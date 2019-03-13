Odell Beckham Jr. To Join Cleveland Browns In Shocking Trade
The moment sparked a wave of mixed reactions on Twitter.
For five years, Odell Beckham Jr. has played for the New York Giants, the only team he's suited up for since entering the pro-league in 2014. Now, the 26-year-old athlete will call a new arena home when he was traded to the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday (March 12), NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports, a gesture that sent shockwaves throughout the Twitterverse.
The trade arrives on the heels of Beckham's signed five-year deal with the Giants that's estimated at $90 million. In return, the aforementioned team received a first-round draft pick for this year's upcoming selection. Following the announcement, Beckham posted an illustrated version of himself in a Browns jersey with the caption "Dawgs gotta eat...."
View this post on Instagram
The decision also promoted Twitter users to create memes or express their opinion on the ruling. View some of those reactions below.
Here are the trade terms: Giants recieve a first-round pick in 2019 (No. 17 overall), the Browns' second third-round pick this year and S Jabril Peppers, source tells ESPN. Browns get Odell Beckham Jr.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2019
Any fan who bought a Giants Odell Beckham Jr. jersey on @fanatics 90 days before the date the deal becomes official will be able to get either trade it for an OBJ Browns jersey or a new Giants jersey of their choice of a value equal to their original purchase. pic.twitter.com/LwVVlLCX49
— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 13, 2019
With @obj being traded to Cleveland, the Browns will join the Saints, Chiefs, and Rams as one of the most exciting and dangerous offenses in the NFL!
— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) March 13, 2019
Giants fans: DID WE REALLY JUST TRADE ODELL BECKHAM JR?!?!
Dave Gettleman: pic.twitter.com/UbCevCGsvT
— Steven #NECChampions (@sdurso5) March 13, 2019
Live footage of Odell Beckham Jr running away from Eli Manning to Cleveland pic.twitter.com/8p3dxysKcs
— Aneesh Mandava (@MandavaAneesh) March 13, 2019
The Giants looking over the trade before sending Odell Beckham Jr. to the Browns pic.twitter.com/PM26T3WTBr
— Mhris Cacri (@ChrisJamesMacri) March 13, 2019
Browns fans once they realized that they just landed Odell Beckham Jr. pic.twitter.com/p1eDpiUD6z
— Damir Pereira (@Damir_Pereira) March 13, 2019
Cleveland Browns fans rn #browns #Cleveland #odell #OdellBeckham #OdellBeckhamJr #jarvislandry pic.twitter.com/Y6OpTvIgFz
— Sir Charm (@Sircharm_ns) March 13, 2019
Woke up this morning thinking I had a nightmare last night but nope. @obj still not a #giant. pic.twitter.com/VBk25pKVhP
— Shobin Uralil (@ShobinU) March 13, 2019
I’m devastated that Odell Beckham is going to the Browns. Wish him all the best, we’ve lost a good one at the Giants camp. @obj
— (@Ieuannbailey) March 13, 2019
Last comment of the night: Odell Beckham Jr. will thrive from a football perspective in Cleveland. Best thing that could happen to him. #Browns #Giants
— Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) March 13, 2019
Madden 19 will be the most played game today. Thanks @obj
— Garrett Todd #14 (@Garrett14Todd) March 13, 2019
.@God_Son80 and @obj when he touches down in Cleveland. @Browns pic.twitter.com/ntz8e036f0
— NFL Films (@NFLFilms) March 13, 2019
This is how I walked into work today after that @obj trade yesterday Go Browns! #Browns #ClevelandBrowns #NFLFreeAgency #NFL pic.twitter.com/4ikcbreFTU
— ADVENTURES WITH CS (@AdventurewithCS) March 13, 2019
I’m glad to see OBJ leave the NFC east.... good morning
— Wale (@Wale) March 13, 2019