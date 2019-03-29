naturi-naughton-jussie-smollett-getty-1553913096
Naturi Naughton Says Jussie Smollett Deserves To Be "Cancelled," Shouldn't Attend NAACP Image Awards

March 29, 2019 - 11:03 pm by Latifah Muhammad

The 'Power' actress weighed in on the Smollett controversy. 

With the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards approaching this weekend, actress Naturi Naughton shared her thoughts on fellow nominee, Jussie Smollett. The Power star says Smollett doesn’t deserve to be nominated after he was accused of staging a hate crime against himself and subsequently indicted on multiple felony counts that have since been dropped.

TMZ caught up with Naughton at LAX Thursday (March 29), and while she acknowledged being a fan of the Empire star, his legal predicament changed her opinion about how he should be treated.

“This is tricky because we actually both won last year as best supporting actors,” Naughton began when asked for her thoughts on Smollett's nomination. “I’m a fan and I love him, but if anyone else was indicted on 16 counts for committing a hoax would you want to have them represent the NAACP? That’s not what NAACP stands for so I feel like he should kinda’ get cancelled.”

Naughton also said that Smollett should be “gracious” and give up the nomination. “I can’t believe they dropped all the counts [against him] but that’s what money and power will do for you,” she added.

Smollett hasn’t confirmed that he will be attending the ceremony, though he was spotted flying to Los Angeles this week. Meanwhile, Anthony Anderson, who’s hosting this year's Image Awards hopes that Smollett wins the trophy for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama.

The NAACP Image Awards air live on TV One Saturday (March 30) at 9 p.m. EST.

Watch video of Naughton below.

Janet Jackson 2019 Rock &amp; Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show
Getty Images

Janet Jackson Thanks Family, Fans And Her Son During Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Speech

Janet Jackson was officially inducted into the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center Friday (March 29), with Janelle Monae performing the honors. According to Pitchfork, Monae praised the “legendary queen of black girl magic” for breaking barriers and drafting the blueprint for writing socially conscious music, along with spotlighting Jackson’s unmatched dancing talent and her timeless music catalog.

“Our fearless leader is one of the biggest selling artists in music history,” Monae reportedly said listing Jackson’s accolades including her five Grammys, nine No. 1 albums, and Oscar nomination. “Quite simply, y’all, there is only one Janet.”

The “Pynk” singer shared her first memory of seeing a clip of a young Jackson performing. “ It was just so refreshing to see someone who looked like me and million of other little black girls around the world,” said Monae. “And even then, at the earliest stages of her career, you could see she was a different kind of star.”

The speech also highlighted how Jackson owned her “sexual freedom” through music and used her platform to honor friends lost to HIV and AIDS. Monae added that Jackson gave her the “confidence” to “embrace all of me” while writing her Dirty Computer album.

Upon accepting the honor, Jackson thanked several people including Monae, Questlove, longtime collaborators Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, and her entire family. “When I was a kid, my dream wasn’t to be a singer,” Jackson confessed. “I wanted to go to college and I wanted to be a lawyer. It was my father’s [Joe Jackson’s] dream. He wanted me to become this wonderful performer, he encouraged me. He was the first to encourage me and music became my passion.”

Jackson pointed out that her brothers, The Jackson 5, were inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1997. “As the youngest in the family, I was determined to make it on my own,” she continued. “I wanted to stand on my own two feet. But never in a million years did I expect to follow in their footsteps. Tonight, your baby sister has made it.

“I didn’t do this alone though, there are a world of people that supported me along the way and I just wanna begin by thanking my incredibly strong family, my wonderful mother and father, as well as my sisters and my brothers, you guys never stopped believing in me.”

Jackson went on to thank Soul Train host Don Cornelius, and T.V. legend Dick Clark for putting her on a national platform, and choreographers that she has worked with over the years. The superstar also revealed that she never thought she was a good dancer. “But I loved the way dancing made my body feel.”

To close, Jackson called for more women to be inducted into the Rock Hall of Fame and thanked fans for supporting her “every step of the way.” Lastly, Jackson gave a sweet shout out to her toddler son, Eissa. “He wakes me up every single morning singing his own little melodies,” she gushed. “He's only two, you guys. And I want you to know you are my heart. You are my life. And you have shown me the meaning of real unconditional love.”

Jackson didn’t perform during the induction ceremony because she’s focused on preparing for her Las Vegas residency, Page Six reports.

Additional 2019 inductees included, Def Leopard, The Cure and Stevie Knicks who became the first woman to be inducted twice. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony airs on HBO on April 27.

Click here to read Jackson’s full speech.

 

 

2018 FIG Artistic Gymnastics Championships - Day Six
Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Simone Biles Says Sleeping "All The Time" Helped In Coping With Sexual Abuse

U.S. Olympic gymnast, Simone Biles recently sat down with Priyanka Chopra-Jonas on If I Could Just Tell You One Thing, in which she discussed the aftermath of the sexual abuse she suffered at the hands of Larry Nassar.

In the YouTube special, the 22-year-old gymnast revealed that she has been attending therapy because she's "still going through things in everyday life that [she] still has to go to therapy for."

"It all comes back to my childhood and everything that's happened to me being sexually abused and all of that stuff," Biles started. "Everybody knows about Larry Nassar and what happened with him," Chopra-Jonas added. She then later asked, "If it's not too intrusive, when did you know that you were abused? Because you were so young."

The gold medalist shared that she had asked a friend to describe "sexual abuse" and was later validated by the same friend that she was indeed sexually abused. However, the gravity of the situation did not hit Biles immediately.

"I kind of brushed it off. I was like 'no, I'm not willing to put that out there for the world to see. They're not going to see me as 'Simone the gymnast' they're going to see Simone as 'the abused survivor.' So I denied it and I buried it. I was very depressed."

Biles went on to detail how her depression affected her day-to-day. "I never left my room, I was sleeping all the time and I told one of my lawyers, 'I sleep all the time because it's the closest thing to death,'" she said.

The famed athlete is one of at least 250 girls who was abused by the former USA Gymnastics national team doctor. Her teammates in the 2016 Summer Olympics Final Five team, Aly Raisman and Gabby Douglas, were also victims of Nassar. Reported by CNN, Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in a Michigan state prison to seven counts of sexual assault against minors in January 2018. That following month, he was sentenced to an additional 40 to 125 years in federal prison to an added three counts of sexual assault.

A little over a year since his sentencing, Biles says she is now "feeling stronger."

"It's a lot better now," Biles said as Chopra-Jonas offered her sentiments. "It wasn't easy but I feel like I'm a stronger woman today. I feel like telling my story has helped younger girls."

Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation - Arrivals
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Diamond Ball

Melii Explains Why She Decided To Sign With Tory Lanez Instead Of Meek Mill

Melii has been making her mark in the music industry and recently made a pivotal label decision that stirred the pot. The Harlem rapper was reportedly expected to sign with Meek Mill's label, Dreamchasers, after being featured on the latter's "W.T.S" record as well as touring with him in the U.S., but she instead took a different route.

On Thursday (March 28), the 22-year-old artist announced that she signed with Tory Lanez's label, One Umbrella, in a move that sparked a since-deleted response.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

What’s going on here ?? #Melii #ToryLanez #MeekMill 🤔🤔 via: @akadmiks

A post shared by Ma$terMind (@blog_streetz) on Mar 27, 2019 at 6:44pm PDT

Meek's response was enough for Melii to clear things up on her Instagram Story, per Genius. "My decision with going with umbrella was based of [sic] an offer that was already there from years ago n wanting to better my craft n where I felt I belonged," she explained.

"Not once have I bashed meek or ever plan on doing so.. I got off tour because of a lot of behind the scenes things that were happening to me. I made sure to go out my way to do things that can help me stay with the team cuz [sic] I genuinely wanted to be apart [sic] of the family but it just didn't work out, It was addressed n I tried to hold a conversation that wasn't an option that was given to me so I moved on n got offered support from another team. I never intended to snake anyone. If anything I tried to my best to work around many things that put me in uncomfortable situations. As a woman a lot of things I stood for weren’t there so I took the high road [and] gracefully removed myself."

Melii allegedly detailed the "uncomfortable situations" she was put in as reasons for not signing to Meek's imprint.

Meek has yet to reply to Melii's claims, nor has Tory chimed in. Prior to this incident, Meek and Tory have been frequent collaborators. The Philadelphia rapper was most recently featured on Tory's song, "DrIP DrIp Drip," and Tory himself rapped on Meek's "Litty."

