R. Kelly Accused Of Giving A 13-Year-Old Girl Herpes In New Investigation

According to the initial report, the case could potentially be referred to the Wayne County prosecutor in Michigan.

According to a new investigation, a woman alleges she had an inappropriate sexual relationship with R. Kelly when she was 13, and that he gave her herpes when she was 17.

CBS2-Chicago investigator Brad Edwards broke the news that Kelly is now under investigation in Detroit, after the woman came forward with her allegations.

"Kelly and the alleged victim first had sex at the Detroit hotel on Dec. 30, 2001," sources reportedly told Edwards. "The alleged victim said she and Kelly also had sex at a Detroit recording studio a few weeks later. The woman, now 30, visited Kelly at his home in Atlanta for a period of four years, where she says the singer gave her herpes when she was 17-years-old."

“We are eagerly waiting to speak to the alleged victim,” Detroit Police Chief James Craig said. According to the initial report, the case could potentially be referred to the Wayne County prosecutor in Michigan.

Detroit is also the hometown of the late singer Aaliyah, whom Kelly reportedly married when she was just a teenager, and who was also believed to have had an inappropriate sexual relationship with the musician. Her family, however, denies the claims.

Kelly is currently sitting in a Chicago jail cell after being arrested for unpaid child support. This new development is coupled with the 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse he was charged with in late-February. If convicted for his sexual abuse crimes, he faces a maximum of up to 70 years in prison.

He plead not guilty to the charges, and spoke on the allegations in an explosive interview with Gayle King, which aired on CBS This Morning Wednesday (Mar. 6).