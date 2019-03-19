Vulture + Showtime Celebrate The Season Finale Of "Ray Donovan"
Rachel Murray

Pooch Hall Accepts Plea Deal In Child Endangerment And DUI Case

March 19, 2019 - 5:43 pm by Jessica McKinney

The actor must complete parenting and alcohol abuse programs. 

Pooch Hall will not being heading to prison for his recent DUI incident that resulting in him wrecking his vehicle while his young child was in the car. The Ray Donovan actor accepted a plea deal in the misdemeanor case on Tuesday (Mar. 19), TMZ reports.

In exchange for no jail time, Hall has been sentenced to three years probation. He will also have to complete a three-month alcohol program and attend parenting classes for one year.

As previously reported, Hall was charged with felony child abuse and a DUI in Oct. 2018 after a witness spotted him driving recklessly with a toddler in his lap. He eventually swerved off the road and crashed into a parked car. Another bystander said they saw Hall's child crying in the front seat. The car seat was allegedly not installed. When the police and medical team arrived, he reportedly blew .25, which is more than three times the legal limit.

The actor originally faced six years in prison for the charges. As long as Hall completes the ordered programs and probation, the charges will be dismissed.

in-living-color-cast-reunion-tribeca-film-festival-1553097594
21st Century Fox

'In Living Color' Cast To Reunite At Tribeca Film Festival

The cast of In Living Color will reportedly unite for a special event at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival. The event will be held as part of the festival's TV program, which celebrates anniversaries and milestones.

The event will consist of a screening of the comedy series' 1990 pilot episode followed by a sit down with the original cast members and crew where they will discuss the show's impact on television and culture. Creator Keenen Ivory Wayans and costars Shawn Wayans, Kim Wayans, Tommy Davidson, David Alan Grier, and Rosie Perez are all expected to attend.

This is the first time a majority of the cast has publicly reunited in nearly seven years. The ensemble previously gathered in 2012 to receive TV Land's "Groundbreaking Award" at the network's annual awards show

In Living Color ran for four years from 1990 to 1994 on Fox. The ground-breaking series followed a similar format to Saturday Night Live but featured a predominantly black cast. It was also the starting point for a number of stars including Jim Carrey, Jennifer Lopez, Rosie Perez, David Alan Grier, Jamie Foxx, and more.

The 18th annual Tribeca Film Festival will run from Apr. 24 to May 25, in New York City. The In Living Color screening and panel event will take place on Apr. 27.

The Paley Center For Media Presents The Young And The Restless: Celebrating 10,000 Episodes
Paul Archuleta

'Young And The Restless' Star Kristoff St. John's Cause Of Death Revealed

Kristoff St. John reportedly died of heart disease that was triggered by alcohol abuse, TMZ reports. The Young and the Restless star's cause of death and autopsy report was released on Tuesday (Mar. 19).

The official cause of death was listed as hypertrophic heart disease and categorized as accidental, according to the medical reports. The disease reportedly makes it difficult for blood to reach the heart and often goes undetected.

In regards to St. John's death being marked an "accident," medical officials said the star was on an alcohol "binge" at the time of his death. The report also noted that St. John was discharged from the a mental health facility in Los Angeles only two days before his death. He was reportedly admitted to a 72-hour hold for psychiatric evaluation after he threatened to harm himself.

As previously reported, the actor was found dead on Feb. 3, in his San Fernando Valley home. Sources close to the late star said he struggled with substance abuse and depression, both of which may have stemmed from his son Julian's suicide in 2014.

Kristoff played Neil Winters on Young and the Restless. He earned nine Daytime Emmy Award nominations for the role.

Wendy Williams Reveals She's Been Living In A Sober House

It's no secret Wendy Williams has been dealing with multiple obstacles in her personal life, but that hasn't stopped her from sharing her truth. During the latest episode of The Wendy Williams Show, which aired on Tuesday (Mar. 19), the TV personality revealed that she has been staying at a sober house in New York due to her addiction to cocaine.

"I have been living in a sober house. … You know I’ve had a struggle with cocaine in the past," she shared with her audience. "I never went to a place to get treatment … there are people in your family, it might be you … I want you to know more of the story."

Prior to the big reveal, Williams said that her husband Kevin Hunter was the only person who knew she was seeking treatment. "Only Kevin knows about this. Not my parents, nobody. Nobody knew because I look so glamorous out here," she explained. "I am driven by my 24-hour sober coach back to a home that I live in the tri-state with a bunch of smelly boys who have become my family."

Williams also noted that the facility has strict hours, locking its doors and cutting off the lights at 10 p.m. sharp. "I go to my room and stare at the ceiling and fall asleep to come here and see you. So that is my truth," she added.

The 54-year-old took three-month hiatus from her self-titled show earlier this year, attributing her absence to a fractured shoulder and her ongoing battle with Graves' disease, an autoimmune disease that affects the thyroid. She returned at the top of Mar. 2019.

Williams previously revealed that she was a "functioning addict" for nearly a decade of her career. While she is still trying to overcome some hurdles, she and her family created The Hunter Foundation, which works with private and public organizations to help families and individuals fight addiction.

