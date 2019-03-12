H.E.R. And 21 Savage Headlining The Roots Picnic In Philadelphia
Nice!
On Saturday Jun. 1, the Roots Picnic will be returning to Philadelphia for their coveted event. The Mann at Fairmount Park in the City of Brotherly Love will be the new location for the 12th edition of the annual festival, and some big names in music and entertainment are slated to hit three stages throughout the day.
H.E.R. and 21 Savage are set to headline the event, while Lil Baby, Raphael Saadiq, Queen Naija, City Girls and more will perform. The Joe Budden Podcast, The Read and Questlove Supreme Podcast will be making appearances as well. In honor of the 20th anniversary of The Roots' album Things Fall Apart, the supergroup will be performing the entire project with "special guests" during the fest, per Questlove's Instagram.
In 20018, Dave Chappelle was the top-billed headliner of the Roots Picnic, while performances from Lil Uzi Vert, Dirty Projectors, The Diplomats, 2 Chainz, 6LACK, dvsn and Brandy rounded out the top few slots on the lineup.
Tickets will go on sale on Friday (Mar. 15) at noon via Ticketmaster, and per the website, prices will increase as the event date draws near. Those who want to attend should buy as early as they can to cop the cheapest price.
🚨 #RootsPicnic 2019 / Saturday, June 1 / Philadelphia
We’re taking the Picnic to the park! Our new festival site - the Mann at Fairmount Park - will include 3 stages of music, podcasts, gaming, art & dialogue 🙌
Tix on sale Friday @ noon. More info: https://t.co/AXrZDZp7Ca pic.twitter.com/an1CEJM1YM
— Roots Picnic (@rootspicnic) March 12, 2019