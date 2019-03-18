Internet Market Considers MIcrosoft Bid for Yahoo
Myspace Loses All Music Posted Before 2016

March 18, 2019 - 4:19 pm by Zoe Johnson

Yikes. 

After losing the bulk of its users to other budding social media platforms, the once popular Myspace reportedly lost every single piece of content uploaded before 2016, including songs, photos, and videos, BBC reports.

According to Myspace, the site is blaming a faulty server migration for its large deletions, which is believed to have happened more than a year ago. This is when members started reporting that access to certain content older than 2016 was made unavailable.

More than 50 million tracks from 14 million artists have been lost, including music introduced by the "Myspace Generation." Beyond the music, pictures and videos stored on the server are nowhere to be found.

Though Facebook's craze led to a decrease in users, the rebrand, which centered around giving artists a place to build a platform, has been made virtually obsolete by years worth of content that's no longer.

Myspace published a statement on the site apologizing for the incident: "As a result of a server migration project, any photos, videos, and audio files you uploaded more than three years ago may no longer be available on or from Myspace. We apologize for the inconvenience and suggest that you retain your backup copies. If you would like more information, please contact our data protection officer.”

Comedienne Jess Hilarious Under Fire For Xenophobic Comments Toward Sikhs

jess-hilarious-pink-suit-red-carpet-emmy-awards
Jeff Kravitz

Comedienne Jess Hilarious Under Fire For Xenophobic Comments Toward Sikhs

Jess Hilarious came under fire Sunday (March 17) after she uploaded a video showcasing relief after four Sikhs were removed from her flight. The Lil Rel star defended her statements and said she was scared.

"If I'm scared I'm scared. F**k y'all. F**k how y'all feel," Jess said. "Y'all mad at me because I don't side with any other black person, because I don't side with every other race. F**k y'all. I feel how I feel. I felt threatened and that was it. F**k y'all, and I'm not flying there. We were evacuated, bitch. Why? Why? with no technical difficulties or nothing."

The Internet quickly sent the comic a digital side eye for her xenophobic comments, which came two days after 51 Muslim men and women were gunned down in New Zealand. The youngest of which was 3-year-old Mucaas Ibrahim.

what if Jess Hilarious’ middle name is Notthat?

— Jamal (@JamalJimoh) March 17, 2019

A day after Muslims were ambushed and murdered while praying (death toll now at 51), Jess Hilarious hops on Al Gore’s internet to brag about+defend getting 4 people with turbans kicked off a flight because she didn’t feel safe.

— Candice Marie Benbow (@CandiceBenbow) March 17, 2019

Xenophobia is really disgusting.

The hate for Muslims is disgusting and Jess hilarious is trash and not worthy of a platform. https://t.co/qotZ9AwMLO

— Mistress George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) March 17, 2019

One Twitter user, a DJ who goes by the name DJ The Gypsy pointed out Jess' comments run rampant within other parts of the black community.

Jess Hilarious’ anti-Muslim rhetoric sheds light on a very important topic; Islamophobia within the black Christian community

— dylan (@dylanthegypsy) March 17, 2019

The backlash Jess merited did, however, highlight not everyone shared her sentiments.

https://twitter.com/anildash/status/1107315609921093632

Continue Reading
Kim-Kardashian-Crimped-Hair-Vogue Kim-Kardashian-Crimped-Hair-Vogue
Kim Kardashian is seen on February 7, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Kim Kardashian Credited For Making Crimped Hair Cool Like Beyonce, Janet Jackson And Naomi Campbell Don't Exist

Spring is nothing without doses of cultural appropriation from those out of touch with black culture.

Insert Vogue, who decided to give props to Kim Kardashian for bringing back crimped hair on Friday (March 15). The businesswoman has been on the move lately, rocking a mix of kanekalon and yaki ponytails during fashion month, Chance The Rapper's wedding and other Kardashian-related events.

“What makes this look so modern is that the front is sleek,” explained her stylist Justine Marjan. “This gives a cool contrast to the texture.”

The texture? 

With many trends from the aughts coming back to the mainstream, this is one that hasn't really gone anywhere. But black beauty markers (layered gold chains, perfect baby hairs, name chains) paired with media ignorance and the Kardashian's own fascination with black culture has made it okay for her to receive all the props.

But we can't forget those who have slayed kanekalon, yaki and crimped styles like...

Janet Jackson

The singer's look for her comeback has been a uniform-like one, with Ms. Jackson rocking all black and her now signature ponytail.

Beyoncé

This. was. last. year. How could anyone forget this? The entertainer rocked various styles of kanekalon hair for Beychella.

There was also this amazing look at Serena Williams' wedding.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Nov 19, 2017 at 9:01am PST

Ruth E. Carter

The Oscar-winning designer made the look all her own while on the red carpet for Black Panther. 

Nicki Minaj

Fans of the rapper are aware her early looks included fun crimped and wavy styles. When she made to move to ditch her color wigs in 2014, she's kept the crimped styles close to her heart.

And we cannot forget about our queen, Naomi Campbell

She's owned the look her whole career, from the runway to the red carpet, Ms. Campbell has always been on the forefront of casual beautiful looks.

Social media also got wind of Vogue's post, including actor O'Shea Jackson who like many of us, is just over it.

Maaaaaaan come on now. Come ooooon now. Bringing it back? Vogue stop this https://t.co/FEGSw3GM9V

— Stone Cold Shea Jackson (@OsheaJacksonJr) March 15, 2019

https://twitter.com/SassySouthpaw20/status/1106642402448732160

https://twitter.com/riridotxo/status/1106924628851728384

Perhaps there's a bit of truth of the theories of fashion outlets trolling readers but this just deserves a permanent eye roll.

Continue Reading
Indiana Pacers v Toronto Raptors - Game One
Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Drake And Toronto Raptors Unveil OVO Athletic Center

"Introducing the OVO Athletic Centre, the official training facility for the Toronto Raptors," Drake wrote on Instagram when he gave his followers a look at the OVO-inspired renaming of the Raptors' training center.

A display of partnership between the 6God and the Canadian professional basketball team, the Raptors announced Thursday (March 14) that their training center would embrace the October's Very Own's moniker with pride. The " Nice For What" rapper and the franchise celebrated the joyous collaboration by showing off the OVO owl symbol.

Introducing the OVO Athletic Centre, the official training facility for the Toronto Raptors. 🇨🇦 just wanted to add that I am so proud of my brothers and so proud to be from this city I swear this one feels like a high school dream and it’s a blessing to be able to raise up the levels and make the human mind stretch when it comes to thinking about what is possible in your lifetime!! Much love to everyone involved

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Mar 14, 2019 at 8:25am PDT

We made it happen. Introducing the OVO Athletic [email protected] | #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/8Z2Trv6evi

— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) March 14, 2019

Drake's relationship with the Toronto Raptors began in 2013 when the rapper agreed to be a team ambassador. The support between the two continued into 2018 when OVO-inspired jerseys were introduced by the team.

 

Continue Reading

