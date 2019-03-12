MTV's 'Spring Break' Special To Return With City Girls, Tyga And Rae Shremmurd
It's lit.
MTV's revival of their Spring Break program is in full swing with the announcement of performances by Tyga, Rae Shremmurd and more.
Viacom announced the return of MTV Spring Break in November, but on Monday (March 11), the full rollout was released. Hosts include Justina Valentine (Wild N’ Out, Champs vs. Stars) and Vinny Guadagnino(Jersey Shore) from the Grand Oasis Cancún Hotel in Cancún, Mexico. Tyga will be tearing up the big stage in Mexico alone side Rae Sremmurd and Zara Larsson with appearances from City Girls' Yung Miami and DJ Pauly D.
🚨 @Tyga, @RaeSremmurd, and @zaralarsson will be performing at #MTVSpringBreak. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/JqGryBpjSp
— MTV (@MTV) March 11, 2019
Kicking off March 23, the destination vacation will include "exclusive performances and Spring Break-themed programming featuring MTV talent" with thousand of partying 20-somethings. The program arrived on MTV 1986 with gaining popularity in the 90s with performances from Usher, Destiny's Child, Brandy, Aaliyah and Eminem.
Other MTV shows will feature elements of the Spring Break formula like Spring Break Edition After Shows paired with Siesta Key and The Challenge: War of the Worlds where cast members will appear in Cancun to chat about their respective episodes.
Enjoy some throwbacks from the event's early days below.