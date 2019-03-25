Sheck Wes Won't Be Charged In Alleged Assault Of Justine Skye

The rapper’s case is being thrown out by the L.A. Country D.A.’s office due to a “lack of evidence.”

According to reports, Sheck Wes will not face any charges for allegedly beating his ex-girlfriend, musician Justine Skye. TMZ reports that the rapper’s case is being thrown out by the L.A. Country D.A.’s office due to a “lack of evidence.”

In February, Skye tweeted that the “Mo Bamba” MC and a group of his friends reportedly stalked her and attacked her friends and boyfriend. In her tweet, she also called Sheck her “abuser.”

“Taking a walk with my friends and my man and Sheck Wes (my abuser) and his friends decide to STALK US and attack my friends,” she wrote. She wrote. “Two cars full of n***as while he sat in the car like a b***h. You’re pathetic sheck and you beat women. You hit your girl before me and you’ll do it again.” Wes denies the claims, and Justine was granted a restraining order against him. The rapper was also pulled from a campaign for Major League Soccer in light of the allegations.

“The model, actress and singer claimed Sheck once threw her phone across a hotel room at the Montrose, slapping her in the face with a wad of cash and berating her,” TMZ reports.