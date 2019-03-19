There Will Be Cameras In The Court Room Capturing R. Kelly's Case

Get your popcorn...

The public will beat witness to R. Kelly's upcoming sexual abuse trial. According to the Associated Press, there will be cameras allowed in the court room capturing the high-profile case and the pretrial hearings.

"Cook County Associate Judge Lawrence Flood said during a brief hearing Friday that cameras will be allowed going forward, including at the next hearing on March 22," the report, released on Tuesday (Mar. 19), reads. "[Flood] says photos and video of accusers won’t be allowed without their consent, and that two have already expressed that they don’t give their consent."

In February, R. Kelly was arrested and charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse against four women. Three of the women involved were minors at the time of their alleged abuse, and one victim has physical evidence of their encounter. If he is found guilty, Kelly faces up to a maximum of 70 years behind cars.

Another judge in the same courthouse is still deciding whether cameras will be allowed in the court room during Jussie Smollett's Chicago trial. The Empire actor pleaded not guilty to 16 felony counts for allegedly lying to police about a hate crime he says he fell victim to.