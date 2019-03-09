The Notorious B.I.G.'s Son, C.J. Wallace, Unveils Think BIG Cannabis Company
“I can’t believe it’s been almost two years since the original idea of developing my own company came about.”
The Notorious B.I.G.’s son is stepping into the world of entrepreneurship. C.J. Wallace recently launched his Think BIG cannabis company, alongside his stepfather Todd Russaw and fellow entrepreneur Willie Mack, Forbes reports.
Taking to Instagram on (March 8), Wallace published a statement that reminisced on the long process to finally arrive at this moment. “I can’t believe it’s been almost two years since the original idea of developing my own company came about,” Wallace wrote. “So much hard work and dedication has gotten us to this point & this is only the beginning! Together we will challenge the world to honor cannabis as a tool for creativity and healing.”
Today I am so proud to announce the launch of Think BIG, my first business! I can’t believe it’s been almost two years since the original idea of developing my own company came about. So much hard work and dedication has gotten us to this point & this is only the beginning! Together we will challenge the world to honor cannabis as a tool for creativity and healing. Follow us @comethinkbig to learn more!
On March 9, 1997, my father Christopher George Latore Wallace was taken from the world on Fairfax Avenue and Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles right in front of the Petersen Auto Museum. Growing up in LA, I have watched that corner change over the years, and have wondered why there wasn’t a memorial for him at that location. As a way to honor his life and legacy, we created this limited-edition T-shirt. This will serve as a memorial until we can build something to honor his life, music, and the creativity he gave to the world. Thank You All❤️ #ThinkBig @comethinkbig LINK IN BIO
The company will sell vapes, apparel, “limited-edition top-shelf flower, pre-rolls” and more. Forbes also notes Think BIG aims to make an impact in the social justice reform sector. “Our challenge to the world is to first think bigger about your place in it,” Mack said. “The rise of social justice movements like BLM, LGBTQ+ rights, and the fight for socially equitable democracies around the world is rising and cannabis is a big part of that conversation.”
For Wallace, this venture helped him channel his father’s spirit as the world remembers him on the 22nd-year anniversary of his death (March 9). “In terms of legacy, I’ve always been curious about who Christopher George Latore Wallace really was,” he said. “My second dad, Todd, has always instilled in me to make sure that I carry on the legacy in my own unique way, and that — because my name holds weight — I can’t do anything half-a**ed. I have to do my best.”