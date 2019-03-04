Rihanna Reacts To Fan-Made Album Being Leaked Online

However, she did confirm that new music would be on the way in 2019.

Rihanna reacted to a leaked, fan-made album of unreleased tracks that was leaked online via iTunes and YouTube over the weekend.

In response to a fan's Instagram inquiry about the leak of a 12-song project titled Angel by "Fenty Fantasia," the Fenty mogul allegedly said that "sh*ts crazy." The project was released and debuted at No. 67 on the Worldwide iTunes Album Chart before being taken down. It's reportedly still on YouTube (for now), and some diehard members of the Navy have stated that a few of the songs have been online for years at this point.

.@Rihanna reacts to news of a fan-made album composed of her unreleased tracks being uploaded to Apple Music. pic.twitter.com/0QQL8sz4go — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 3, 2019

As for an official Rihanna album, all signs point to a new project coming out sometime this year. The Bad Gal posted a muted video of herself in the studio jamming out to music in November 2018, which understandably got her fanbase riled up. Her vocal producer also provided very slight insight into the upcoming project.

"R9 is amazing," Kuk Harrell said on Instagram Live back in December 2018. "It’s incredible. And that’s all I'm going to say."

Looks like we all just have to wait with baited breath until Rihanna is ready to gift us with new tunes.