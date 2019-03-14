Philadelphia Honors Meek Mill With His Own Weekend

The rapper is being recognized for his work in criminal justice reform.

Meek Mill earned a huge honor from his hometown. The Philadelphia City Council congratulated the 31-year-old rapper for his philanthropic and criminal justice reform efforts by declaring March 15-17 Meek Mill Weekend.

Meek received the official resolution during a ceremony Thursday (March 14), where he was spotlighted for “using his platform as a method of positivity for young people,” said Councilman Kenyatta Johnson.

The city’s resolution notes Meek as a multi-platinum selling hip-hop artist and entrepreneur who has been “entrapped in the criminal justice system and shuffled through the prison system over technical probation violations — all despite maintaining his innocence.” Meek’s 2017 incarceration sparked the #FreeMeekMill movement that ultimately led to him being freed on bail in April 2018.

Since then, Meek has dedicated himself to raising awareness to the problems within the criminal justice system, “including excessive probation regulations, the disproportionate bail system, the lack of rehabilitation programs available, and how these problems disproportionately affect people of color,” the resolution states.

In January, the “Going Bad” rapper launched the Reform Alliance to advance criminal justice reform and “eradicate outdated policies that perpetuate injustice.” Additionally, Meek has given out thousands of backpacks and school supplies to children across Philly, provided gifts for the homeless, and recently teamed with Puma to renovate basketball courts in the city. He also donated over 60,000 bottles of water to help the people of Flint, Michigan.

See photos and video from the Philly city council's presentation ceremony below.