Blac Chyna Birthday Celebration And Unveiling Of Her "Chymoji" Emoji Collection
Getty Images

Rob Kardashian Will No Longer Have To Pay Blac Chyna Child Support

March 26, 2019 - 10:09 am by VIBE

"Robert and I only concern is what's in the best interest of our daughter that we both equally love..."

According to TMZ, the messy custody battle between Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian has come to an end. The site reports that expenses for the former couple's two-year-old daughter Dream will be split 50/50. Kardashian's former monthly payments of $20,000 will no longer apply, and he will not have to pay Chyna a dime.

"The agreement states each parent will only pay for Dream's needs when she's with them ... and things like medical expenses and school will be split down the middle," the site reads. It's also being reported that Rob will have more time with Dream than Chyna will.

While the former couple (who dated, got engaged, had a child and broke up all in the span of a calendar year) has not had the most amicable split, they have appeared cordial enough in court to make the best decision for their daughter.

"Robert and I only concern is what's in the best interest of our daughter that we both equally love," Chyna wrote on Twitter earlier this year. "Additionally, Robert is a wonderful father to our Dreamy!" Despite their differences and messy break-up, it's great to see that their baby will always come first.

Puff Daddy And The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour Presented By Ciroc Vodka And Live Nation - May 20
Getty Images

Prepare Thyself: Lil Kim's New Album Will Drop In May

Lil Kim announced via social media early today (Mar. 26) that her new album will drop on May 17. The Queen Bee’s next project is called 9, and will be lead by the single “Go Awff.” In a photo of herself in a blonde wig and a Balenciaga outfit, the big news was unveiled.

Additionally, Kim wrote that a video for “Go Awff” will drop this Friday (Mar. 26). She told fans over the weekend during a performance in Atlantic City, N.J. that the album would drop within the next few months, and will feature a Rick Ross collaboration.

The number 9 bears a special significance in Kim’s life. June 9 is the day her daughter Royal Reign was born, and March 9 was the day her dear friend, the rapper The Notorious B.I.G., was killed. Additionally, this is her ninth project (five albums and four mixtapes).

This will be Kim’s first official album since 2005’s The Naked Truth, which featured the singles “Lighters Up” and “Whoa.” Since then, she’s appeared on multiple tracks from artists such as Remy Ma, Keyshia Cole and Maino, just to name a few.

Watch her announcement and listen to “Go Awff” below.

LIL’ KIM ANNOUNCED HER NEW ALBUM “9” RELEASE DATE....May 17th 2019. Will you be supporting Queen Bee? pic.twitter.com/jvr7wNNGwR

— E S S E N C E O F S E A N (@SEAN_THE_FINALE) March 24, 2019

Drip Too Hard 💧 | #GoAwff Video out Friday 🎥 | New Album “9” drops May 17th 💿 pic.twitter.com/FjPM47dEbo

— Lil' Kim (@LilKim) March 26, 2019

2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show
Getty Images

Congrats: Kehlani Announces Birth Of Daughter, Adeya

Kehlani took to Instagram to announce that her daughter Adeya Nomi was born over the weekend. The While We Wait songbird thanked those who sent well-wishes as she entered the next big phase of her life.

“This weekend our angel arrived healthy & perfect in every way in our bathroom at home,” she wrote on Monday (Mar. 25) to accompany a photo of a baby’s blanket. “Unmedicated homebirth was the absolute hardest yet most powerful thing i’ve ever done. thankful beyond words. in love beyond comparison.”

She continued her post by stating she’s taking a social media break to be with her family and to rest.

Kehlani announced her pregnancy in 2018 via social media, and detailed that while she was preparing to go through a big change, she was still going to work on music. During a Zane Lowe interview earlier this year, she explained that her next album was dedicated to her daughter.

“[My next album details] my parents’ story, articulated into mine, articulated into a gift for my daughter, so she knows where she comes from,” she said. “[It’s] a really heavy load to process while I’m pregnant…breaking down my mom when I’m about to be a mom.”

Congrats to the new mom on her bundle of joy.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

this weekend our angel arrived healthy & perfect in every way in our bathroom at home. unmedicated homebirth was the absolute hardest yet most powerful thing i’ve ever done. thankful beyond words. in love beyond comparison. refraining from posting to be family and rest, we just wanted to say thank you to everyone who sent well wishes, love, and support in all forms while waiting & working to bring Adeya earthside. 🧡

A post shared by Kehlani (@kehlani) on Mar 25, 2019 at 3:01pm PDT

2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards – Show
Getty Images

Pharrell's New Netflix Kids' Series Focuses On Importance Of STEAM Learning

Pharrell Williams is the executive producer of a new children’s show on Netflix that focuses on educating little ones on the importance of science, technology and current events.

“I got involved with ‘Brainchild’ because there is a desperate need to raise awareness about the importance of science with our youth, we must edu-tain,” Williams told Variety about his new series. The show is hosted by Indian-American actress and comedian Sahana Srinivasan.

Brainchild will use “interactive games, experiments and skits” to teach and highlight the “core concepts and principles of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math).” It was co-created by Atomic Entertainment, and is billed as a spinoff of the Emmy-nominated show “Brain Games,” which aired on National Geographic Channel for seven seasons.

Williams and his i am OTHER production partner Mimi Valdes also discussed the idea of the show’s accessibility for teachers and students. Per Variety, “The curriculum is available without having to sign up or register for any account, and can be used at home or in the classroom to supplement existing tools.”

“It’s especially important to me to get STEAM-focused programming in front of minority communities,” Pharrell says of attempting to reach viewers. “That’s because at the core of the plight of children of color in this country is a lack of access to actionable education.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Prepare to have your minds blown 🧠⚡🌊💖💡🔬 I worked with the masterminds of Brain Games on a show that will empower kids by approaching STEM topics in a cool, new way and to provide anOTHER way into science. Thank you to our host @Sahana.j.shree, @AlieWard, Atomic Entertainment, @i_am_other and the @Netflix team. Brainchild OUT NOW on Netflix. #brainchild

A post shared by Pharrell Williams (@pharrell) on Nov 2, 2018 at 2:01pm PDT

