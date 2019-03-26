Rob Kardashian Will No Longer Have To Pay Blac Chyna Child Support

"Robert and I only concern is what's in the best interest of our daughter that we both equally love..."

According to TMZ, the messy custody battle between Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian has come to an end. The site reports that expenses for the former couple's two-year-old daughter Dream will be split 50/50. Kardashian's former monthly payments of $20,000 will no longer apply, and he will not have to pay Chyna a dime.

"The agreement states each parent will only pay for Dream's needs when she's with them ... and things like medical expenses and school will be split down the middle," the site reads. It's also being reported that Rob will have more time with Dream than Chyna will.

While the former couple (who dated, got engaged, had a child and broke up all in the span of a calendar year) has not had the most amicable split, they have appeared cordial enough in court to make the best decision for their daughter.

"Robert and I only concern is what's in the best interest of our daughter that we both equally love," Chyna wrote on Twitter earlier this year. "Additionally, Robert is a wonderful father to our Dreamy!" Despite their differences and messy break-up, it's great to see that their baby will always come first.