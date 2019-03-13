R. Kelly In Concert - Brooklyn, New York
R. Kelly's Request To Reduce Child Support Payments Denied

March 13, 2019 - 5:30 pm by VIBE

Kelly reportedly has no assets to sell to alleviate his money woes.

According to reports, R. Kelly's request to reduce his monthly amount of child support payments has been denied. He was arrested and subsequently released last week for failure to pay his ex-wife Andrea more than $161,000 in overdue child support.

According to CBS Chicago, Kelly reportedly was seeking to reduce the monthly payments of  $21,000 on Wednesday (Mar. 13). However, his request was denied.

"Wednesday’s hearing on the child support payments was sealed to the public, but Kelly’s attorneys confirmed afterward that there would be no change in those payments, and the next hearing has been scheduled for May 8," the report reads.

Kelly's publicist Darryll Johnson said that he thinks the payments to his three children make no sense, as two of his children are older than 18 (his youngest child will be 18 this year). Per Johnson, the singer has no assets to sell, not even his Trump Tower condo, as he paid rent for it years in advance. He also noted that he and Kelly's attorneys are representing him for free.

Kelly was released last week after three days behind bars. CBS Chicago writes "A document first obtained exclusively by CBS 2 Investigator Brad Edwards did not state who paid the money for Kelly’s release, and a spokesperson for the jail said the person who put up the money wanted to remain anonymous."

Meek Mill -2018 BET Awards - Red Carpet
Philadelphia Honors Meek Mill With His Own Weekend

Meek Mill earned a huge honor from his hometown. The Philadelphia City Council congratulated the 31-year-old rapper for his philanthropic and criminal justice reform efforts by declaring March 15-17 Meek Mill Weekend.

Meek received the official resolution during a ceremony Thursday (March 14), where he was spotlighted for “using his platform as a method of positivity for young people,” said Councilman Kenyatta Johnson.

The city’s resolution notes Meek as a multi-platinum selling hip-hop artist and entrepreneur who has been “entrapped in the criminal justice system and shuffled through the prison system over technical probation violations — all despite maintaining his innocence.” Meek’s 2017 incarceration sparked the #FreeMeekMill movement that ultimately led to him being freed on bail in April 2018.

Since then, Meek has dedicated himself to raising awareness to the problems within the criminal justice system, “including excessive probation regulations, the disproportionate bail system, the lack of rehabilitation programs available, and how these problems disproportionately affect people of color,” the resolution states.

In January, the “Going Bad” rapper launched the Reform Alliance to advance criminal justice reform and “eradicate outdated policies that perpetuate injustice.” Additionally, Meek has given out thousands of backpacks and school supplies to children across Philly, provided gifts for the homeless, and recently teamed with Puma to renovate basketball courts in the city. He also donated over 60,000 bottles of water to help the people of Flint, Michigan.

See photos and video from the Philly city council's presentation ceremony below.

[email protected] honored for his advocacy for criminal justice reform, @CouncilmanKJ says. pic.twitter.com/m21OxqII8J

— Mike D'Onofrio (@MikeDonofrio_) March 14, 2019

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Philly gave me a meek weekend!!!!! Thank you to my city! 🏆🏆🏆🏆

A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Mar 14, 2019 at 8:57am PDT

[email protected] leads a presentation, on behalf of @PHLCouncil President @Darrell_Clarke, recognizing Robert @MeekMill Williams on his philanthropic and #criminaljusticereform endeavors. https://t.co/gaYqAOcYeN pic.twitter.com/aR0sHxNbnd

— PHLCouncil (@PHLCouncil) March 14, 2019

Ralph Lauren - Arrivals - September 2018 - New York Fashion Week
Chance The Rapper And Wife Kirsten Corley Are Expecting Second Child

Chance the Rapper's family is growing. After marrying longtime girlfriend Kirsten Corley earlier this month, Chano announced that the happy couple is expecting their second child.

"We pregnant again. It’s a girl. Jesus Christ, WE LOVE YOU GOD,” Chano excitedly wrote on Instagram. The Shade Room also grabbed a photo of the mom-to-be showing off her new baby bump from her private Instagram account.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

New baby droppin September

A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on Mar 14, 2019 at 1:04pm PDT

Chance and Kirsten tied the knot during a star-studded ceremony on Mar. 9. The guests included Kanye West, Dave Chappelle, Kirk Franklin, and more. Just days ahead of the wedding, Chano detailed the couple's love story in a lengthy post on social media. In the story, the Chicago native stated that he knew Kirsten was "the one" since the moment he first laid eyes on her at a holiday party 16 years ago.

The new bundle of joy will make the Bennett's (Chance's last name) a family of four. They have a three-year-old daughter named Kensli.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Congrats to #ChanceTheRapper and #KirstenCorley on their second child! The two just tied the knot!

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Mar 14, 2019 at 12:52pm PDT

Rolling Loud Los Angeles 2018
Scott Dudelson

Kodak Black's Lil Wayne Diss Prompts Venue Change In New Orleans

Kodak Black is making major changes to his concert in New Orleans due to security concerns. The rapper was reportedly forced to switch venues after he dissed Lil Wayne earlier this month.

The New Orleans concert was originally supposed to take place at the House of Blues, but has since been moved to the Mahalia Jackson Theater in light of the recent situation.

Kodak gave fans an update on Instagram on Wednesday (Mar. 13). "New Orleans, Louisiana, to all my fans or whatever you wanna call it," Kodak said in a video. "I will be at the House of Blues instead of the Mahalia Jackson Theater and stuff. You know, they really wanted to shut my show down and stuff like that but, you know, I wasn't going for it. I'm like, 'Nah, man. I need to do this show because these people over there wanna see me.' They need to see me because I wanna see them, too."

As previously noted, the venue swap was prompted by the "Tunnel Vision" artist's past comments, in which he claimed that Lil Wayne, a New Orleans native and icon, "should've died" when he was a baby. His negative remarks garnered a lot of enraged responses, including one from Tunechi's daughter, Reginae Carter.

The Florida rapper is expected to hit the stage at the Mahalia Jackson Theater Thursday night (Mar. 14). TMZ confirms that the New Orleans Police Department will provide additional security on site.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

What You Woulda Did

A post shared by The Big Stepper (@kodakblack) on Mar 13, 2019 at 7:36pm PDT

