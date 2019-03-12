Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade want to trademark their daughter, Kaavia James Wade’s, name and her “Shady Baby” moniker. According to The Blast, the couple filed documents last month and plan on building an empire around the adorable infant that will include haircare products, clothing, diaper bags, baby bibs, and jewelry.

The Wade’s have already launched an Instagram account for little Kaavia that boasts more than a half-a-million followers, and the #ShadyBaby hashtag is usually added to the posts.

Union 47, and Wade, 37, welcomed Kaavia to the family last November, via surrogate. Speaking to People magazine in a cover story published last month, Union dished on her 4-month-old daughter’s “ShadyBaby” nickname, which is derived from her hilarious facial expressions.

“She looks just like Dad, but I’d like to think the attitude is from me,” said Union. “She will stare into your soul and tell you about yourself through her eyes.”

See photos of Kaavia below.

She just realized I stopped following her weeks ago. 😒👼🏾 #shadybaby

They don't know I can read. Why she texting "This Fool"?! I got questions... #shadybaby 👼🏾👼🏾👼🏾

She said we weren't gonna swim at the swim party. She said nobody actually ever swims at swim parties 😒 SABOTAGED! #shadybaby 👶🏾

If you don't know how to use the camera on your phone, why you so quick to ask me for a picture? #shadybaby 👶🏾👶🏾👶🏾

We were just runnin to Target real quick, we didn't think we'd see anyone. We still cute tho 🤷🏾‍♀️👶🏾 #shadybaby @dishardesigns ♥️ 📸 By @rennyvasquez

