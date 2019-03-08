R. Kelly's Ex-Attorney Recommended Shots To Suppress "Urges" In 2008

"I had him go to a doctor to get shots, libido-killing shots."

R. Kelly's former lawyer is breaking his silence on the singer's inappropriate sexual history. Ed Genson, Kelly's attorney during his 2008 child pornography case recently told the Chicago Sun-Times that he advised the singer to seek medical treatment to suppress his sexual urges.

"I'll tell you a secret: I had him go to a doctor to get shots, libido-killing shots. That's why he didn’t get arrested for anything else," Genson said of his former client.

Genson was on Kelly's legal team when he was found guilty of child pornography in June 2008. While the 77-year-old attorney claimed that Kelly was "guilty as hell" of inappropriate sexual misconduct with young women 10 years ago, he said that he wasn't conflicted about defending him. "He had already done what he'd done," Genson explained. "I did facilitate him in the sense I kept him out of trouble for 10 years..."

As previously reported, Kelly was charged on 10 counts aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Feb. 2019. Genson suggested the charges came from Kelly's negligence and a superiority complex. "What he doesn't understand is this: If you win a case with somebody, they think they're bulletproof," Genson said. "You're almost better off, sort of, losing. He thinks he can do whatever the hell he wants. He has done everything he can to hurt himself."

R. Kelly maintained his innocence during a primetime interview special with Gayle King on CBS. In addition to his sex abuse case, he is currently sitting in jail for back-child support.