Nipsey Hussle attends the Warner Music Pre-Grammy Party at the NoMad Hotel on February 7, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Snoop Dogg, Nas, J. Cole, Drake And More React To Nipsey Hussle's Death

Rest in power.

The loss of Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle, born Ermias Davidson Asghedom, has not only hit the hip-hop community and music industry but family, fans and friends alike. Shortly after the West coast rapper was reportedly shot, many social media posts surfaced from outside Hussle's Marathon Clothing store on Sunday afternoon (March 31).

Once the news was confirmed of his unexpected death, fellow rappers like Drake, Nas, J. Cole, Meek Mill, Chance the Rapper and more took to Twitter and Instagram to offer their condolences.

"I laugh to keep from crying, miss u lil bro, u were allways ahead of the game, heaven need u more than we do thank u for all the good times loco," wrote Snoop Dogg in one of his Instagram posts.

"RIP NIPSEY HUSSLE," tweeted J. Cole. "It hurt when you see peers go."

Singer K. Michelle also voiced her anger about gun violence and shared her thoughts on Hussle's senseless killing. “I hate u ni**as wit a passion I feel such a sense of rage. I’m sick of u people killing each other. It’s pathetic i hate it.”

Rihanna posted a photo of him and his daughter, Emani, on the Grammy Awards red carpet. “This doesn’t make any sense! My spirit is shaken by this! Dear God may His spirit Rest In Peace and May You grant divine comfort to all his loved ones!”

Read more reaction posts from LeBron James, Issa Rae and many more down below.

It hurt when you see peers go — J. Cole (@JColeNC) April 1, 2019

Broke me.... we really fighting for our lives against our own kind and really have to take risk and match the level of hatred that we are born in .. I’m tired 🙏🏾 prayers for my brother and his family — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) April 1, 2019

Sad, mad and disappointed about my guy @NipseyHussle — Ice Cube (@icecube) April 1, 2019

Man...Lauren...damn man. — Questlove (In E flat) (@questlove) April 1, 2019

Na man I can’t even process this shyt man .God please cover my man — Wale (@Wale) March 31, 2019

Rip Nipsey Smh sad! — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) April 1, 2019

Open Wutang Family sends Love and Prayers to Nipsey and Family. — Wu Tang Clan (@WuTangClan) April 1, 2019

REST IN PEACE NIPSEY HUSSLE — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) April 1, 2019

Real one after real one smh R.I.P Nipsey the solid morals you stood on and your legacy will last 4L!! — Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) April 1, 2019

REST IN PEACE NIPSEY! EVERYTHING YOUVE DONE FOR US WILL NOT BE FORGOTTEN AND MY DEEPEST DEEPEST CONDOLENCES AND PRAYERS GO OUT TO YOUR FAMILY AND @LaurenLondon this shit is sick — REASON TDE (@reasonTDE) April 1, 2019

Rip Nipsey Hussle. May God have mercy on your soul and bring peace to your family and friends. You ARE a light and an inspiration to us all. And we gonna keep running this marathon. That yellow tape ain’t the finish line it’s the beginning of the victory lap. Legacy. 💙... — “DROGAS WAVE” NOW PLAYING (@LupeFiasco) April 1, 2019

Prayers up for Nip and his family 🙏🏾💙 — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) March 31, 2019

Prayers up for my brother @NipseyHussle 🔹🙏🏾🔹 — Stalley (@Stalley) March 31, 2019

RIP Nipsey this shit crazy 🙏🏾😔 https://t.co/FrWhnFNoq1 — Soulja Boy (Drako) (@souljaboy) April 1, 2019

RIP Nipsey man. This is tragic — Chance Owbum 📅 (@chancetherapper) April 1, 2019

Wow, nipsey was genuinely one of the realist niggas in the game. Smh rip. 🙏🏾 — underdog (@lilyachty) April 1, 2019

Man. — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) March 31, 2019

Nipsey was so important to the movement, I’m so sad — Boi-1da (@Boi1da) April 1, 2019

Hip-Hop aside..Nipsey was a Father. A Husband. A Son. A Brother. A community leader. He was a human and other humans need him. He worked hard. He never asked for handouts. He wanted to learn & be great in every aspect of his being.#RIPNipseyHussle You are a legend Soldier — El Viejo Ebro (@oldmanebro) April 1, 2019

Nipsey was a model for me: his music, his intelligence, his entrepreneurship, his love for his woman, his focus on community & education. He was an honorable chief in a time where honor is scarce. I still don’t want to believe the good die young #RIPNipsey — Jidenna (@Jidenna) April 1, 2019

Met you almost 10 years ago @nipseyhussle... So much determination in your eyes & forward thinking in your language. Truthfully hadn’t met anyone from your walk of life & at your age who… https://t.co/HeGkJtM5ef — Fabolous (@myfabolouslife) April 1, 2019

R.i.P Nipsey 😞🙏🏾 — its DOLPHHHHHH! (@YoungDolph) April 1, 2019

I am 💔 that Nipsey Hussle has died. Beyond the amazing community work & loving family he left behind, he had truly come into his own as 1 of the greats in the game w/ his last album. His death leaves a void in the culture musically & spiritually that will be very hard to fill — RosenbergTelevision (@Rosenbergradio) April 1, 2019

speechless to say the least. you inspired this lil habesha boy every day. RIP NIPSEY HUSSLE — Aminé (@heyamine) April 1, 2019

I hate u niggas wit a passion I feel such a sense of rage. I’m sick of u people killing each other. It’s pathetic i hate it. I’m shaking. I’m disgusted. You stupid muthafuckas how could you. We needed Nipsey. His child needed him. I Listened to this man to help me cope with life — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) April 1, 2019

I have no words............. Rest in heaven KING!!!! Praying for your wife and kids..... 33 so young so much more to do...... If you know what I know about these LA streets shit is… https://t.co/5yMVrdo7KG — #VisionImplementor (@Tyrese) April 1, 2019

Heavy. Sending nothing but love and condolences to Nipsey’s family, friends, Lauren, loved ones. Man had a lot of v positive things he was working on for his community and overall consciousness not to mention always solid energy when we crossed paths. Shit is wild we’re the … pic.twitter.com/PVRgZtKWdW — Miguel (@Miguel) April 1, 2019

RIP Nipsey. I just spent Thursday with him filming a video for a beautiful new song we created with Khaled. We filmed in Inglewood, close to where he grew up. He was so gifted, so proud of his home, so invested in his community. Utterly stunned that he's gone so soon. — John Legend (@johnlegend) April 1, 2019

im really really sick of this .. #nipsey lord have mercy 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/1EHVUz1vYw — CeeLo Green (@CeeLoGreen) April 1, 2019

heartbroken and speechless

god bless your beautiful family

just spoke about working... a community legend. a humble king... forreal. ah this don’t feel real. wow. — Kehlani (@Kehlani) April 1, 2019

I never had the chance to meet or work with Nip, but I salute any brother working to turn his life around and make a positive impact on his community. 33 is far too young to die. Rest well, soldier. — Phonte (@phontigallo) April 1, 2019

my heart is heavy right now. rest in peace nipsey 💔 — Ella Mai (@ellamai) April 1, 2019

RIP Nipsey!! Let’s finish his mission!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Mack. (@MACKWILDS) April 1, 2019

Jesus. RIP Nipsey Hussle. 33 years old. Makes no sense. — roxane gay (@rgay) April 1, 2019

Nipsey Hussle was in the Texas Tech cheering section last night in Anaheim. He was going crazy in the final seconds of the game and talking to Red Raiders fans throughout. — Myron Medcalf (@MedcalfByESPN) March 31, 2019

Prayers for Nipsey Hussle. He does way too much good for his community to deserve this. 🙏 — Sermon (@SermonsDomain) March 31, 2019

Rest in Power to Nipsey Hussle. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) April 1, 2019

Watching Nipsey inspired me to invest and own in our communities. He was a solid man who loved his woman, his family and his community. This hurts. — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) April 1, 2019

God damn man....Real emotions and feelings rights now. Fuck man...u have always been a good dude...I’m so sorry...RIP man https://t.co/2UHnwXMEif — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) April 1, 2019

YOU DONT UNDERSTAND HOW THIS BROKE ME! I will NEVER be ok! NEVER! So much has happened that you don’t get to see! Thank God they showed this and gave me a little rope! I’m broken! My sisterhood was real REAL! — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) April 1, 2019

This one hurts man... Lauren I am so so so sorry!!! RIP Nipsey 🙏🏽 — Karrueche Tran (@karrueche) April 1, 2019

I’ll remember him this way. Bright, genuine, forward thinking. I’ll remember the beauty that he saw in our community. And the beauty that he was. He loved us. He’s left that love with us. And it cannot die. Rest in Power, King. You mattered. #FarewellNipsey pic.twitter.com/fiSvURrz3U — Ava DuVernay (@ava) April 1, 2019

😥😥😥😥😥😥‼️‼️‼️‼️ So so SAD man!! DAMN man this hurt. — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 1, 2019