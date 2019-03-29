It's a new week, and we've compiled a brand new list of new releases that you have to hear. From Saweetie to Ciara and Lil Uzi Vert, check out the best, new music you should be listening to below.

Saweetie – ICY

Saweetie is back. The west coast artist dropped her new EP, ICY, featuring seven new tracks. The project serves as a follow-up to her Mar. 2018 EP, High Maintenance.

During the latest episode of VIBE Vixen's Boss Talk Podcast, Saweetie said that fans would see a huge transformation from her previous work. "I think [ICY] definitely shows growth," Saweetie said of the differences between ICY and High Maintenance. "Now that I can record in a studio, I’ve become more comfortable… This time, I had some time to prepare, and there’s a big difference as far as tone... I feel like [my fans are] coming deeper into my world."

Listen to ICY below.

Birdman & Juvenile – Just Another Gangsta

Despite having their differences in the past, Birdman and Juvenile have reunited to bring back Cash Money Records for a new album. Just Another Gangsta consists of 12 songs and only one guest appearance from NLE Choppa.

The LP arrives nearly one month after the duo celebrated the 20th anniversary of their classic dance floor filler, "Back That Azz Up."

Listen to Birdman and Juvenile's new project below.

Boosie BadAzz – BadAzz 3.5

Boosie BadAzz has dropped his new project, BadAzz 3.5. The album consists of 15 songs, including the pre-released track, "Bonnie And Clyde." The project's only feature is Webbie, on the track entitled "Good Ol Days."

"U already know nobody sh*t f**king with mine," Boosie said plugging the project. "Real music.

Listen to BadAzz 3.5 below.

Phonte – Pacific Time - EP

After dropping the rap album No News Is Good News in March 2018, Phonte has returned to his R&B/soul vibes with the surprise EP Pacific Time, a small collection smooth, light-hearted bops. The North Carolina rapper/singer continues to show his versatility with his new release; any time Phonte has music to offer, we'll take it.

Ciara – "Thinkin Bout You"

Ciara is hitting the ground running with her new track "Thinkin Bout You." The track comes from Cici's forthcoming album Beauty Marks, which will be released through her own record label, Beauty Marks Entertainment.

Beauty Marks will mark Ciara's first studio album in four years. It follows 2015's Jackie.

Listen to "Thinkin Bout You" below.

Lil Uzi Vert – "Free Uzi"

After a brief hiatus and a lengthy battle with his label Generation Now, Lil Uzi Vert is relaunching his career with a new track. On "Free Uzi," the rapper discusses his journey to financial stability.

"Had to get my business together/ I had $3 million in taxes/ I got it all off on this level/ They said it’s $3 million missing/ I ain’t say nothing, I stay level," he spit.

The new single arrives shortly after Uzi announced the delay of his Eternal Atake album and music retirement. The turn of events, however, could likely be connected to his new management deal with Roc Nation, which Billboard confirms was secured earlier this week.

Listen to "Free Uzi" below.

