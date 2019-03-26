Michael Avenatti, the former lawyer for adult film actress Stormy Daniels' and a fierce critic of President Donald Trump, speaks to the media after being arrested for allegedly trying to extort Nike for $15-$25 million on March 25, 2019 in New York City. The counts against Avenatti are to include conspiracy to transmit interstate communications with intent to extort, conspiracy to commit extortion and more. Avenatti is expected to answer to the charges later Monday.(Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

Michael Avenatti's Extortion Scandal Might Help R. Kelly Avoid Criminal Case

Avenatti's credibility has now come into question after he was accused of trying to extort millions from Nike.

R. Kelly might evade another sexual misconduct trial again thanks to Michael Avenatti's extortion case.

The prosecutor, who has claimed to have multiple tapes of the singer engaging in sexual acts with underage girls, was indicted Monday (March 25) on a wire fraud scheme against Nike. The 48-year-old reportedly threatened to expose the company for paying college basketball players and their families. Avenatti tried to convince Nike to hire him to launch an internal investigation for $15 to $25 million. Celebrity attorney Mark Geragos was also named as a co-conspirator.

The very messy case has allowed R. Kelly's legal team to question how Avenatti retrieved the tapes for his case against the singer. Speaking to TMZ Tuesday (March 26), Kelly's lawyer Steve Greenberg believes Avenatti's credibility is shot. The unidentified man who was handed the tape over to Avenatti reportedly had a history with Kelly–he recently shared with prosecutors how he was paid upwards of a million dollars by Kelly's camp to keep the tape from the public.

Greenberg believes Avenatti might've used unlawful practices to get his hands on the tape. This might mean the troublesome case could be thrown out thanks to Avenatti's behavior.

This hasn't stopped the prosecutor from his battle against Nike. After he was released from police custody Monday, Avenatti took to Twitter to drop names in the alleged Nike funneling scandal and claimed the company orchestrated his arrest as a distraction. “We never attempted to extort Nike & when the evidence is disclosed, the public will learn the truth about Nike’s crime & coverup,” he wrote on Twitter.

Nike said in a statement they have been cooperated with officials in the NCAA investigation for over a year.

Either way, the rights and justices for black girls have been overshadowed by greed and corruption.

This hasn't affected Geragos' latest client Jussie Smollett. It was reported this morning that all charges against the Empire actor in relation to his alleged staged attack have been dropped.

https://twitter.com/KayCTee/status/1110242132646903808

And to think--some folks ACTUALLY thought #MichaelAvenatti cared about the young women attached to the R. Kelly case... pic.twitter.com/Q6H2NWxU4x — Ms. Williams (@MsWilliamsWorld) March 25, 2019

https://twitter.com/Kamino89/status/1110257324449562625

Mark Garagos is scum. He represented Michael Jackson, wife killer Scott Peterson and Cameron Brown, who was accused of killing his 4 y/o daughter by throwing her off a cliff. https://t.co/xUYLU1Pasc — Nasty Woman (@HandToForehead) March 25, 2019