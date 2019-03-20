Alexander Wang Fall 2019 - Arrivals
Red Bull Music Festival Returns To NYC With FKA Twigs, Teyana Taylor, And More

March 20, 2019

Springtime is about to get lit.

With the start of festival season gearing up, the Red Bull Music Festival will return to New York City from April 30 - May 18, bringing big names to killer venues. Pulling FKA Twigs, Teyana Taylor, Tierra Whack and more to the Tristate area, the 10-day event is sure to kick spring up a notch.

FKA Twigs will play at Park Ave Armory from May 11-12, while Rosalía will perform at one of the first shows of the refurbished Webster Hall on April 30, a night they’re calling “Rosalía: El Mal Querer.” Teyana Taylor will go on May 15 at the Grand Ballroom at the Manhattan Center for a show called “House of Petunia.” On May 10, Tierra Whack will perform at the Rainbow Room.

For a total of 10 shows, each day will feature a different artist who has partnered with the festival to bring some of their music to life. Tickets can also be purchased here.

Other acts that will be present during the two-week festival include Moor Mother, NYXO, and JPEGMAFIA.

