New York Giants v San Francisco 49ers
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. To Join Cleveland Browns In Shocking Trade

March 13, 2019 - 12:00 pm by VIBE Staff

The moment sparked a wave of mixed reactions on Twitter.

For five years, Odell Beckham Jr. has played for the New York Giants, the only team he's suited up for since entering the pro-league in 2014. Now, the 26-year-old athlete will call a new arena home when he was traded to the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday (March 12), NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports, a gesture that sent shockwaves throughout the Twitterverse.

The trade arrives on the heels of Beckham's signed five-year deal with the Giants that's estimated at $90 million. In return, the aforementioned team received a first-round draft pick for this year's upcoming selection. Following the announcement, Beckham posted an illustrated version of himself in a Browns jersey with the caption "Dawgs gotta eat...."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Dawgs gotta eat....

A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on

The decision also promoted Twitter users to create memes or express their opinion on the ruling. View some of those reactions below.

In This Story:

Popular

Lisa Van Allen Alleges R. Kelly Had A Sexual Relationship With Aaliyah's Mother

From the Web

More on Vibe

aaron-hernandez-sitting-in-courtroom
John Tlumack

Aaron Hernandez's Murder Conviction Upheld Two Years After Suicide

Aaron Hernadez's murder conviction was upheld nearly two years after the former NFL tight end committed suicide inside his jail cell.

According to reports, the Massachusetts Supreme Court ignored the legal principle, which dissolves a person's conviction once they're deceased prior to an appeal stating it's "outdated and no longer consonant with the circumstances of contemporary life.”

In 2015, Hernandez was found guilty of killing semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd. Two years later on April 9, 2017, the 27-year-old was found dead in his cell.

A judge previously threw out the conviction citing a defendant convicted during a trial but who has died prior to an appeal, shouldn't be considered guilty anymore. The conviction, however, was reinstated unanimously by Massachusetts' Supreme Judicial Court.

“We are pleased justice is served in this case, the antiquated practice of vacating a valid conviction is being eliminated and the victim's family can get the closure they deserve,” Thomas M. Quinn III of Bristol County tweeted.

The record will, however, reflect Hernandez's time of death in relation to the appeal. Hernandez was a former New England Patriot and fourth-round draft pick. He played for a brief three seasons.

Continue Reading
Oklahoma City Thunder v Los Angeles Lakers
Harry How/Getty Images

Russell Westbrook Addresses Fan For Alleged "Racial" And "Inappropriate" Comments

On Monday night (March 11), NBA star Russell Westbrook verbally confronted a court-side fan for "racial and inappropriate" comments made during regulation. On the sideline, Westbrook is videoed telling the fan "I'll f**k you up. You and your wife. I'll f**k you up." The exchange occurred during Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder's game against the Utah Jazz (98-89).

After the match, Westbrook addressed the situation during a press conference and stated that the "completely disrespectful" fan's statement was rooted in hate. "A young man and his wife in the stands told me to get down on my knees like I'm used to. For me that's just completely disrespectful," the shooting guard said. "To me, I think it's racial. I think it's just inappropriate in the sense of there's no protection for the players. There are a lot of great fans around the world that like to come to the game to enjoy the game, and there are people who come to the game to say mean and disrespectful things about me, my family."

Things get heated between Russell Westbrook and Utah Jazz fans again. “I’ll f*ck you up. You and your wife,” he says. Not sure what these fans said to him, but he also had issues with Jazz fans during the postseason. pic.twitter.com/LquwRmLVNy

— Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) March 12, 2019

The 11-year player noted that this isn't a one-time occurrence, but it seems to happen frequently when his team plays in Utah. "Every time I come here, a lot of disrespectful things are said and for me, I'm just not going to continue to take the disrespect for my family," he said. "I just think that there's got to be something done, there's got to be some consequences for those type of people that come to the game just to say and do whatever they want to say."

In an interview with ESPN, the fan in question, Shane Keisel said his comment was "ice those knees up!" and that his interaction with Westbrook "started off as fun." He then proceeded to tell the reporter that Westbrook's demeanor later changed.

"He just went nuts," the 45-year-old said. He continued to claim that his wife stayed out of the contention, but "no man should threaten a woman, period." In response to that, Westbrook expressed that he would never attack a woman and he's "never been in any domestic violence before," but he claims Keisel's wife also echoed her husband's comments toward Westbrook.

Russell Westbrook says the fan and his wife told him to “to get down on your knees like you’re used to” which is why he responded. “As for beating up his wife, I’ve never put my hand on a woman. I never will. Never been in any domestic violence before and never have," he said. pic.twitter.com/f9SugcpBTP

— Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) March 12, 2019

In late February, Westbrook confronted another game-attendee for their behavior. During a Thunder match against the Denver Nuggets, a young fan touched Westbrook in a manner that the pro-athlete deemed to have crossed the line. "For all fans though, there's too much leeway for the fans to be able to touch the players and get away with it," he said. "...But there has to be some type of rule or some type of boundaries set that you can't allow that."

Continue Reading
Los Angeles Clippers v Los Angeles Lakers
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

LeBron James Reaches Fourth Place On NBA's All-Time Scoring Roster

LeBron James is a pro-athlete with many titles and awards to his name. As he continues to dominate G.O.A.T conversations, the three-time NBA champion steadily breaks records and climbs lists once dominated by past NBA legends.

That was the case on Wednesday night (March 6), when the Los Angeles Laker landed at the fourth spot on the NBA's all-time scoring list, Sports Illustrated reports. With 32,293 points scored since the beginning of his pro-career, James bumped Michael Jordan by one point. The three NBA stars ahead of James are Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387), Karl Malone (36,928), and fellow but former Laker, Kobe Bryant (33,643). The feat occurred during their loss to the Denver Nuggets (99-115).

Per The Huffington Post, Lakers head coach Luke Walton said it's a momentous occasion for James to surpass someone as herald as Jordan. "There are certain milestones that it's nice to take a moment and embrace and honor. Michael is a guy that guys like LeBron, myself included, grew up watching," Walton said. "That is THE guy, Michael Jordan. So to pass him in anything, especially scoring, would be something that we aren't going to see very often."

Now, all eyes are on the Lakers as they strive to make the 2019 playoffs, a journey that most sports analysts assume will be a hard one since projections state the team has a less than one percent chance of doing so.

Can’t even front. This is going to be UNREAL!! Wow man

— LeBron James (@KingJames) March 7, 2019

Congratulations to our big kid from Akron, @KingJames 💪, on becoming the 4th leading scorer in @NBA history 🐐 #JustAKidFromAkron 👑 pic.twitter.com/buRmPOpiba

— I PROMISE School (@IPROMISESchool) March 7, 2019

LeBron is emotional following his career milestone

(via @espn) pic.twitter.com/llPFUgQpZW

— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 7, 2019

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

13h ago

Fat Joe On Tekashi69: 'He Can't Come Around Me Ever Again'

News

12h ago

MC Lyte To Join 'New York Undercover' Reboot

Music News

1d ago

T.I. Compares His Resume To Tupac's: It's "Impossible To Duplicate"