BNP Paribas Open - Day 6
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Naomi And Mari Osaka's Former Coach Claims He's Entitled To Earnings Percentage For "Indefinite" Period

March 20, 2019 - 10:09 am by Camille Augustin

Professional tennis' number one champ is seeking to ace an opponent in the court of law.

Professional tennis' number one champ Naomi Osaka is seeking to ace an opponent in the court of law. According to TMZ, the 21-year-old athlete is being sued by her former coach, Christophe Jean, who claims he's entitled to 20 percent of Osaka and her sister, Mari's career winnings "and endorsement deals forever." The website states $2 million is the figure in contention.

Jean states he signed an agreement with the sisters' father, Leonard Francois, in March 2012 after the latter reportedly swapped out unaffordable coaching payments for a contract that would put the aforementioned percentage of money as it pertains to tennis into Jean's account indefinitely.

In a statement on the matter, Osaka's attorney Alex Spiro claims this lawsuit holds no weight. "While it comes as no surprise that Naomi's meteoric rise as an international icon and inspiration would lead to some false claim, this silly, imaginary contract that Naomi never saw or signed—which purports to give away part of herself at the age of 14—is particularly absurd," Spiro said as noted by the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

The Sun-Sentinel's coverage of the occurrence also outlines past instances where Osaka's father had allegedly questionable agreements with past coaches. Money seemed to be a central factor. After Osaka won the Australian Open earlier this year, she parted ways with coach Sascha Bajin and hired Jermaine Jenkins, who used to work with Venus Williams.

Oklahoma City Thunder v Utah Jazz - Game Six
Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images

Utah Jazz Owner Condemns Racism After Russell Westbrook Incident

Utah Jazz owner Gail Miller had a few choice words for fan Shane Keisel after the latter reportedly threw racist remarks at Russell Westbrook following a Monday night game (March 11).

"I am extremely disappointed that one of our quote 'fans' conducted himself in such a way to offend not only a guest in our arena but also me personally, my family, our organization, the community, our players and you, as the best fans in the NBA," Miller said, per ESPN, to the crowd of Jazz fans before the team faced off against the Minnesota Timberwolves Thursday night (March 14).

Within the speech, Miller emphasized how the behavior displayed by Keisel was unacceptable and called for "the best fans in the NBA" to report, in the future, if they saw similar conduct again.

"This should never happen," Miller said. "We are not a racist community. We believe in treating people with courtesy and respect as human beings. From time to time, individual fans exhibit poor behavior and forget their manners and disrespect players on other teams."

"When that happens, I want you to jump up and shout 'stop.' We have a code of conduct in this arena. It will be strictly enforced," the 76-year-old businesswoman continued.

This speech was spawned after Westbrook reported that the Jazz fan had told him to "get on your knees like you're used to." The point guard found the comment to be "completely disrespectful" and "racial." Following the discourse between the two, Westbrook was fined $25,000 by the NBA and Keisel was banned for life from Jazz games.

"Other teams are not our enemies. They are our competition. Competition is a good thing. It allows players to showcase their talents, and it allows fans to encourage, appreciate, cheer for and enjoy those who share their talents with us," Miller said.

Season-ticket holders of the Jazz were warned, via email, that their tickets can be revoked if they are to take the same steps as Keisel. In another email, Miller denounced hate speech and racism amongst other things as well as informing the fans that "violators may be subject to ejection and other penalties, including a lifetime ban."

aaron-hernandez-sitting-in-courtroom
John Tlumack

Aaron Hernandez's Murder Conviction Upheld Two Years After Suicide

Aaron Hernadez's murder conviction was upheld nearly two years after the former NFL tight end committed suicide inside his jail cell.

According to reports, the Massachusetts Supreme Court ignored the legal principle, which dissolves a person's conviction once they're deceased prior to an appeal stating it's "outdated and no longer consonant with the circumstances of contemporary life.”

In 2015, Hernandez was found guilty of killing semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd. Two years later on April 9, 2017, the 27-year-old was found dead in his cell.

A judge previously threw out the conviction citing a defendant convicted during a trial but who has died prior to an appeal, shouldn't be considered guilty anymore. The conviction, however, was reinstated unanimously by Massachusetts' Supreme Judicial Court.

“We are pleased justice is served in this case, the antiquated practice of vacating a valid conviction is being eliminated and the victim's family can get the closure they deserve,” Thomas M. Quinn III of Bristol County tweeted.

The record will, however, reflect Hernandez's time of death in relation to the appeal. Hernandez was a former New England Patriot and fourth-round draft pick. He played for a brief three seasons.

New York Giants v San Francisco 49ers
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. To Join Cleveland Browns In Shocking Trade

For five years, Odell Beckham Jr. has played for the New York Giants, the only team he's suited up for since entering the pro-league in 2014. Now, the 26-year-old athlete will call a new arena home when he was traded to the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday (March 12), NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports, a gesture that sent shockwaves throughout the Twitterverse.

The trade arrives on the heels of Beckham's signed five-year deal with the Giants that's estimated at $90 million. In return, the aforementioned team received a first-round draft pick for this year's upcoming selection. Following the announcement, Beckham posted an illustrated version of himself in a Browns jersey with the caption "Dawgs gotta eat...."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Dawgs gotta eat....

A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Mar 13, 2019 at 6:09am PDT

The decision also promoted Twitter users to create memes or express their opinion on the ruling. View some of those reactions below.

Here are the trade terms: Giants recieve a first-round pick in 2019 (No. 17 overall), the Browns' second third-round pick this year and S Jabril Peppers, source tells ESPN. Browns get Odell Beckham Jr.

— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2019

Any fan who bought a Giants Odell Beckham Jr. jersey on @fanatics 90 days before the date the deal becomes official will be able to get either trade it for an OBJ Browns jersey or a new Giants jersey of their choice of a value equal to their original purchase. pic.twitter.com/LwVVlLCX49

— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 13, 2019

With @obj being traded to Cleveland, the Browns will join the Saints, Chiefs, and Rams as one of the most exciting and dangerous offenses in the NFL!

— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) March 13, 2019

Giants fans: DID WE REALLY JUST TRADE ODELL BECKHAM JR?!?!

Dave Gettleman: pic.twitter.com/UbCevCGsvT

— Steven #NECChampions (@sdurso5) March 13, 2019

Live footage of Odell Beckham Jr running away from Eli Manning to Cleveland pic.twitter.com/8p3dxysKcs

— Aneesh Mandava (@MandavaAneesh) March 13, 2019

The Giants looking over the trade before sending Odell Beckham Jr. to the Browns pic.twitter.com/PM26T3WTBr

— Mhris Cacri (@ChrisJamesMacri) March 13, 2019

Browns fans once they realized that they just landed Odell Beckham Jr. pic.twitter.com/p1eDpiUD6z

— Damir Pereira (@Damir_Pereira) March 13, 2019

Cleveland Browns fans rn #browns #Cleveland #odell #OdellBeckham #OdellBeckhamJr #jarvislandry pic.twitter.com/Y6OpTvIgFz

— Sir Charm (@Sircharm_ns) March 13, 2019

Woke up this morning thinking I had a nightmare last night but nope. @obj still not a #giant. pic.twitter.com/VBk25pKVhP

— Shobin Uralil (@ShobinU) March 13, 2019

I’m devastated that Odell Beckham is going to the Browns. Wish him all the best, we’ve lost a good one at the Giants camp. @obj

— (@Ieuannbailey) March 13, 2019

Last comment of the night: Odell Beckham Jr. will thrive from a football perspective in Cleveland. Best thing that could happen to him. #Browns #Giants

— Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) March 13, 2019

Madden 19 will be the most played game today. Thanks @obj

— Garrett Todd #14 (@Garrett14Todd) March 13, 2019

[email protected]_Son80 and @obj when he touches down in Cleveland. @Browns pic.twitter.com/ntz8e036f0

— NFL Films (@NFLFilms) March 13, 2019

This is how I walked into work today after that @obj trade yesterday Go Browns! #Browns #ClevelandBrowns #NFLFreeAgency #NFL pic.twitter.com/4ikcbreFTU

— ADVENTURES WITH CS (@AdventurewithCS) March 13, 2019

I’m glad to see OBJ leave the NFC east.... good morning

— Wale (@Wale) March 13, 2019

