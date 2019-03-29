Premiere: NK And De La Ghetto Embark On A Dangerous Love In Paradise On 'Peligroso'

March 29, 2019 - 11:12 am by Richy Rosario

NK and De La Ghetto bring in dangerous, tropical vibes.

Hailing all the way from Ukraine, pop sensation NK has joined forces with Puerto Rican reggaeton powerhouse De La Ghetto on her latest single “Peligroso.” In the visuals, both are in the confines of a salacious tropical oasis that is made for late night romp sessions and trouble. The new 31 year-old artist has a knack for bad boys and dangerous love as she sweetly but provocatively sends out her sexy pleading message.

There are different montages of NK performing under neon purple lights; in a bedroom and in the middle of a tropical forest like setting at night time. De La Ghetto joins in on the fun with Miami style vibes in another nature filled world.

“NK is such a great artist to work with. She’s a true cosmopolitan girl with a natural Latin character. I really loved her style and passion right away when I heard Peligroso on a radio for the first time. I remember rapping to it, and I guess that’s where it all originated from,” De La Ghetto stated in a press release.

Similarly, the European-born artist feels excited about working with him and adding a more Latin flavor to her own music. “I’m incredibly happy that Peligroso became so well received all around the world,”  NK stated. “Working with De La Ghetto was a fantastic experience, and I highly appreciate the momentum he added to the song. With such brilliant minded people working side by side there’s no doubt that we’ve created something sensational and extraordinary.”

Watch the video for "Peligroso" above.

