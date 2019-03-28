Queen Latifah And BET Sued For Allegedly Stealing A Reality Show Concept

Latosha Lee claims BET and Flavor Entertainment stole the blueprint for her 2013 proposed reality show Real Life Cinderellas of Atlanta.

Queen Latifah's production company and BET are accused of stealing a reality show concept.

According to reports, Latifah's Flavor Entertainment and BET series creator Nicci Gilbert-who was a member of the beloved 90s R&B group Brownstone-are accused of ripping off the idea of a proposed 2013 reality show entitled Real Life Cinderella's of Atlanta.

Latosha Lee alleges she created and shot a sizzle for the series and sent it to a few networks, BET being one of them. Reportedly, BET showed interest but never followed through with a contract.

In 2016, From The Bottom Up ran on BET's sister-network Centric, which has since been rebranded as BET Her. The reality show is described as "five women who were very successful until unforeseen circumstances derailed their careers.”

Lee claims the BET series mimics hers, which is positioned as "the daily lives of women who had gone through publicized scandals and were seeking redemption.”

From The Bottom Up, which is produced by Queen Latifah's company, wrapped its third season in 2018. Lee also claims the show also included similar members of her cast and storylines.

The Blast claims Lee is seeking an injunction and hopes to recover profits lost.