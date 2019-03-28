Salt-N-Pepa Miniseries To Premiere On Lifetime
"Salt-N-Pepa will tell the story of Cheryl "Salt" James and Sandra "Pepa" Denton during their rise to success."
The rise of the hip-hop group Salt-N-Pepa will be chronicled in a new miniseries on the Lifetime network.
According to Billboard, "The scripted show, aptly titled Salt-N-Pepa, will tell the story of Cheryl "Salt" James and Sandra "Pepa" Denton during their rise to success, the network revealed at its upfronts..."
The show is executively produced by James, Denton and Queen Latifah. The legendary group also licensed their music over to the network to be used for the program. Salt-N-Pepa will be written by the writer of BET's New Edition Story, Abdul Williams. The release date has not been announced for the miniseries.
Salt-N-Pepa has been on the scene a lot within the past year. At the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, they were honored to commemorate the 30th anniversary of hitting the Billboard Hot 100 chart. They were the first female rappers to do so. During their performance at the event, they shared the stage with their "Whatta Man" collaborators, En Vogue.
Last year, Salt-N-Pepa announced that they'd be hitting the road with Naughty By Nature and New Kids On The Block for a joint tour called the "Mixtape Tour," which is slated to hit the road this spring and concluding in the summer.