In 2018, we won by 9 million votes [to take back the House]…we beat [Trump]. So we are fighting back politically. He has the megaphone, but we are fighting back. We’re not surrendering so that’s the best news to me. On Trump’s watch, we are going to have Maxine [Waters] overseeing the banks. On Trump’s watch, we are voting in record numbers. You either fight back or surrender. And we are fighting back.

Your historical presidential campaigns in 1984 and 1988 are universally viewed as the bridge to the 2008 election of Barack Obama. Currently, there are two black presidential candidates (Kamala Harris and Cory Booker) who are viewed as serious players in the 2020 election. Do you feel that connection that you walked so that they could run? I think I have been able to serve in that way. I was there fighting for the right to vote in Selma with Dr. King. After Selma, I felt the urge to run for office to remove psychological barriers. I remember one night we were up in New Hampshire. And someone approached me rather patronizing and said, "Reverend, you have been doing pretty well in the civil rights debates, but tomorrow night we are discussing international affairs. We don't want to embarrass you." And I told him, "I'm interested in being a part of that. We (African-Americans) came on the boat on international policy. We were breaking down barriers.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Today with @masterp during the @wallstreetproject Economic Summit #400YearsLater #ClosingTheWealthGap #ExpandingOpportunity

A post shared by Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@revjjackson) on Feb 21, 2019 at 2:41pm PST

When Barack ran, we were able to move from winner takes all to proportionality. That was the key to his winning, not just social media. He won California, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York. So now that all this has happened more people see that [the Presidency] is possible. There are some people running to get their names placed for national recognition. Some candidates believe they can win and some believe they can be a part of the ticket. But the fact is we now feel free. When I first ran it was considered absurd. You know you can’t win…you are not serious. But we are serious. And we have won…twice.

What has been your proudest moment as a fighter for civil rights? [I have to say] the time I made my mother rejoice. But there was another time when I was out in Ohio with the late Congressman Lou Stokes. And he wanted to support me ideally [for President], but practically wanted to support Walter Mondale. He was in a [quandary] over what he should do. So a 13-year-old kid walks up to him and says, “Mr. Stokes, can I ask you a question? Can a black person be President?” And tears started to fall from Lou’s eyes. And he said, “Yes, a black person can be President.” He couldn’t say no. That was an emotional moment.

So go back to Master P’s inclusion in the Wall Street Project Economic Summit. Hip-hop has become so vital in this culture. What’s your take on the impact of some of the hip-hop artists like Jay-Z, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, and Cardi B? I think every season has its own style and flavor. But what these artists bring to it is the ability to own their product. Some of our great artists didn’t own their masters. Some of our great artists did tours for the record company [and made little money]. They weren’t able to audit the companies that released their records. This new generation of artists has a better sense of business acumen. These are the most advanced artists ever. That’s their empowerment.

misty-header-1551377356
Misty Copeland at her New York City media breakfast promoting her third collection with Under Armour.
Under Armour

Style En Pointe: Misty Copeland Celebrates The Female Form For Latest Leap Into Fashion Design

In the early years of her dance career, Misty Copeland was told she didn’t have the “right body” for ballet. Despite the criticisms she faced, and despite being a black woman in a predominantly white art form, she persevered to become the first black female principal ballerina in the American Ballet Theatre’s 75-year history. In the years following her historic inclusion into the prestigious dance company, Copeland continues to leap into other endeavors, proving her skills as an author, a women’s empowerment advocate and a designer are also en pointe.

As discussed at a media breakfast moderated by Instagram’s Director of Fashion Partnerships Eva Chen on Feb. 25, Copeland’s Signature clothing collection with athletic brand Under Armour features 13 pieces which highlight the female form, in an effort to make the uncontainable woman feel bold, empowered and comfortable.

“To be given that opportunity and a voice to bring what I think [women] want to be seen in and to feel good in...those are just things that I really wanted to be able to lock into,” Copeland said regarding her intentions with the line. “To just have women feel fierce and feminine and powerful.”

Amongst the sea of soft blush tones and warm whites, Under Armour’s Design Director Charlene Marshall notes that vibrant greens and neon-nudes additionally encompass the collection’s range of hues. When conceptualizing the third season of Copeland’s line, the ballerina’s admirable characteristics were kept in mind throughout the design process.

“Misty is basically at the epicenter of how we ground this collection,” Marshall says of Copeland’s elegant and regal personality. “Away from that, we look at trends, and we look at the things that we're really feeling for the season, and come together and really curate and craft. [We keep] a sketchbook of pairs and fabrics, and we meet with Misty to run through what we're thinking.”

Unlike the previous collections of Copeland’s Signature line, this season—which features hoodies, leggings, sports bras and more—seamlessly blends aesthetics with performance and style. The dancer tells VIBE that her collection is rooted in versatility, and is made with women-on-the-go in mind.

“I have a lot of clothes, but I spend eight hours a day in the [dance] studio, and I don't get to wear them,” Copeland explains. “I like how with this line, I can literally leave the house in this, take off a layer and then just keep going. I think we've gotten to the point where you can make your style versatile in terms of bringing it from the street, gym, pilates, ballet class, and into the evening.”

Recently, Under Armour and other athletic brands such as Nike have been highlighting women’s experiences through their media, and have shown an understanding of the female form through their clothing collections. Copeland believes that this shift in representing and appreciating women’s bodies is imperative in today’s culture.

“Even something as simple as the exposure, and seeing someone who looks like you, to have a range of women and their body types and to show their strength. I think it's important to bring those conversations up,” she smiles.

As an advocate for women of color and body positivity, Misty Copeland acknowledges her position as a public figure and aims to continue her efforts in raising awareness about the importance of self-love regardless of body type or skin tone. She is forthright about her experiences as a black woman in the ballet world, which she details was plagued with subtle, superficial comments about her appearance. Through having honest conversations about the experiences of women, she believes important messages will continue to be heard.

“I’m fortunate to have the confidence and the strength to persevere with the support of all of these incredible black men and women who have come into my life, and have inspired me in some way,” Copeland says. “It's important for this next generation to learn about our history, and to see that we're doing it."

“Art is what you bring to people and how you make them feel, it's not based on how long your arms are or how long your legs are, and that's the beauty of it,” she grins. “You go on stage, and you just transform into a character, and that's what it should be about.”

Ebro Darden
Getty Images

Ebro Talks Apple Music's Black History Month Playlists, Jussie Smollett, And Trump

Ebro Darden is as passionate about music as a French sculptor is about art. The veteran host of the influential (and at times provocative) New York-based Hot 97 radio show Ebro in the Morning has worn many hats in his beloved chosen field from operations manager to programming director. When Darden isn’t making Kodak Black storm out of an interview, getting political, breaking new artists or jokingly calling out his cohorts Peter Rosenberg and DJ Juanyto for not allowing him to play Lady Gaga’s Oscar award-winning Star Is Born anthem “Shallow," he’s stepping up in his role as Apple Music’s Global Head of Editorial for Hip-Hop and R&B.

Throughout the month of February, Ebro and Apple Music have teamed up to recruit some of the most respected names in hip-hop, Hollywood, politics, sports and all in between to curate special Black History Month playlists. They include such notables as Mahershala Ali, Ava DuVernay, Lena Waithe, Angela Rye, Virgil Abloh, Victor Cruz. Tyler Mitchell, Ibtihaj Muhammad, and Young MA. On his Beats 1 show, Darden not only unveils the dizzyingly diverse compilation of acts—which includes Prince, Mahalia Jackson, 50 Cent, Cardi B, Erykah Badu, J. Cole, Miles Davis, Solange, Soulja Boy Tell ‘Em, J Dilla, Sister Nancy, and Novalima—he dissects the themes of the various playlists.

VIBE caught up with Ebro to discuss the Black History-inspired track listings, why he was taken aback after his interview with Young M.A, his thoughts on Jussie Smollett and why Trump is Trump.

--

VIBE: As Apple Music’s Global Head of Editorial for Hip Hop and R&B, what is the underlining impact being made by having such an eclectic range of music artists, actors, athletes, and intellectuals unveiling their personal playlists during this Black History Month?

Ebro: The impact is to go deeper culturally and connect with the people that are also the voices of the culture. This is a way for them to speak through music. Ava DuVernay, Angela Rye, Amanda Seales, Lena Waithe, Ibtihaj Muhammed, and others all have voices and express themselves. So we thought it would be awesome to have them show their musical tastes as well as to add to their personality and profile. That’s what we do with artists when we have them up for interviews. So to do that with people who are not in the music world [as well] it’s our desire to have those worlds and disciplines together.  

On your Beats 1 show, you’ve been discussing the specific themes of the various playlists throughout the month while live on the air. What are some of the playlists that have surprised you the most?

There are some playlists that I have seen from some notable individuals that I don’t know if I was surprised, but let’s call it pleasantly surprised at the depth, the range, and their musical taste. Obviously, I’ve known Amanda Seales for a while so I know she’s a hip-hop head. Lena [Waithe], who I’ve known for a while, she’s a hip-hop head. But to see Ava DuVernay’s selection [was great]. And Victor Cruz is a New York guy, so I knew his zone. It was just really fun to see what they were into.

Your interview with Young M.A is pretty illuminating. She spoke of not limiting black history to just one month and that it’s her goal to make black history every day. What separates M.A from her peers and what did you learn from her “Queens” playlist considering she included everyone from 50 Cent to Sade?

Her range is amazing. I also thought her response to the question about black history was thoughtful because, for Young MA, who is an openly gay rapper and has had significant success in hip-hop, she’s walking black history. So for her, she is literally making black history every day. For anyone in our game, we are doing things that black people have never done before every day.

Let’s segue into some current events. It’s already being reported that Jussie Smollett is facing some pretty serious felony charges after allegedly fabricating an attack. Why do you think the black and LBGTQ+ communities were so adamant in their support of Jussie early on and what effect will this scandal have on the fight against hate crimes?

Because we all know that these crimes happen. There’s history to support that not only these crimes happened, but also the victims never got justice in many cases. I can only speak for myself…I’m always going to believe the victim especially a black gay person who is oppressed in so many ways. I’m always going to be there to say, “Yo, what happened? Tell me your story.” Until there’s evidence to support the contrary, I’m going to believe the victims. I believe the reason this story has been made so big is because you have a significant population of people that want to discredit the history of abuse and crimes against the LGBTQ+ community and black people. So now they are using Jussie Smollett as the poster boy to say, “See! It ain’t that bad…stop blowing it out of proportion!” You have people running around here that are supporting this political mantra of "Make America Great Again" and antagonizing people and being abusive both verbally and physically. And there’s video evidence of that. It’s terrible that Jussie lied. These are very sensitive times. And I do believe we could all exercise a little bit of pause when we hear things and not just go into complete outrage. But I’m not going to let that distract me because they want that to distract you. They want you to question everything you hear. They want you to say, “Aw, that’s just another Jussie Smollett situation…I’m not falling for that!”

But also I don’t think it helps when Trump is quick to use Twitter to attack Smollett and other black celebrities, politicians, and athletes, often times questioning their intelligence. He’s always looking for a way to get a W because Trump knows he’s a scumbag. He’s looking for a way to promote himself and to be right as frequently as possible and that’s because he’s classless and tasteless. And so are many of his followers.

So let’s go back to our playlist discussion. You are the classic radioman. What makes a great playlist? I think it’s about balance, first. It’s about flow and also about discovery. I always look at playlists as giving me the thing I expect from the title of the playlist. Just like when we use to make mixtapes back in the day and give it a title like if we were dedicating it to a girl or a certain date or a certain season like Summer 1995…it all represents a vibe. The reason I use the word balance is because you want to take people on a journey. Sh*t, in some cases, the music shouldn’t all just be one tempo or one type of music. The most dynamic playlist takes you on a journey, shows you how multiple genres can flow together and gives you a nice overall vibe.

