R. Kelly Sends Birthday Video To Daughter Through Instagram

The disgraced singer recently spent time in jail for back child support payments totaling nearly $200,000.

During his viral interview with Gayle King earlier this month, R. Kelly tearfully revealed that he has no relationship with his three children. But possibly in an attempt to reestablish that connection with at least one of them, the R&B singer sent an Instagram video message wishing his daughter a happy birthday on Wednesday (Mar. 20).

In the video, Kelly cheerfully sang a soulful rendition of "The Happy Birthday Song," followed by a special message to his daughter. "Happy Birthday, baby. Daddy loves you. I love you. No matter what, I love you so much," he said.

Ordinarily, there wouldn't be anything newsworthy about a father sending love to his daughter on her birthday, but the video comes at a very unique time. Kelly recently spent several days in jail for an outstanding balance in back child support. The court determined that he owed his ex-wife Drea Kelly nearly $200,000 in child support payments that covered the kids' education, health and living expenses.

Additionally, the video message arrives nearly three months after Joann – also known as Buku Abi – released a lengthy statement in response to her father's ongoing sexual abuse case. She referred to her father as a "monster" and alluded to unpleasant interactions with him when she was a child. "I would never want anyone to feel the pain I have felt," she wrote in the Jan. 2019 message. "The same monster you all confronting me about is my father. I am well aware of who and what he is. I grew up in that house. My choice to not speak on him and what he does is for peace of mind."

Watch R. Kelly's video message below.