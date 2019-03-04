Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Anniversary Event
Rihanna Reacts To Fan-Made Album Being Leaked Online

March 4, 2019 - 3:52 pm by J'na Jefferson

However, she did confirm that new music would be on the way in 2019.

Rihanna reacted to a leaked, fan-made album of unreleased tracks that was leaked online via iTunes and YouTube over the weekend.

In response to a fan's Instagram inquiry about the leak of a 12-song project titled Angel by "Fenty Fantasia," the Fenty mogul allegedly said that "sh*ts crazy." The project was released and debuted at No. 67 on the Worldwide iTunes Album Chart before being taken down. It's reportedly still on YouTube (for now), and some diehard members of the Navy have stated that a few of the songs have been online for years at this point.

As for an official Rihanna album, all signs point to a new project coming out sometime this year. The Bad Gal posted a muted video of herself in the studio jamming out to music in November 2018, which understandably got her fanbase riled up. Her vocal producer also provided very slight insight into the upcoming project.

"R9 is amazing," Kuk Harrell said on Instagram Live back in December 2018.  "It’s incredible. And that’s all I'm going to say."

Looks like we all just have to wait with baited breath until Rihanna is ready to gift us with new tunes.

TOBi Gets Sweet In New Video For "Sweet Poison"

TOBi brought passion and then some in the new music video for his song, "Sweet Poison." The visual, produced by Edward T. Liguori and released on Feb. 27, has the rapper as the main focus of the video in various backgrounds, but the cool hue of the music video is the main theme.

"Your presence is a present I treasure of course/I pay attention whatever the cost/Helen Keller on weather report/Showers you never before seen/Get your umbrella up for it/I carefully dip, but I peep round the corner intrigued/You got my heart doing/Pa-pa-pa-pa-pa/Every morning," the rapper harmonized in the visual.

Throughout the three-plus minute music video, the Toronto native takes us through various rooms in a house where we see the 26-year-old experiment with different concepts. The rapper will go from being uniquely streaked with glow-in-dark paint to rapping behind a frame decorated with flames, yet the message is still apparent: he just can't get enough of the person this tune is dedicated to.

TOBi has been making a slow but steady rise in the rap industry as this drop follows the release of his music video and single, "City Blues," on Jan. 17.

Check out TOBi's new music up top.

Aaron Dee

Huey Supreme Tries To Master The Complexities Of Life With 'Bonica 82' EP

Huey Supreme's Bonica 82 EP (released Feb. 26) takes rare form with a trio of singles that allow the project to tell a three-pronged story with a beginning, middle and end.

The low-temp "Escape," the header, plays with seemingly acoustic instruments that ride under the delicate subject matter of the inevitability of life and death that will reach every man. The Virginia-born emcee follows up with "Love & Warfare" with the help of Yohannes. The lighthearted track is reminiscent of early 2000s records that paired powdery sing-song choruses with hard-hitting verses. Bonica wraps up with "I Need," which boasts grittier production that underscores five-minutes worth of penned insecurity and aspiration with the help of Al-Doms.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Bonica 82 is out now. Surprised dropped to see who would catch it and y’all mfs are still amazing and here for a nigga. Take the time to listen and digest. One love. . Side note: I don’t do none this shit by myself. Peep my tags to see the order in which things was produced and mixed. Peace.

A post shared by Hue (@hueysupreme) on Feb 26, 2019 at 8:48am PST

Through and through, the 24-year-old's style of rap mirrors the unique cadence of artists like Kendrick Lamar and J.I.D. with the melodic verses that appear harder at second glance. However, he manages to stand apart from his colleagues with a version of storytelling individualistic to his own experiences.

Check out Huey Supreme's Bonica 82 below.

 

Dot Demo Warns Us All To "Simmer Down" On Latest Project 'Delirium'

When you hear a voice so distinctive and clear that cuts through the clutter, you have to stop and acknowledge the greatness that is revealing its light, that is Dot Demo in rap form. The rawness that his lines hit with comes in the form of smoky signals of realism (check each of his project's cover art, always exhaling that chalky wind). What that means is the Bronx, NY native speaks on the life of a black man growing into his thoughts while using music as his escapism from the perils of street life. And to be clear street life isn't always some wild speaking drug dealer, or poverty stricken dude robbing everything moving. Big city living to small rural town life all have their own daily trails, addictions, beefs,  responsibilities, loves, joys, laughs and glorious unions. What Dot Demo does so well is get into his own head's thoughts about all aspects of life and the beyond (this is proven by his 2015 track and visually incredible video "Indigenous Man"). I would assume good smoke and on the edge living will inspire songs like, "Simmer Down."

Dot's newest full length project, Delirium,  follows the tried and true formula he's maintained with elevation each time out since 2016's Outer Body Experience. To understand that a rapper needs a pocket to rhyme in and how flow sounds better with beats that match, Dot selects airy, melodic tracks that allows his monotone vocals to live without being drowned out. If he wasn't such a dope rapper, he would be the illest A&R for some of your favorite MCs.

Take a moment to get some soulful rap vibes from one of the righteous rhymers you probably haven't heard yet, but will be hearing from for years to come. Delirium is available on all streaming platforms here.

