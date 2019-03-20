For five years, Odell Beckham Jr. has played for the New York Giants, the only team he's suited up for since entering the pro-league in 2014. Now, the 26-year-old athlete will call a new arena home when he was traded to the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday (March 12), NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports, a gesture that sent shockwaves throughout the Twitterverse.
The trade arrives on the heels of Beckham's signed five-year deal with the Giants that's estimated at $90 million. In return, the aforementioned team received a first-round draft pick for this year's upcoming selection. Following the announcement, Beckham posted an illustrated version of himself in a Browns jersey with the caption "Dawgs gotta eat...."
View this post on Instagram
Dawgs gotta eat....
A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Mar 13, 2019 at 6:09am PDT
The decision also promoted Twitter users to create memes or express their opinion on the ruling. View some of those reactions below.
Here are the trade terms: Giants recieve a first-round pick in 2019 (No. 17 overall), the Browns' second third-round pick this year and S Jabril Peppers, source tells ESPN. Browns get Odell Beckham Jr.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2019
Any fan who bought a Giants Odell Beckham Jr. jersey on @fanatics 90 days before the date the deal becomes official will be able to get either trade it for an OBJ Browns jersey or a new Giants jersey of their choice of a value equal to their original purchase. pic.twitter.com/LwVVlLCX49
— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 13, 2019
With @obj being traded to Cleveland, the Browns will join the Saints, Chiefs, and Rams as one of the most exciting and dangerous offenses in the NFL!
— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) March 13, 2019
Giants fans: DID WE REALLY JUST TRADE ODELL BECKHAM JR?!?!
Dave Gettleman: pic.twitter.com/UbCevCGsvT
— Steven #NECChampions (@sdurso5) March 13, 2019
Live footage of Odell Beckham Jr running away from Eli Manning to Cleveland pic.twitter.com/8p3dxysKcs
— Aneesh Mandava (@MandavaAneesh) March 13, 2019
The Giants looking over the trade before sending Odell Beckham Jr. to the Browns pic.twitter.com/PM26T3WTBr
— Mhris Cacri (@ChrisJamesMacri) March 13, 2019
Browns fans once they realized that they just landed Odell Beckham Jr. pic.twitter.com/p1eDpiUD6z
— Damir Pereira (@Damir_Pereira) March 13, 2019
Cleveland Browns fans rn #browns #Cleveland #odell #OdellBeckham #OdellBeckhamJr #jarvislandry pic.twitter.com/Y6OpTvIgFz
— Sir Charm (@Sircharm_ns) March 13, 2019
Woke up this morning thinking I had a nightmare last night but nope. @obj still not a #giant. pic.twitter.com/VBk25pKVhP
— Shobin Uralil (@ShobinU) March 13, 2019
I’m devastated that Odell Beckham is going to the Browns. Wish him all the best, we’ve lost a good one at the Giants camp. @obj
— (@Ieuannbailey) March 13, 2019
Last comment of the night: Odell Beckham Jr. will thrive from a football perspective in Cleveland. Best thing that could happen to him. #Browns #Giants
— Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) March 13, 2019
Madden 19 will be the most played game today. Thanks @obj
— Garrett Todd #14 (@Garrett14Todd) March 13, 2019
[email protected]_Son80 and @obj when he touches down in Cleveland. @Browns pic.twitter.com/ntz8e036f0
— NFL Films (@NFLFilms) March 13, 2019
This is how I walked into work today after that @obj trade yesterday Go Browns! #Browns #ClevelandBrowns #NFLFreeAgency #NFL pic.twitter.com/4ikcbreFTU
— ADVENTURES WITH CS (@AdventurewithCS) March 13, 2019
I’m glad to see OBJ leave the NFC east.... good morning
— Wale (@Wale) March 13, 2019