Lisa Van Allen Alleges R. Kelly Had A Sexual Relationship With Aaliyah's Mother

"When Aaliyah went to sleep, he would go in the living room and him and her would do sexual acts on the couch."

R. Kelly accuser Lisa Van Allen has come forward to allege the embattled R&B singer also had a sexual relationship with Aaliyah's mother.

During an interview with VladTV, Allen claims that after Aaliyah fell asleep, Kelly would then engage in sexual acts with the late singer's mom.

“He actually stayed at their home in Detroit and her mother actually was sexually attracted to him as well," Allen said. "When Aaliyah went to sleep, he would go in the living room and him and her would do sexual acts on the couch while Aaliyah was sleep in the bedroom.”

Lisa Van Allen was one of several women to come forward and speak about the sexual abuse she endured at the hands of the Grammy award winning singer. During Lifetime's Surviving R. Kelly series, Allen as well as Kelly's ex-wife Andrea, detailed the sexual abuse, control and manipulation they endured.

Kelly allegedly admitted his relationship with Aaliyah's mother to Allen when she was 17, while also confiding in her he too was abused as a child by his older sister. Allen also claims Aaliyah and Kelly had a strong bond, which was why details of their relationship were kept under wraps up until her untimely death in August 2001.

Allen also confirms the longstanding rumor that Kelly married 15-year-old Aaliyah and lied on the marriage certificate stating she was 18 to avoid any legal repercussions if their marriage was discovered.

Watch the interview below.