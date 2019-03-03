poster-of-stephon-clark
Getty Images

Sacramento Police Won't Face Criminal Charges In Stephon Clark Shooting

March 3, 2019 - 10:19 am by Shenequa Golding

Officers Terrence Mercadal and Jared Robinet fired their weapons a reported 20 times in Stephon Clark's direction.

Sacramento officers Terrence Mercadal and Jarad Robinet will not face criminal charges in the March 2018 shooting death of Stephon Clark, which reignited ripe frustration among many in the community and nationwide.

According to the New York Times, the Sacramento County district attorney made the announcement Saturday (March 2) and acknowledged that Clark was dead, but justified the actions of the officers involved.

“Was a crime committed? There’s no question that a human being died,” District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said. “But when we look at the facts and the law, and we follow our ethical responsibilities, the answer to that question is no. And as a result, we will not charge these officers.”

On March 18, Mercadal and Robinet responded to a vandalism call in the area and within 10 minutes, after a brief pursuit, Clark was dead.  The officers fired their weapons a reported 20 times in Clark's direction, striking him about seven times. An analysis of the police video footage by the Times concluded a majority of the bullets hit Clark as he was falling or already on the ground.

“We must recognize that they are often forced to make split-second decisions,” Schubert said. “We must also recognize that they are under tense, uncertain and rapidly evolving circumstances.”

Three minutes after the shooting the officers identified themselves and nearly six minutes later is when Clark received medical attention. The cops said they believed Clark had a gun. It was later deduced Clark was unarmed and was carrying his cellphone. The 22-year-old leaves behind two sons.

In the wake of Clark's death, former NBA player Matt Barnes launched a college scholarship for his children. "How do we explain to our kids that because of the color of your skin people aren’t going to like you? That’s not fair, but that’s what we have to explain to our kids every day.”

Jaden Smith's JUST Company To Deploy Water Filtration System In Flint

This dog park is furnished with a specia
TIM SLOAN

White Woman Appears To Call Cops On Black Man After His Dog "Humps" Her Dog

Another day, another white woman calling the police on black people for no reason.

In today's news cycle of black people living their lives, a white woman reportedly called the police on a black dog owner whose dog allegedly "humped" her dog during a visit to the dog park on Thursday (Feb. 28).

Apparently the incident occurred after a white woman asked the dog owner, now identified as Franklin Baxley, to leave the park because his dog was "assaulting" hers. When Baxley did not, she decided to call the police.

The video of the incident that went down in Attleboro, Massachusetts shows two white women, one of which appeared to be on the phone with local law enforcement. Baxley, who is filming the incident, seemed to be arguing with the other woman about the dogs humping one another.

"That's inappropriate for the dog park," the second woman, who has now been identified as park employee, Carol Cobb Ferraro, said, while the other woman continued to talk to the police.

"No it's not. I've seen every single dog hump another dog here," Baxley replied. The other woman, now being labeled #DogParkDiane, can be overheard claiming that Baxley was "verbally abusing" her.

Police still arrived to the park, according to reports. But an Attleboro Police Sergeant said no charges would be filed against Baxley or his dog.

"If I were not black, she would not have felt threatened by me talking to her and defying her orders for me to leave the park," Baxley, a former attorney, told the Daily Mail. "I am a responsible dog owner, and my dog is super friendly. Anyone who goes to that park regularly knows me and will attest to that fact. ... The dogs were living their best lives the whole time."

Watch the bizarre video below.

So this lady call the police on my cousin because his dog humped her dog 😂😂😂#DogParkDiane pic.twitter.com/sjrxnkibkk

— Sevon 🌊🥶 (@kissmyblackkeys) February 28, 2019

Continue Reading
crime-scene-queens-woman-murdered-1517512453
Getty Images

Graduation Ceremony Held For “Beloved” 17-Year-Old Student Killed By Chicago Police

An alternative high school in Chicago held a special ceremony last week to honor a young black student gunned down by police. Michael Elam, 17, was shot and killed by a Chicago police officer after the car that he was riding in was pulled over for a “traffic violation.”

Elam, who would have celebrated his 18th birthday next month, was expected to graduate from West Town Academy Alternative High School this year.

“Our deepest and sincerest condolences to the family and friends of our beloved student Michael Elam,” reads a message on the school’s Facebook page. “We don't have all the details yet, but Michael lost his life to gunshot wounds at about 1:30am Sunday. We will take time during the school day to honor Michael.”

The memorial included a diploma and several dedications to the slain teen made by fellow students. WTA is an alternative school that works to close the dropout rate in Chicago. The school accepts students who are not currently enrolled in traditional high school or a GED program, but want to “take the important step of returning to school, earning their diploma, and taking control of their future,” reads a statement on the WTA website.

Chicago Police claim that an officer shot and killed Elam following an “armed confrontation” that ensued after he exited the vehicle. Authorities pulled the car over for a traffic violation in the North Lawndale neighborhood at around 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 16, the Chicago Tribune reports.

According to a preliminary police statement, officers “observed the car strike a parked vehicle and curb” before it came to a stop. Elam was shot at least twice as he attempted to flee. The teen was transported to a local hospital, but died the following morning from multiple gunshot wounds. Police claim that two guns were recovered at the scene.

Family and friends have vowed to seek justice for Elam. His  mother also launched a Go Fund Me account to raise $3,500 to cover his funeral expenses. “Although I hesitated to make this page because of a heavy broken heart, I nonetheless would appreciate any blessings your heart can give to help assist my son,” reads a message on the crowdfunding page.

The officer involved in Elam's death was placed on a monthlong administrative leave. The investigation into the “specifics of the incident” remains ongoing, according to the CPD.

Continue Reading
The Meadows Music And Arts Festival - Day 1
Noam Galai/Getty Images

A Look At The Nuance Of U.S. Immigration Through The Lens Of 21 Savage’s Case

For nine days, 21 Savage carried out his day-to-day inside a detention center, a timeframe that felt like two months according to his manager, Kei Henderson. The “A Lot” rapper was detained by the Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE) in Atlanta, Georgia (Feb. 3) on claims that he’s a British citizen who overstayed his visa since migrating to the U.S. city in 2005 at age seven. The detainment occurred when the 26-year-old was pulled over by the Atlanta Police Department (APD), with ICE in tow. APD claims it had an arrest warrant for rapper Young Nudy, a cousin of 21 Savage who was also part of the artist’s entourage at the time of the incident.

On Feb. 12, 21 was released on bond until his immigration court case occurs. Since Savage’s incident reached the national spotlight, petitions and a larger conversation on the nation’s immigration policy have reached a fevered pitch. The situation was accelerated once Jay-Z contracted attorney Alex Spiro to represent Savage, born She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph.

While the detainment presumably shocked the masses, the most glaring issue is the fact that Abraham-Joseph was not initially granted bond — that discretion is left up to ICE or a judge. Spiro notes that ICE can also attribute past criminal offenses “into their enforcement policies and strategies,” when it concerns detainment, but given ICE’s controversial statement on Abraham-Joseph (noting his past and expunged felony drug charge), Spiro believes this situation is a “miscarriage of justice, a misuse of resources.”

“And I’ll say two further things,” Spiro continues. “One is even if you take the position that he should have to answer to ICE for any of these issues, why not bond him out, allow him access to his paperwork, to his family, to his lawyers and allow him to fight his day in court like a civilized human being? The second thing is, to talk about the resource question, even thinking about this as an economics question, rather than let this man be at liberty where he provides for so many people, so many people depend on him for their own employment, so many of his dollars go to helping taxes, so many of his dollars go to philanthropy and helping people and rather than allowing him to help society and bring joy through his music and bring happiness, instead of that, what do we do? We take those same government resources and we do an operational target to incarcerate him, to cage him.”

Spiro says he can’t draw up conclusions or “speak to” ICE’s “motivations,” noting that there could be varied reasons behind the agency’s motion. "It may be just as simple as they’re just treating him like everybody else but we’re not used to it as a society becoming so public," Spiro says. "Once it becomes public it’s just troubling and seems disproportionate and illogical, and it may very well be that he was targeted either to set an example or for some other convoluted reason. I don’t know yet because my focus has almost entirely been on the avenues to release, but we’ll get to the bottom of what happened here one way or another."

Now, with Abraham-Joseph awaiting the fate of his status in the U.S. while out on bond and in the midst of an expedited hearing, Spiro states the pieces of this puzzle have to be treated with precision. “When you’re dealing with people’s liberty, you can’t just look at it like an equation. You have to try at least at some level to put yourself in the other person’s shoes and think to yourself if they had the power and I had grown up in their country, how would I want to be treated and what would be the decent and right way to treat me?” he says. “If we could do that and have a little empathy I think it would go a long way to solving what anybody in the world outside of America must think is a very troubling problem and a lot of people in America are starting to think is a troubling problem.”

Here, we look at a few terms and past immigration instances that outline the severity of the country’s treatment of migrants and the legislation that can alter the lives of those awaiting legal residence.

--------

1. How The IIRAIRA Radicalized Immigration:

The combination of the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996 (IIRAIRA) allowed the government to separate undocumented immigrants into two sets. According to The Huffington Post, the division is distinctly based off how a migrant entered the U.S. If one came to America with a visa but overstayed its duration, then they will not have to return to their home country in order to file for official residence since they entered legally. If someone entered illegally, they would have to return to their native country in order to file for legal residence.

If an applicant raises a red flag under any “grounds of inadmissibility,” like unlawfully living in the country between 180 to 365 days, applicants can face a three-year penalty, while overstaying more than a year can pin 10 years before someone is allowed re-entry.

“Removal deportation and the laws that govern it are very complicated. Suffice it to say that we are trying to avoid that,” Spiro says concerning Abraham-Joseph’s case. “The other thing that can happen is the visa and paperwork that’s been pending can actually get accelerated and get determined fast enough so that they catch up or bypass the need for removal.”

2. Qualifications For U Nonimmigrant Status (U Visa):

It’s been stated that Abraham-Joseph has filed for U Nonimmigrant Status or a U Visa in 2017. Persons that qualify for this form of legal residency have to be a victim of a specific crime (sexual assault, trafficking, extortion, manslaughter, domestic violence, witness tampering) or encountered mental or physical trauma as a result of the crime’s aftermath. Victims can also assist law enforcement in apprehending suspects and helping to solve the case.

In 2013, Abraham-Joseph was shot six times and lost his close friend, Johnny, during the incident. The pair were the victims of an attempted robbery. Spiro notes 21 Savage’s application has remained pending for quite some time. “The backlog is years and years, this site indicates that over five years these visas can be pending before processing,” he says. Spiro believes an increase in employees to handle these types of applications can help accelerate processing times. “Maybe we should put more people to process visas and be humanitarian in the way that they deal with people and less people out handcuffing un-dangerous people who don’t need to be handcuffed.”

If Abraham-Joseph’s U Visa application gets approved by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), he will become a “lawfully permanent resident” or a Green Card holder, and have access to rights like opening a bank account and attending an “academic or vocational” school. The government caps the amount of U Visas it approves at 10,000 per year. A victim of criminal activity is solely eligible for this form of immigrant status, not their families. The length of the U Visa’s processing time can take anywhere from a year to a year and a half.

3. Detainment Conditions And Mental Health:

Georgia’s Irwin County Detention Center is the reported facility where Abraham-Joseph was held. According to Rolling Stone, it’s deemed one of ICE’s worst immigration centers with multiple reports of sexual assault, abuse of solitary confinement by guards, and expired food being served to detainees. In a summary published by Project South, Irwin is also known for administering high bond rates.

Spiro says Abraham-Joseph’s living conditions were “inhumane” and his communication with those on the outside was strictly limited — to have contact with his legal team was a privilege. “He has no ability meaningfully to exercise and have proper nutrition and he’s severely limited in his ability to even get legal help and to protect himself. He can’t respond when somebody says something in public or the media. He’s given no voice,” Spiro reveals. “He’s utterly voiceless and it’s a dehumanizing experience and he’s lucky that he’s so beloved that people are going to be out there protecting him for him but it is a scary thing to not be able to protect yourself. He has young children. He can’t be with them to protect them and it’s a travesty.”

In mid-2018, Donald Trump’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy displayed how dire conditions are within detainment centers, especially concerning children who are separated from their guardians, and the mental health assistance that certain people will need once released. It’s also reported that immigrants dealing with mental health issues have been unjustly placed in solitary confinement. “There is a pattern of people with psycho-social disabilities being inappropriately placed in isolation, not receiving adequate mental health care, and dying by suicide,” said Clara Long, a senior researcher for Human Rights Watch. Recently, a 40-year-old Russian man named Mergensana Amar, who was seeking asylum, committed suicide after a year of detainment at an immigration center. The Washington Post also notes that nine people died in 2018 while under ICE’s detainment.

4. The Cost Of Detainment:

In a report by CNBC that analyzed ICE’s 2018 budget, $133.99 per day is the cost it takes to preserve an adult bed. For families that include mothers and children, $319 per day is the cost to maintain that space. The article also outlines ICE’s estimate that immigrants are kept in detention centers for 44 days on average.

“Every single day that he is in there, we are paying for him to be detained,” Spiro says on Abraham-Joseph. “We are paying money to actually put this man in a cage when he can just as easily fight this case from the outside and we can go to court and handle it that way.”

Earlier this month, Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) gathered 200,000 signatures to demand that fellow Democrats decline future increases in ICE's budget, The Hill reports. Ocasio-Cortez, who has called for ICE's abolishment, took aim at the agency for its treatment of not only Abraham-Joseph but also political game-changers and children.

5. Immigration Across The Globe:

Across the globe, the paths of migration from underserved countries to those with greater economic opportunities continue to shed a spotlight on various nations’ immigration policies. There was the onset of Brexit in 2016, Italy’s crackdown on an influx of those seeking asylum, and Trump’s belief that a border wall between the states and Mexico will drastically cut crime, plus his Muslim Ban proposal.

The Trump administration recently attempted to end the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program, which benefited those migrating from El Salvador, South Sudan, Haiti, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia, Honduras, Syria, Nepal, and Nicaragua. It was meant to protect migrants who left countries ravaged by natural disasters or armed turmoil and are unable to return. Over 320,000 people fall under TPS.

Another sector of immigration that fell under intense scrutiny within Trump’s administration was the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). In 2017, he attempted to nix any hope of "dreamers" renewing their application, thus putting them at risk for deportation. DACA, which benefits 700,000 young adults, was established in 2012 to temporarily protect children who migrated to the U.S. before they turned 16 from removal. It also presented another form of the term "lawfully present" and would allow DACA recipients a chance to get a higher education and work permits as they went through the proper channels for legal residence.

“I think that young people that are not born here, and so are not given citizenship but come here in their early years, face the question of their place and their status from the moment they start becoming adults,” Spiro says. “As a teenager at some point no doubt where you realize you’re not an American citizen and if something goes wrong, if you don’t have a way to get citizenship, if you don’t have a way to get status, if you don’t have a way to get a visa, that you live a life in limbo and a life that’s insecure in some ways. That’s a troubling thing for people to have to grow up with.”

While Abraham-Joseph was released on bond, his fate is still in the process of being determined by an immigration judge. “There are rules and laws that govern this but at the end of the day ever since he was moving forward with his life as an adult,” Spiro says, “he’s been dealing with this immigration issue and dealing with it in good faith.”

Continue Reading

