Snoop Dogg, Nas, J. Cole, Drake And More React To Nipsey Hussle's Death
Rest in power.
The loss of Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle, born Ermias Davidson Asghedom, has not only hit the hip-hop community and music industry but family, fans and friends alike. Shortly after the West coast rapper was reportedly shot, many social media posts surfaced from outside Hussle's Marathon Clothing store on Sunday afternoon (March 31).
Once the news was confirmed of his unexpected death, fellow rappers like Drake, Nas, J. Cole, Meek Mill, Chance the Rapper and more took to Twitter and Instagram to offer their condolences.
"I laugh to keep from crying, miss u lil bro, u were allways ahead of the game, heaven need u more than we do thank u for all the good times loco," wrote Snoop Dogg in one of his Instagram posts.
"RIP NIPSEY HUSSLE," tweeted J. Cole. "It hurt when you see peers go."
Singer K. Michelle also voiced her anger about gun violence and shared her thoughts on Hussle's senseless killing. “I hate u ni**as wit a passion I feel such a sense of rage. I’m sick of u people killing each other. It’s pathetic i hate it.”
Rihanna posted a photo of him and his daughter, Emani, on the Grammy Awards red carpet. “This doesn’t make any sense! My spirit is shaken by this! Dear God may His spirit Rest In Peace and May You grant divine comfort to all his loved ones!”
Read more reaction posts from LeBron James, Issa Rae and many more down below.
It hurt when you see peers go
— J. Cole (@JColeNC) April 1, 2019
We are at a great loss today. This hurts. Straight to the point. It’s dangerous to be an MC. Dangerous to be a b-ball player. It’s dangerous to have money. Dangerous To Be A Black Man. So much hatred. We live like our brothers and sisters in third world countries live. Right in America. Decisions we make about our own life be based on decisions cuz we might not live. Its so deep rooted. It’s not a easy fix. Hard to fix anything when kids are still living in poverty. I ain’t shutting up though, Nipsey is a True voice. He will never be silenced. He still is A stand up General for the People who never left his people. He is Loved by the people. Prayers for his family. Let’s keep pushing Truth for The Man. Love You King Nipsey Hussle/ Ermias Asghedom Respectfully, Nasir Jones
Fuck. My whole energy is just at a low right now hearing this. We just linked for the first time in years and said we were gonna do a new song this summer cause it had been too long. You were having the best run and I was so happy watching from distance fam nobody ever talks down on your name you were a real one to your people and to the rest of us. I’m only doing this here cause I want the world to know I saw you as a man of respect and a don. Rest easy my g.
Thoughts and prayers for @NipseyHussle https://t.co/z00gcByHmE
— 50cent (@50cent) March 31, 2019
Broke me.... we really fighting for our lives against our own kind and really have to take risk and match the level of hatred that we are born in .. I’m tired 🙏🏾 prayers for my brother and his family
— Meek Mill (@MeekMill) April 1, 2019
God just lost a Son, a son just lost his father, a family just lost their king & hip hop just lost one of their elite. One of the Greatest overall MEN I’ve ever encountered in my life. He was always Leading by example by rebuilding his community. The entire Hip hop community and the World 🌎 is Numb. 🙏🏽🙏🏽
Sad, mad and disappointed about my guy @NipseyHussle
— Ice Cube (@icecube) April 1, 2019
Man...Lauren...damn man.
— Questlove (In E flat) (@questlove) April 1, 2019
Na man I can’t even process this shyt man .God please cover my man
— Wale (@Wale) March 31, 2019
🙏🏾💙. A black man, was murdered today. He was a man to his woman, a father to his children and a leader in his community. We are weaker without him. My sincere condolences to @laurenlondon ,his family, his friends and his community. I pray our ancestors cover them always. I am glad I had a chance to salutes u while u were alive. Love and Respect @nipseyhussle #UWasNothingLikeTheseRapNiggas #UWereALeaderForReal
Rip Nipsey Smh sad!
— Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) April 1, 2019
Open Wutang Family sends Love and Prayers to Nipsey and Family.
— Wu Tang Clan (@WuTangClan) April 1, 2019
REST IN PEACE NIPSEY HUSSLE
— Vince Staples (@vincestaples) April 1, 2019
Real one after real one smh R.I.P Nipsey the solid morals you stood on and your legacy will last 4L!!
— Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) April 1, 2019
REST IN PEACE NIPSEY! EVERYTHING YOUVE DONE FOR US WILL NOT BE FORGOTTEN AND MY DEEPEST DEEPEST CONDOLENCES AND PRAYERS GO OUT TO YOUR FAMILY AND @LaurenLondon this shit is sick
— REASON TDE (@reasonTDE) April 1, 2019
Rip Nipsey Hussle.
May God have mercy on your soul and bring peace to your family and friends.
You ARE a light and an inspiration to us all. And we gonna keep running this marathon. That yellow tape ain’t the finish line it’s the beginning of the victory lap. Legacy.
💙...
— “DROGAS WAVE” NOW PLAYING (@LupeFiasco) April 1, 2019
Prayers up for Nip and his family 🙏🏾💙
— Trey Songz (@TreySongz) March 31, 2019
Prayers up for my brother @NipseyHussle 🔹🙏🏾🔹
— Stalley (@Stalley) March 31, 2019
RIP Nipsey this shit crazy 🙏🏾😔 https://t.co/FrWhnFNoq1
— Soulja Boy (Drako) (@souljaboy) April 1, 2019
RIP Nipsey man. This is tragic
— Chance Owbum 📅 (@chancetherapper) April 1, 2019
Wow, nipsey was genuinely one of the realist niggas in the game. Smh rip. 🙏🏾
— underdog (@lilyachty) April 1, 2019
Man.
— Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) March 31, 2019
Nipsey was so important to the movement, I’m so sad
— Boi-1da (@Boi1da) April 1, 2019
Hip-Hop aside..Nipsey was a Father. A Husband. A Son. A Brother. A community leader. He was a human and other humans need him.
He worked hard. He never asked for handouts. He wanted to learn & be great in every aspect of his being.#RIPNipseyHussle
You are a legend Soldier
— El Viejo Ebro (@oldmanebro) April 1, 2019
Nipsey was a model for me: his music, his intelligence, his entrepreneurship, his love for his woman, his focus on community & education. He was an honorable chief in a time where honor is scarce. I still don’t want to believe the good die young #RIPNipsey
— Jidenna (@Jidenna) April 1, 2019
Met you almost 10 years ago @nipseyhussle... So much determination in your eyes & forward thinking in your language. Truthfully hadn’t met anyone from your walk of life & at your age who… https://t.co/HeGkJtM5ef
— Fabolous (@myfabolouslife) April 1, 2019
🙏🏽 for @NipseyHussle
— Lloydbanks (@Lloydbanks) March 31, 2019
R.i.P Nipsey 😞🙏🏾
— its DOLPHHHHHH! (@YoungDolph) April 1, 2019
I am 💔 that Nipsey Hussle has died. Beyond the amazing community work & loving family he left behind, he had truly come into his own as 1 of the greats in the game w/ his last album.
His death leaves a void in the culture musically & spiritually that will be very hard to fill
— RosenbergTelevision (@Rosenbergradio) April 1, 2019
speechless to say the least. you inspired this lil habesha boy every day.
RIP NIPSEY HUSSLE
— Aminé (@heyamine) April 1, 2019
I hate u niggas wit a passion I feel such a sense of rage. I’m sick of u people killing each other. It’s pathetic i hate it. I’m shaking. I’m disgusted. You stupid muthafuckas how could you. We needed Nipsey. His child needed him. I Listened to this man to help me cope with life
— K. Michelle (@kmichelle) April 1, 2019
I have no words............. Rest in heaven KING!!!! Praying for your wife and kids..... 33 so young so much more to do...... If you know what I know about these LA streets shit is… https://t.co/5yMVrdo7KG
— #VisionImplementor (@Tyrese) April 1, 2019
Heavy. Sending nothing but love and condolences to Nipsey’s family, friends, Lauren, loved ones. Man had a lot of v positive things he was working on for his community and overall consciousness not to mention always solid energy when we crossed paths. Shit is wild we’re the … pic.twitter.com/PVRgZtKWdW
— Miguel (@Miguel) April 1, 2019
RIP Nipsey. I just spent Thursday with him filming a video for a beautiful new song we created with Khaled. We filmed in Inglewood, close to where he grew up. He was so gifted, so proud of his home, so invested in his community. Utterly stunned that he's gone so soon.
— John Legend (@johnlegend) April 1, 2019
im really really sick of this .. #nipsey lord have mercy 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/1EHVUz1vYw
— CeeLo Green (@CeeLoGreen) April 1, 2019
heartbroken and speechless
god bless your beautiful family
just spoke about working...
a community legend. a humble king... forreal. ah this don’t feel real. wow.
— Kehlani (@Kehlani) April 1, 2019
I never had the chance to meet or work with Nip, but I salute any brother working to turn his life around and make a positive impact on his community. 33 is far too young to die. Rest well, soldier.
— Phonte (@phontigallo) April 1, 2019
my heart is heavy right now. rest in peace nipsey 💔
— Ella Mai (@ellamai) April 1, 2019
RIP Nipsey!! Let’s finish his mission!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾
— Mack. (@MACKWILDS) April 1, 2019
Jesus. RIP Nipsey Hussle. 33 years old. Makes no sense.
— roxane gay (@rgay) April 1, 2019
Nipsey Hussle was in the Texas Tech cheering section last night in Anaheim. He was going crazy in the final seconds of the game and talking to Red Raiders fans throughout.
— Myron Medcalf (@MedcalfByESPN) March 31, 2019
Prayers for Nipsey Hussle. He does way too much good for his community to deserve this. 🙏
— Sermon (@SermonsDomain) March 31, 2019
Rest in Power to Nipsey Hussle.
— Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) April 1, 2019
Watching Nipsey inspired me to invest and own in our communities. He was a solid man who loved his woman, his family and his community. This hurts.
— Issa Rae (@IssaRae) April 1, 2019
God damn man....Real emotions and feelings rights now. Fuck man...u have always been a good dude...I’m so sorry...RIP man https://t.co/2UHnwXMEif
— Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) April 1, 2019
YOU DONT UNDERSTAND HOW THIS BROKE ME! I will NEVER be ok! NEVER! So much has happened that you don’t get to see! Thank God they showed this and gave me a little rope! I’m broken! My sisterhood was real REAL!
— NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) April 1, 2019
This one hurts man... Lauren I am so so so sorry!!! RIP Nipsey 🙏🏽
— Karrueche Tran (@karrueche) April 1, 2019
Just spoke to you, always kept it 1000. Always was real. You’re a 🐐 Rest up young KING. RIP Nipsey
I’ll remember him this way. Bright, genuine, forward thinking.
I’ll remember the beauty that he saw in our community. And the beauty that he was.
He loved us. He’s left that love with us. And it cannot die.
Rest in Power, King. You mattered. #FarewellNipsey pic.twitter.com/fiSvURrz3U
— Ava DuVernay (@ava) April 1, 2019
😥😥😥😥😥😥‼️‼️‼️‼️ So so SAD man!! DAMN man this hurt.
— LeBron James (@KingJames) April 1, 2019
Prayers up for @NipseyHussle
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) March 31, 2019
This is so painful! @NipseyHussle was doing great work for the people. Keep his legacy alive by carrying on his work! Sending love to his family. Rest in Power King 👑 pic.twitter.com/hE2MNibbZ7
— Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) April 1, 2019