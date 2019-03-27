calvin-desir-parkland-shooting-survivor-committs-suicide
Jessica Rinaldi

Calvin Desir, A Parkland Shooting Survivor, Has Committed Suicide

March 27, 2019 - 11:43 am by Shenequa Golding

“We simply cannot let the events of that day take the lives of any more of our children."

A second Parkland survivor has committed suicide. He was 16-years-old.

According to local law enforcement, Calvin Desir took his own life late Saturday, (March 23). Sydney Aiello, a 19-year-old Parkland survivor also committed suicide a week before.

It's unclear if Calvin suffered from survivor's guilt as Aiello's family confirmed she did. Calvin's death comes during the same week Jeremy Richman, the father of a 6-year-old killed during the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting was found dead inside his office. He committed suicide.

A mental health and suicide prevention town hall meeting will be held Wednesday (March 27) at 6 p.m, at the Coral Spring City Hall.

“We simply cannot let the events of that day take the lives of any more of our children. As a city, we are committed to shining a light on those who suffer in the darkness. The mental health of our children and all those who have been affected by the MSD tragedy must be made a priority.”

Calvin's sister Brittany Wright said her brother wanted to be an engineer and challenged his skills by fixing things around the house. Brittany describes Calvin as a normal teen who enjoyed riding his bike with friends, shopping and trying new recipes with their mother.

Once Calvin's death was confirmed, several of his peers took to social media to offer their condolences.

“To anyone who needs to hear this and anyone who needs a friend, hi. I’m Eden,” said the post. “It’s okay if you don’t know me. you don’t have to know me and I don’t have to know you. I am here to remind you that you are beautiful and you are important and smart and funny and kind and talented and incredible. And this world needs you in it."

A Go Fund Me has been established to cover Calvin's funeral costs.

rahm-emanuel-standing-in-front-of-america
Scott Olson

Chicago Mayor Says Jussie Smollett "Abused The City Of Chicago"

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel is bewildered that all 16 felony counts against Jussie Smollett were dropped Tuesday.  (March 26)

Emanuel and Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson reportedly learned of the bombshell news with the rest of the world and offered stern commentary about the case that left the country guessing after each new development.

The mayor took his frustration to Good Morning America Wednesday (March 27) and doubled down on his belief that the former Empire actor is guilty.

"He abused the City of Chicago. He actually committed a crime here and remember, the grand jury indicted him after only seeing a portion of the evidence," the mayor said. "He said he wanted to get his name cleared and that's what I want for him.

Emanuel insists dropping the charges only further confuses Chicago and all those who have been following the story.

"Let's get to the bottom of this. He violated everything and every principle in a city that not only embraced him as an actor but more importantly the values of being whoever you are, whoever you love, whatever your background you have a home here. He took that, turned it around and tried to self promote himself."

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: @ChicagosMayor on the Jussie Smollett bombshell, “they better get their stories straight.” https://t.co/BHjpbroTWb pic.twitter.com/RSiXF0TZ3H

— Good Morning America (@GMA) March 27, 2019

In January, Smollett alleged to have been attacked by two men who used racial and homophobic slurs as he exited a Subway fast-food restaurant at 2 AM. Smollet said the men beat and kicked him, attempted to tie a noose around his neck and poured bleach on him. Immediately, many in Hollywood took to social media to offer support, but as the story went on suspicion arose.

While the charges against the openly-gay entertainer have been dropped, Fox News is reporting lawsuits as well as a federal investigation may be next.

Continue Reading
Jehovah's Witnesses to sell Brooklyn headquarters
Richard Levine

Report: Jehovah's Witness Community Kept Secret List Of Child Molesters

The Jehovah's Witness community is reportedly being investigated for allegedly keeping a secret database that listed thousands of "undocumented" child molesters within the community, The Atlantic reports.

According to the latest report, the information was obtained after the Watchtower Bible and Tract Society, which serves as the head of the Jehovah's Witness organization, sent a survey to its 10,883 U.S. Kingdom Halls seeking information about members of the community accused of sexual abuse in 1997. The survey was reportedly comprised of 12 questions, including how the community viewed the alleged abusers, whether the abuse was a one-time occurrence, and more.

The responses were then mailed back to the Watchtower in a blue envelope and scanned into a Microsoft SharePoint. It was never shared with the police, however.

In 2014, a man filed a lawsuit against the Watchtower, claiming he was molested by a Jehovah's Witness leader in 1986. During that case, the Watchtower disclosed that its U.S. headquarters had received 775 blue envelopes from 1997 to 2001.

In 2012, Candace Conti, a former member of the community, was awarded $28 million by a jury after claiming a man she worked with for a community service project sexually abused her when she was nine and group leaders ignored her because of the  "two-witness rule."

According to The Atlantic, the organization's "two-witness rule" requests that two people bare witness to the crime being alleged. "Barring a confession, no member of the organization can be officially accused of committing a sin without two credible eyewitnesses who are willing to corroborate the accusation," the rule states. Critics have said that the rule makes it easier for child molesters to abuse kids.  

According to estimates, the number of accused Jehovah's Witness child molesters listed in the secret database could range from 18,000 to 23,000. It's unclear how police are proceeding in light of the new report.

Continue Reading
jussie-smollett-in-court-prosecutors-drop-charges
Nuccio DiNuzzo

Chicago Mayor Calls Jussie Smollett Charges Drop "A Whitewash of Justice"

If you've been keeping up with the twists and turns in the Jussie Smollett case, then you may have thrown your hands in the air Tuesday morning (March 26) when prosecutors announced all charges against the 36-year-old actor were dropped.

The shock reverberated online and through the Chicago Police Department who accused the former Empire actor of staging the crime. Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson were prompted to offer their reaction to the outcome.

"This is without a doubt a whitewash of justice," Emanuel said at a news conference. "There is no accountability. It is wrong, full stop."

Johnson, who was reportedly furious over the outcome, learned about the prosecution's decision while attending a police academy graduation with the mayor.

"I'm sure we all know what happened this morning," Johnson said.  "Do I think justice was served? No. What do I think justice is? I think this city is owed an apology."

Johnson stands by his belief that Smollett made up the whole thing and also suggested a deal was made to keep Smollett out of prison.

"At the end of the day, it's Mr. Smollett who committed this hoax, period," Johnson said. "I heard that they wanted their day in court ... so America could know the truth, and they chose to hide behind a secrecy of a brokered deal to circumvent the judicial system."

The mayor was beside himself after the news, insisting he learned about Smollett's outcome when everyone else did and questioned where are the actor's morals.

“A person using hate crime laws that are on the books to protect people who are minorities, and you turn around and use them to advance your career?" Emmanuel said. "Is there no decency in this man?"

Continue Reading

