Tyler, the Creator's 5th Annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival - Day 2
ScHoolboy Q performs on Camp Stage during day two of Tyler, the Creator's 5th Annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival at Exposition Park on November 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer

ScHoolboy Q Returns With 'Numb Numb Juice'

March 14, 2019 - 11:16 am by VIBE Staff

TDE had a fruitful 2018, but now it's Schoolboy Q's turn. In his first single since 2016's 'Blank Face LP,' Schoolboy Q returns with "Numb Numb Juice."

TDE had a fruitful 2018, with Jay Rock earning a Grammy for "Win" and Kendrick Lamar and SZA sharing an Oscar for their song "All The Stars." But now, it's ScHoolboy Q's turn. After working guest features over the past few years with Mike WiLL Made-It and on the Black Panther soundtrack, Q has dropped his new single, "Numb Numb Juice."

"Numb Numb Juice" clocks in at under two minutes, but that's all the time he needs. The bars are signature ScHoolboy Q, with a hard-hitting beat by DJ Fu, Hykeem Carter and Nez & Rio. No word on a release date or title for his album, the folow-up to 2016's Blank Face LP, but fans are clearly ready - "Numb Numb Juice" was trending on the Thursday morning (March 14) after its release. The music video appears to be scheduled for a 1 p.m. EST release.

Listen to ScHoolboy Q's "Numb Numb Juice" below.

