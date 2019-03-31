Nipsey Hussle Fatally Shot Outside His Los Angeles Store: Report

According to a man who is reportedly a friend of the late-Nipsey Hussle, his death by gunshot wound was the result of a verbal confrontation.

In a phone call posted to the YouTube channel All Viral Access Media, the unnamed man, who reportedly came up with Hussle during his mixtape days, debunked online theories that the Victory Lap rapper's death was a government hit.

"I'm tell you like this... this my boy, I'm not taking that like that. In life, I understand what he doing," he says in regard to the philanthropic work Hussle was doing and the documentary he was working on about the life of Dr. Sebi.

"[Many men] just got this mentality of goin' hard and being like this, you know what I mean? Nipsey just got a chance to express himself on a bigger platform," he continued. "But nah, that ain't no government thing on Nipsey... I'm not taking it like that, I'm taking it what the word is... that just speaks to how big he got, that people would even start to speak that way... this is unfortunate street business."

The man says that Hussle's death was the result of an unnamed man being called out by the late-MC regarding rumors that he was a snitch. This same account was told to sources of TMZ.

"This was a man getting confronted about his past, told him he was a snitch," he said. '"Don't come around with that... not that nobody was gonna harm him for being a snitch...' [that was] Nipsey on some solid sh*t, and the n***a couldn't handle that in his heart. He came back in and touched this young brother, man." To confirm his thoughts, he plainly stated, "the streets know this, where we at and the heart of where Nipsey's from."

Listen to his comments below around the one-minute mark.