Pandora’s Sound On: Spring Campaign Features Khalid, 2 Chainz And More

Happy Spring!

To usher in the spring season, Pandora designed a new playlist for select cities to help users enhance and amplify their listening experiences.

"We here at Pandora are launching a brand new campaign that amplifies the moment you’re in and helps you discover your unique sound—the music that moves you, the rhythm that fuels you, the album that inspires you to be you," a statement from Pandora's representatives reads.

Choosing iconic locations across America like Nashville, San Francisco, Oakland, New York City, Miami, and Atlanta, these select places have been given their own individual codes that lead to a customized playlist that coincides with the artist's work.

"We’ve commissioned leading street artists to create wall murals that depict their unique interpretations of sound and spring discovery. Each mural will have a QR code that leads to a customized playlist curated by each mural artist and reflects the music that inspired their work."

Some of the big names in music who appear on these playlists include Khalid, 2 Chainz, John Legend, and Becky G with a host of other popular artists. Though most of the playlist represents the artwork created in these select cities, there are hip-hop and R&B influences that make them exciting to listen to.