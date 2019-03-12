Oklahoma City Thunder v Los Angeles Lakers
Harry How/Getty Images

Russell Westbrook Addresses Fan For Alleged "Racial" And "Inappropriate" Comments

March 12, 2019 - 10:29 am by Camille Augustin

"A young man and his wife in the stands told me to get down on my knees like I'm used to."

On Monday night (March 11), NBA star Russell Westbrook verbally confronted a court-side fan for "racial and inappropriate" comments made during regulation. On the sideline, Westbrook is videoed telling the fan "I'll f**k you up. You and your wife. I'll f**k you up." The exchange occurred during Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder's game against the Utah Jazz (98-89).

After the match, Westbrook addressed the situation during a press conference and stated that the "completely disrespectful" fan's statement was rooted in hate. "A young man and his wife in the stands told me to get down on my knees like I'm used to. For me that's just completely disrespectful," the shooting guard said. "To me, I think it's racial. I think it's just inappropriate in the sense of there's no protection for the players. There are a lot of great fans around the world that like to come to the game to enjoy the game, and there are people who come to the game to say mean and disrespectful things about me, my family."

The 11-year player noted that this isn't a one-time occurrence, but it seems to happen frequently when his team plays in Utah. "Every time I come here, a lot of disrespectful things are said and for me, I'm just not going to continue to take the disrespect for my family," he said. "I just think that there's got to be something done, there's got to be some consequences for those type of people that come to the game just to say and do whatever they want to say."

In an interview with ESPN, the fan in question, Shane Keisel said his comment was "ice those knees up!" and that his interaction with Westbrook "started off as fun." He then proceeded to tell the reporter that Westbrook's demeanor later changed.

"He just went nuts," the 45-year-old said. He continued to claim that his wife stayed out of the contention, but "no man should threaten a woman, period." In response to that, Westbrook expressed that he would never attack a woman and he's "never been in any domestic violence before," but he claims Keisel's wife also echoed her husband's comments toward Westbrook.

In late February, Westbrook confronted another game-attendee for their behavior. During a Thunder match against the Denver Nuggets, a young fan touched Westbrook in a manner that the pro-athlete deemed to have crossed the line. "For all fans though, there's too much leeway for the fans to be able to touch the players and get away with it," he said. "...But there has to be some type of rule or some type of boundaries set that you can't allow that."

Los Angeles Clippers v Los Angeles Lakers
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

LeBron James Reaches Fourth Place On NBA's All-Time Scoring Roster

LeBron James is a pro-athlete with many titles and awards to his name. As he continues to dominate G.O.A.T conversations, the three-time NBA champion steadily breaks records and climbs lists once dominated by past NBA legends.

That was the case on Wednesday night (March 6), when the Los Angeles Laker landed at the fourth spot on the NBA's all-time scoring list, Sports Illustrated reports. With 32,293 points scored since the beginning of his pro-career, James bumped Michael Jordan by one point. The three NBA stars ahead of James are Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387), Karl Malone (36,928), and fellow but former Laker, Kobe Bryant (33,643). The feat occurred during their loss to the Denver Nuggets (99-115).

Per The Huffington Post, Lakers head coach Luke Walton said it's a momentous occasion for James to surpass someone as herald as Jordan. "There are certain milestones that it's nice to take a moment and embrace and honor. Michael is a guy that guys like LeBron, myself included, grew up watching," Walton said. "That is THE guy, Michael Jordan. So to pass him in anything, especially scoring, would be something that we aren't going to see very often."

Now, all eyes are on the Lakers as they strive to make the 2019 playoffs, a journey that most sports analysts assume will be a hard one since projections state the team has a less than one percent chance of doing so.

Can’t even front. This is going to be UNREAL!! Wow man

— LeBron James (@KingJames) March 7, 2019

Congratulations to our big kid from Akron, @KingJames 💪, on becoming the 4th leading scorer in @NBA history 🐐 #JustAKidFromAkron 👑 pic.twitter.com/buRmPOpiba

— I PROMISE School (@IPROMISESchool) March 7, 2019

LeBron is emotional following his career milestone

(via @espn) pic.twitter.com/llPFUgQpZW

— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 7, 2019

kellen-winslow-ii-new-york-jets-game
Tom Szczerbowski

Kellen Winslow II Held Without Bail For Lewd Act Involving A 77 Year Old Woman

Former NFL player Kellen Winslow II is being held without bail after prosecutors charged him with lewd conduct involving a 77-year-old woman.

The 35-year-old namesake son of Charger Hall of Famer is accused of touching himself in front of a woman inside of a San Diego gym on Feb.13, according to reports.  The incident allegedly happened while Winslow was out on $2 million bail stemming from charges of rape and kidnap.

Nine days later the former Jets player while at the same gym allegedly got into a hot tub with the same woman wearing only a towel and engaged in more lewd conduct. Winslow is accused of touching the woman's arm and foot as she got out of the hot tub to report the incident.

Winslow now faces two counts of lewd conduct and one count of battery against an elderly woman. He's pled not guilty to all of the charges.  Despite the misdemeanors. Winslow has been ordered to remain on house arrest.

The trial in Winslow's kidnapping and rape cases also involve two 50-year-old women is set for next month. The alleged attacks took place in March and May. Last summer, another woman came forward to accuse Winslow of raping her in 2003 when she was 17 and he was 19. His attorney is requesting the charges in his rape and kidnapping case be dropped.

 

DirecTV Super Saturday Night Co-Hosted By Mark Cuban's AXS TV - Arrivals
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for DirecTV

Snoop Dogg Calls For Firing Of Los Angeles Lakers' Head Coach Luke Walton

Snoop Dogg is not impressed by the Los Angeles Lakers' poor performance this season. After watching the game between his home team and the Phoenix Suns on Saturday (March 2), the rapper went on social media to vent about the losing season, citing head coach Luke Walton as one of the main reasons for their lack of playoff potential.

"Somebody got to go. Matter of fact, a lot of ni**as got to go," Snoop said. "Starting with the coach. This sh*t ain’t going to work. This is not the L.A. way," he said after insisting LeBron James can't carry the entire team to victory on his own.

Snoop continued his rant, offering his Lakers booth up for auction. "I got a booth for the next two, three years. This year, y’all can have it. Five dollars for the motherf**king booth to the Laker games. Five dollars is the price. Anybody can have it, all the homies, blow me up right now."

Snoop Dogg has had enough with this Lakers team pic.twitter.com/v781TuX3EO

— NBALakersNation (@NBALakersNation) March 3, 2019

Walton has been under fire since rumors began to circulate that James' camp has been pushing to get the 38-year-old coach "benched" since his arrival.

