Calvin Desir, A Parkland Shooting Survivor, Has Committed Suicide

A second Parkland survivor has committed suicide. He was 16-years-old.

According to local law enforcement, Calvin Desir took his own life late Saturday, (March 23). Sydney Aiello, a 19-year-old Parkland survivor also committed suicide a week before.

It's unclear if Calvin suffered from survivor's guilt as Aiello's family confirmed she did. Calvin's death comes during the same week Jeremy Richman, the father of a 6-year-old killed during the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting was found dead inside his office. He committed suicide.

A mental health and suicide prevention town hall meeting will be held Wednesday (March 27) at 6 p.m, at the Coral Spring City Hall.

“We simply cannot let the events of that day take the lives of any more of our children. As a city, we are committed to shining a light on those who suffer in the darkness. The mental health of our children and all those who have been affected by the MSD tragedy must be made a priority.”

Calvin's sister Brittany Wright said her brother wanted to be an engineer and challenged his skills by fixing things around the house. Brittany describes Calvin as a normal teen who enjoyed riding his bike with friends, shopping and trying new recipes with their mother.

Once Calvin's death was confirmed, several of his peers took to social media to offer their condolences.

“To anyone who needs to hear this and anyone who needs a friend, hi. I’m Eden,” said the post. “It’s okay if you don’t know me. you don’t have to know me and I don’t have to know you. I am here to remind you that you are beautiful and you are important and smart and funny and kind and talented and incredible. And this world needs you in it."

A Go Fund Me has been established to cover Calvin's funeral costs.