Oprah And Jason Momoa Have Apple TV Projects On The Way

Oprah and Jason Momoa announced major new programming with Apple's newest streaming service.

Yesterday (March 25) was a big moment in the tech and entertainment worlds. Apple hosted their "It's Showtime" event to share their newest streaming service AppleTV+ and the new slate of programming that will live on it. In addition to digital editions of print magazines, the platform will include content from a host of different providers, two of whom include Oprah Winfrey and Jason Momoa.

While she already hosts a various successful shows on her OWN channel, why not continue to do so with AppleTV+? During her moments on stage in Cupertino, Calif., Oprah unveiled two new documentaries on poignant topics of right now. One centers around sexual harassment and assault within the workplace, tentatively titled Toxic Labor. The second project (which is still untitled) is a multipart series more geared towards mental health and how depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress, addiction, trauma and loss affects lives on a global scale. Additionally, the entertainment behemoth will reportedly also reintroduce her infamous Book Club on the streaming service in a fresh way, including with original author interviews.

Actor Jason Momoa, who starred in Aquaman, also has some fun offerings for AppleTV+. His new show See, where he co-stars with Alfre Woodard, is slated to appear on the service. The scripted series was described by attendees of the Apple event as "a futuristic fantasy saga about a world in which people are blind and where sight is so long gone that it's questioned if it even existed."

Stay tuned for programming developments and announcements as they come.