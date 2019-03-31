omari-hardwick-holding-naacp-award
Omari Hardwick Criticized After Kissing Beyonce At The 2019 NAACP Image Awards

March 31, 2019 - 2:03 pm by VIBE

Some say Hardwick overstepped his bounds, others say the Power actor just had an awkward moment. 

The Beyhive isn't pleased with Omari Hardwick and they have taken to his Instagram mentions to tell him so.

Saturday night (March 31) Hardwick along with his Power castmates attended the 2019 NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles. As he walked to the stage to accept his award for Best Actor In Drama Series, he stopped to hug Beyonce sitting in the front row next to JAY-Z. However, after kissing her twice on the cheek, once which many deemed too close to her lips, many took to social media to call out the invasive behavior.

After viewing the clip, not everyone was convinced Hardwick overstepped any boundaries. Some assumed it was an awkward moment that was blown out of proportion.

While some were on the fence (or simply didn't care) a larger conversation erupted about how often women are made to feel comfortable when a man--whether intentionally or accidentally--enters their personal space.

JAY Z attended the ceremony to accept the President's Award, in which he dedicated to his 93-year-old grandmother. Beyonce was nominated for Entertainer of The Year beating out Chadwick Boseman, Regina King, Ryan Coogler and Lebron James. Watch her speech below.

black monday recap episode 10 season 1 showtime
Erin Simkin/SHOWTIME

'Black Monday' Goes All Or Nothing In Wild Season Finale: Recap

We never thought the pace of Black Monday could get quicker than its typical rapid speed, but the season finale proves us wrong. Within the first seven minutes, Mo reveals how he and Dawn can prevent Blair from running the Georgina Play himself, Keith and Mike’s relationship ends, and a man returns from the dead. After all this, a twist that upends the entire expected trajectory of the series is revealed. And there’s still an entire second half of the episode left.

This week's pacing feels intentional to not only convey how chaotic this day is but to also allow the Black Monday showrunner to fit every easter egg explanation, flashback, emotional tug-of-war, and character death into 30 minutes. Blair’s beat up Honda and Keith’s former colleague, Ty, from the first few episodes, make returns in surprisingly pivotal manners. These little caveats reward fans who stuck around for the wild first season, and the stars of the show didn’t disappoint either.

The season finale is where Don Cheadle, Regina Hall, Paul Scheer, and Andrew Rannells show off the complete range of their acting abilities. Paul Scheer vacillates between uncomfortably awkward, depressingly suicidal and soberingly empathetic in a matter of minutes. Regina Hall and Andrew Rannells' comedic chemistry is comparable to Hall’s chemistry with Cheadle, carrying the sadistic capitalism we’ve all grown to love from the show. This last go-round, Cheadle delivers one of his most captivating performances and the best blending of dramedy.

Having all of the best qualities of Black Monday in one episode is thrilling and central to what makes the episode enjoyable on one level. But as the conclusive episode to a 10-week easter egg hunt of clues, the mystery of Black Monday's season finale doesn’t stick the landing perfectly.

All Risk, Little Reward

The central appeal of Black Monday may be its humor but what made it stand out from all the other raunchy comedies was this pseudo-murder mystery, encouraging fans to try and figure it out from the very first scene of the series. If you spent hours piecing together those clues, trying to figure out what and who caused the stock market, the season finale ends up feeling flat.

Mo mentions the crash’s effect on average Americans for a few minutes and we have moments inside the chaotic scene on the trading floor. But for a show named after a stock market crash, with all of its episodes named after the days left until the crash — and an early investment in leaving visual clues as to the cause of it — the show's actual crash felt like a plot device rather than a core part of the entire season’s narrative.

The twist that the show was conning the viewers the whole time (without showing key moments throughout the season) is a clever choice given how the show is predicated on misdirection. But the writers jump the shark a bit. Unbeknownst to us, the Lehman Brothers allowed Blair’s algorithm to be in charge of their entire portfolio and then Blair reengineered the algorithm to sell all of Lehman Brothers’ shares as soon as the Georgina Play was completed. All of this involved an algorithm, initially inextricable of Blair’s character, that was all but abandoned for the vast majority of the season.

The other reveals in the season finale have the benefit of being connected to episodes viewers were able to watch, making the misdirection feel authentic. Blair bringing back his algorithm and infecting the stock market all occurred in the two months that spanned in the Black Monday universe between Tiffany’s kidnapping in episode “7042” and the couple’s wedding on episode “2.” There were no episodes in between to contextualize this twist, hurting its believability. Black Monday has struggled in the past with maintaining verisimilitude of its world while also speeding through its timeline in between episodes; Blair’s algorithm helped that problem rear its ugly head at the worst time.

The Black Monday crash may have been handled suboptimally but it's not the most intriguing crash of the episode.

The Mo Crash

In one blistering scene, Mo’s entire reality comes crashing down as he finds out he’s nothing more than a long-term investment. As funny as Mo saying he’s having an “out of money experience” after finding out he’s not getting any of the money from the Georgina Play, the quote points to a deeper analysis of duality: Mo is a facade predicated on money, so once the money is gone, Roland appears.

Mo’s facade crashes to the point that the man who called “needing” someone the “N-word” in episode “364” says “I love you” to two people in less than five minutes. Mo doesn’t even make an obvious ejaculation joke when he says he wants to get off the emotional roller coaster he and Dawn have been on for years. This happens before he tells Dawn “I’m all out of jokes,” another impactful line with a deeper layer of profundity. Mo is a carefully constructed image and his incendiary jokes are his costume, keeping people from ever getting a hint at the humanity Roland possesses. Mo being all out of jokes is tantamount to Roland taking the Mo mask off.

He’s also key to the future of Black Monday in more ways than one.

“I think the jumpoff is Black Monday, and the show is still going to be about the stock market, Wall Street,” Cheadle said in his VIBE interview. "That one day was just what started a lot of stuff. Things kept going on from then and are still going on.”

Lupita Nyong'o Offers Heartfelt Apology Amid 'Us' Disability Controversy

Lupita Nyong'o has apologized for basing her evil character's voice in Jordan Peele's Us off of the neurological disorder, Spasmodic Dysphonia. The 36-year-old actress said she never intended to demonize or mock the disorder.

"The thought that I would, in a way, offend them was not my intention," Nyong'o said during a visit to The View on Thursday (Mar. 28). "In my mind, I wasn't interested in vilifying or demonizing the condition. I crafted Red with love and care."

Nyong'o's apology arrives after the National Spasmodic Dysphonia Association (NSDA) released a statement criticizing the Us star's voice, which was altered to sound broken and unrecognizable. She previously confirmed that she was inspired by Robert F. Kenndey Jr., who had voice spasms as a result of the disorder.

Following Nyon'go's apology, the NSDA responded.

"We thank Ms. Nyong'o for her efforts to bring attention to this rare neurological voice disorder and appreciate her intention was to help our cause. Since learning of the movie’s release, the NSDA’s goal has remained the same, to educate and raise awareness about spasmodic dysphonia and its challenges in a positive way. This has been an opportunity to expose a much larger population to the impact of this voice disorder,” shared NSDA Executive Director Kimberly Kuman.

Watch Lupita's full statement in the video above.

La-La-Anthony-New-Movie-Role La-La-Anthony-New-Movie-Role
La La Anthony attends the 2016 CFDA Fashion Awards at the Hammerstein Ballroom on June 6, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

La La Anthony To Star In Netflix Festive Film 'Holiday Rush'

Netflix will be adding more original holiday films to its programming with the help of La La Anthony. The actress and producer will star in the festive film, Holiday Rush. 

Anthony will be joined by Romany Malco (Think Like A Man), Deon Cole (Black-ish) and Sonequa Martin-Green (The Walking Dead),  legendary singer and actress Darlene Love (Lethal Weapon) and Tamala Jones (Castle).

The film, directed by Leslie Small tells the story of the ups and downs of the holiday season when the unexpected happens.

"Single dad and radio DJ Rashon "Rush" Williams loses his job right as his four entitled kids share their pricey Christmas lists. To keep Rush on the air in New York, his producer and aunt plan to help him buy another station — if the Williams family can downsize fast and embrace a simpler life. In this heartwarming film, a loving father reconnects with his children when they all learn that true joy comes from who you have, not what you have."

Anthony's role in the film has yet to be disclosed, but this will be another role to add to her already extensive list of acting projects. She most recently acted in season two of the FOX show, Star as Angel's mom in 2018. Prior to that, she was Detective Sonya Diaz in the film Deuces. Make sure to keep out an eye for Holiday Rush this holiday season to see Anthony do what she does best.

