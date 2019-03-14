Red Bull Music's 'Momentum' Series Highlights Southern Rap Queens

Gangsta Boo, La Chat and bbymutha have the spotlight on them in this new short film.

Red Bull Music's latest video series Momentum puts the spotlight on individuals in the music industry who are challenging and defying perceptions with the greatest of ease. In their latest episode, Southern Rap Queens are highlighted and honored.

In the 11-minute short film, Tennessee rap stars Gangsta Boo, La Chat and bbymutha discuss what sets them apart from other femcees, and how staying true to themselves gave way to success in their respective careers despite being in a male-dominated industry.

“The resilience, the discipline, the moving with finesse, and the swag and the not giving a f**k, being original, that is what helped me," Memphis area MC Gangsta Boo said. The colorful and descriptive bbymutha says that never compromising herself has proven to be a successful way to make moves in the game.

"My music is a product of all of my thoughts," she smiles.

This unapologetic approach to owning their femininity in the male-dominated Southern rap game has empowered female rappers such as Rico Nasty, who is featured in the documentary as well.

"With the latest iteration of their Momentum series, Red Bull Music celebrates these women and shines a spotlight on their efforts to push the culture forward as part of Red Bull Music Presents," per a press release for the series.

Watch the entire short film above.