Roseanne Barr Calls #MeToo Accusers 'H**s' On Candace Owens' YouTube Show

"I got an eagle eye for this thing... that's h** privilege.”

Roseanne Barr is back in hot water after making derogatory comments geared towards #MeToo accusers. During Candace Owens' new YouTube talk show, the former sitcom star called the women who have been vocal with their experiences with sexual assault "h**s."

“If you don’t run out the room, and go, ‘Excuse me, you don’t talk to me that way, you don’t do that to me, excuse me,’ and leave, but you stayed around because you’re like ‘I thought maybe he was gonna give me a writing job,’ well you ain’t nothing but a h**,” she said in reference to one of the women who accused comedian Louis C.K. of masturbating in front of her (something he acknowledged actually occurred).

“I know a h** when I see one,” she continued. “I’m telling ya, they come for my [sons], ’cause my boys, you know, I’m their mom and they’re, you know, we have a little bit money. So I got an eagle eye for this thing... that's h** privilege.”

She also had a few choice words for Democratic Presidential hopeful Kamala Harris, who she claims "slept her way to the bottom." Of course, Barr also discussed her now-infamous tweet regarding former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett, which cost her her rebooted ABC sitcom.

"It all got a little jumbled up... I was not allowed to explain it," she said.

Watch her comments about #MeToo around the 33-minute mark.