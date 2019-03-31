Nipsey Hussle Fatally Shot Outside His Los Angeles Store: Report
Hussle was one of three people who suffered numerous gunshot wounds.
Update: 8:08 PM EST (March 31, 2019) - NBC News has confirmed that Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, has died. He was 33. The two other men are reportedly in critical condition. The suspect(s) is still at large.
BREAKING: Rapper Nipsey Hussle has been pronounced dead at the hospital after being shot outside his clothing company in south Los Angeles, multiple law enforcement sources familiar with the incident tell @NBCNews. https://t.co/IY2Np29zFm - @anblanx
— NBC News (@NBCNews) April 1, 2019
Update: 10:32 pm EST (March 31, 2019) - The LAPD tweeted the following: "The suspect in the shooting is described as a male black & LAPD South Bureau Homicide is conducting an investigation to locate him and anyone else involved."
Story developing...
Rapper Nipsey Hussle has been shot outside of his store, The Marathon Clothing Company in Los Angeles, TMZ reports. According to eyewitnesses, multiple shots were fired on Sunday afternoon (March 31). Hussle is said to be one of three people injured and hit as many as six times.
One witness was able to capture the following video after the shooting, which occurred near the intesection of Crenshaw and Slauson:
they rly shot Nipsey Hussle in front of his own clothing shop 🤦🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/T1moSUYBFL
— Ashanti's Sideburns❁ (@blogboyzHQ) March 31, 2019
#NipseyHussle being shot is real news everybody. Yes, I’m at the crime scene right now. What you need to know is he has been taken by paramedics but is not responding. It looks bad guys, but have your prayers up for him so he can win this battle! Nobody deserves this.
— Stefani Samac (@samacstefani) March 31, 2019
It's reported that prior to the shooting, Hussle tweeted, "Having strong enemies is a blessing." It's unknown what brought the rapper, born Ermias Asghedom, to his store in South Central L.A.
Having strong enemies is a blessing.
— THA GREAT (@NipseyHussle) March 31, 2019
The 33-year-old rapper opened The Marathon Clothing store, in partnership with Adam Andebrhan and Stephen Donelson back in 2017. in hopes of opening the first "smart store" for customers to purchase merch and preview exclusive content from the West Coast rapper via an app.