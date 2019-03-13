Ryan Destiny attends the Def Jam Pre-Grammy 2019 party at Catch LA sponsored by Courvoisier, Puma, Klasse 14 and Tik Tok on February 08, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Def Jam Recordings)

Ryan Destiny Nabs Fashion Honor At International Women of Power Event

"A bomb way to celebrate #internationwomensday."

While donning the "lucky" color of green, in a shamrock green suit Ryan Destiny was named a fashion honoree at the International Women of Power Event. The event which took place in Los Angeles awarded Destiny with the "Fashion Queen NSAA Award" presented by Fashion Nova Cares.

The actress who plays the bold and fearless singer Alex on the Fox show Star expressed her delight through her Instagram page. "A bomb way to celebrate #internationalwomensday," the 24-year-old actress started. "Feeling so blessed. The only few words I can come up with to describe the weekend is thank you! Being an honoree is one thing but being in a room with women who are this incredible is beyond inspiring."

Destiny was not the only celebrity in attendance who received accolades last week, other honorees included comedienne Tiffany Haddish, actress and activist Rosario Dawson and Abrima Erwiah, as well as First Lady of Sierra Leone H.E. Fatima Maada Bio, to name a few. The event is meant to celebrate powerful women who have positively influenced Africans worldwide.

Koshie Mills, whom Destiny thanked in her post is the brain behind the International Woman of Power Event. Mills a mother to hotshots Kwame Boateng, from Everybody Hates Chris and model-actor Kofi Siriboe, had this to say about her brainchild.

"This is an opportunity for everyone looking at Africa and its Diaspora to see how African women are not only beautiful, regal, intelligent, powerful and resilient, we are owning our own narrative and reclaiming our Queendom for the world to see," the mother of three said. "When we come together to exhibit pride in our heritage and celebrate one another, we are unmatched and unstoppable."

