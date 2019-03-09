R. Kelly Arrested for Unpaid Child Support
Cook County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images

R. Kelly’s Back Child Support Paid By Anonymous Person, Released From Jail

March 9, 2019 - 1:18 pm by VIBE Staff

He was being held for failure to pay over $161,000 in back child support.

On Saturday (March 9), R. Kelly was released from Cook County Jail where he was being held for failure to pay $161,663 in back child support, The Associated Press reports. An anonymous person covered the entire sum, Sophia Ansari, Cook County sheriff’s spokesperson, said. Kelly has three children with ex-wife Andrea Kelly.

The news arrives after CBS This Morning’s viral interview with the 52-year-old singer debuted this week. Within the nearly-hourlong program, Kelly maintained that he’s innocent of all claims despite the recollections displayed in court documents and in Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly documentary.

“You can start a rumor on a guy like me or a celebrity just like that,” he said to journalist Gayle King. “Thirty years in the business, relationships didn’t work out, all you have to do is push a button on your phone and say ‘So and so did this to me,’ ‘R. Kelly did this to me,’ and if you get any traction from that, if you’re able to write a book from that, if you’re able to get a reality show, one girl, then any girl that I had a relationship in the past that just didn’t work out, she can come and say the same exact thing.”

Kelly spent three days in jail after having spent a previous weekend behind bars after being charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse.

In This Story:

Popular

Watch Video

Azriel Clary And Joycelyn Savage Defend "Strong Relationship" With R. Kelly

From the Web

More on Vibe

cj-wallace-debut-album-1496079781-713x975-1552150773 cj-wallace-debut-album-1496079781-713x975-1552150773
Getty Images

The Notorious B.I.G.'s Son, C.J. Wallace, Unveils Think BIG Cannabis Company

The Notorious B.I.G.’s son is stepping into the world of entrepreneurship. C.J. Wallace recently launched his Think BIG cannabis company, alongside his stepfather Todd Russaw and fellow entrepreneur Willie Mack, Forbes reports.

Taking to Instagram on (March 8), Wallace published a statement that reminisced on the long process to finally arrive at this moment. “I can’t believe it’s been almost two years since the original idea of developing my own company came about,” Wallace wrote. “So much hard work and dedication has gotten us to this point & this is only the beginning! Together we will challenge the world to honor cannabis as a tool for creativity and healing.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Today I am so proud to announce the launch of Think BIG, my first business! I can’t believe it’s been almost two years since the original idea of developing my own company came about. So much hard work and dedication has gotten us to this point & this is only the beginning! Together we will challenge the world to honor cannabis as a tool for creativity and healing. Follow us @comethinkbig to learn more!

A post shared by a Fly on the Wall (@cjordanwallace) on Mar 7, 2019 at 6:00pm PST

 

View this post on Instagram

 

On March 9, 1997, my father Christopher George Latore Wallace was taken from the world on Fairfax Avenue and Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles right in front of the Petersen Auto Museum. Growing up in LA, I have watched that corner change over the years, and have wondered why there wasn’t a memorial for him at that location. As a way to honor his life and legacy, we created this limited-edition T-shirt. This will serve as a memorial until we can build something to honor his life, music, and the creativity he gave to the world.  Thank You All❤️ #ThinkBig @comethinkbig LINK IN BIO

A post shared by a Fly on the Wall (@cjordanwallace) on Mar 8, 2019 at 9:38pm PST

The company will sell vapes, apparel, “limited-edition top-shelf flower, pre-rolls” and more. Forbes also notes Think BIG aims to make an impact in the social justice reform sector. “Our challenge to the world is to first think bigger about your place in it,” Mack said. “The rise of social justice movements like BLM, LGBTQ+ rights, and the fight for socially equitable democracies around the world is rising and cannabis is a big part of that conversation.”

For Wallace, this venture helped him channel his father’s spirit as the world remembers him on the 22nd-year anniversary of his death (March 9). “In terms of legacy, I’ve always been curious about who Christopher George Latore Wallace really was,” he said. “My second dad, Todd, has always instilled in me to make sure that I carry on the legacy in my own unique way, and that — because my name holds weight — I can’t do anything half-a**ed. I have to do my best.”

Continue Reading
R. Kelly "The Buffet" Tour - Chicago, Illinois
Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

R. Kelly Discusses "I Admit" Song And Pleads Innocence In Full Gayle King Interview

Earlier this week, R. Kelly took to a national platform to plead his case against 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse on four victims, three of who are underage. The 52-year-old appeared on CBS This Morning to tell his side to journalist Gayle King, at times becoming emotionally overwhelmed.

Michael Avenatti, an attorney who’s representing two of the reported victims, discussed a recent video that alleges Kelly had sex with an underage girl. “He refers to her as only being 14 years of age,” Avenatti said to CBS. “These videos are bombshell pieces of evidence and they are the final nails in the coffin for R. Kelly as it relates to his decades of abuse.”

Within the interview, which debuted in full on Friday evening (March 8), Kelly said he's steering clear of highlighting the headlines. “I’m not discussing nothing that is a rumor to me or anything,” he said. “My lawyers are handling all of that, but I guarantee you that I’m going to come out of this like I did before. And it’s not a bragging thing, it’s not an ego thing.”

King then asked Kelly about the allegations against him that were made public in Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly documentary, such as starving and physical abusing some of the women featured in the program.

“You can start a rumor on a guy like me or a celebrity just like that,” he said. “Thirty years in the business, relationships didn’t work out, all you have to do is push a button on your phone and say ‘So and so did this to me,’ ‘R. Kelly did this to me,’ and if you get any traction from that, if you’re able to write a book from that, if you’re able to get a reality show, one girl, then any girl that I had a relationship in the past that just didn’t work out, she can come and say the same exact thing.”

King then asked Kelly to explain his reason for recording and releasing July 2018's "I Admit," a song where the singer addresses claims of sex cult, pedophilia, and domestic violence. “First of all, no offense, but a two-year-old could understand it,” Kelly started off.

“But for all the people over two, was that your way of confessing?” King questioned.

“That question makes no sense, no offense, but what I’m saying is this: ’I Admit’ was me expressing my feelings about the things I was going through," Kelly continued. "If you’re listening to it, you can hear exactly what I’m admitting.”

King then said she can see where people can interpret that song as a confession, to which Kelly said, “Well, that’s the problem now, everything I say people want to take it for what they want it to be. Because I’m so popular and who I am, people just love to take it and remix it and twist it.” The father-of-three is currently in jail on failure to pay over $161,000 in child support.

Watch the full interview here.

Continue Reading
"Us" Premiere - 2019 SXSW Conference and Festivals
Getty Images

Jordan Peele’s ‘US’ Earns Rave Reviews During SXSW Premiere

Jordan Peele’s latest horror flick is already earning rave reviews. US opened the SXSW Film Festival Friday (March 8), along with a simultaneous screening for press in New York City and Los Angeles.

Peele attended the SXSW premiere with US cast members, Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Evan Alex, Tim Heidecker, and Elisabeth Moss.

Speaking to Variety, the 40-year-old director gave a little insight into the film’s underlining meaning. “There are a lot of messages to take away,” he explained. “What I have talked about so far is that we as a culture are afraid of invaders, the outsider. Our fear lies in the idea that there’s a bad guy coming to get us. This movie is about the fact that we are our own worst enemy.”

Jordan Peele says to know the messages of #UsMovie, audiences need to see it: "We as a culture are afraid of invaders... This movie is about the fact that we are our own worst enemy" #SXSW pic.twitter.com/rtxmaBF1R0

— Variety (@Variety) March 9, 2019

Some of the words used to describe the film include, spectacular, eerie, disturbing, terrifying, and a cinematic “masterpiece.” Peele, meanwhile, is being praised as a “mastermind” of the horror genre. Nyong'o, Duke and the rest of the cast have also been getting positive feedback.

US hits theaters on March 22. Peep some of the early Twitter reactions below.

Look at all these black journalists, writers, and entertainers in one room for #UsMovie in NYC!

That's what's up @UniversalPics @JordanPeele #UsFirst #RepresentationMatters #Diversity #inclusion pic.twitter.com/AHoRvXAHee

— Clayton Davis (@AwardsCircuit) March 9, 2019

My review for #UsMovie. Lupita is about to win another Oscar but this time as lead actress. She should actually win 2.

— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) March 9, 2019

What. The. F$%!. #UsMovie proves #JordanPeele is a master of suspense and horror. Seriously intense film. Prepare yourselves! pic.twitter.com/TuPx0IMNSV

— Ashley Menzel @ SXSW (@AshleyGMenzel) March 9, 2019

I jumped several times. Almost punched my homegirl sitting next to me out of fear. Screamed a couple of times. Clapped and cheered. Laughed out loud plenty. Almost cried at one of the most beautiful scenes I’ve ever seen in horror. #UsMovie #UsFirst

— Nichole 🍞🍯 (@tnwhiskeywoman) March 9, 2019

#UsMovie just cemented Jordan Peele as the greatest horror mastermind of the decade. A terrifying, funny, smart, thoughtful movie with a phenomenal cast. Between this and Little Monsters we are living in the year of Lupita Nyong’o!

— Rafael Motamayor @ SXSW (@GeekWithAnAfro) March 9, 2019

So #UsMovie , is a good time. REALLY. Winston Duke is fantastic, and assumes Peele's humor well. Lupita is a carnal whirlwind. Shades of Jaws, Stepford Wives, the Shinning. Could have been shorter and maybe tries too hard to be a statement, like GET OUT. But def. a win. #SXSW

— Robert Daniels @ SXSW (@812filmreviews) March 9, 2019

#UsMovie is the best movie of the year, good luck to you other directors in trying to beat that pic.twitter.com/Znnoex8KNl

— ge (@elroyaIe) March 9, 2019

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

1d ago

R. Kelly's "Ignition" Was Originally About Underaged Girls, Former Lawyer Says

Features

1d ago

NEXT: Blueface's Offbeat Rhymes Have Him On The Verge Of Stardom

News

2d ago

T.I. Alleges 'Leaving Neverland' Documentary Is A Ploy To "Destroy Our Culture"