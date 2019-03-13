R. Kelly's Request To Reduce Child Support Payments Denied

Kelly reportedly has no assets to sell to alleviate his money woes.

According to reports, R. Kelly's request to reduce his monthly amount of child support payments has been denied. He was arrested and subsequently released last week for failure to pay his ex-wife Andrea more than $161,000 in overdue child support.

According to CBS Chicago, Kelly reportedly was seeking to reduce the monthly payments of $21,000 on Wednesday (Mar. 13). However, his request was denied.

"Wednesday’s hearing on the child support payments was sealed to the public, but Kelly’s attorneys confirmed afterward that there would be no change in those payments, and the next hearing has been scheduled for May 8," the report reads.

Kelly's publicist Darryll Johnson said that he thinks the payments to his three children make no sense, as two of his children are older than 18 (his youngest child will be 18 this year). Per Johnson, the singer has no assets to sell, not even his Trump Tower condo, as he paid rent for it years in advance. He also noted that he and Kelly's attorneys are representing him for free.

Kelly was released last week after three days behind bars. CBS Chicago writes "A document first obtained exclusively by CBS 2 Investigator Brad Edwards did not state who paid the money for Kelly’s release, and a spokesperson for the jail said the person who put up the money wanted to remain anonymous."