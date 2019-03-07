'She's Gotta Have It' Announces Second Season Return To Netflix

Nola Darling and her fine artistic self returns to Netflix May 24.

Academy Award-winning director Spike Lee decided to turn his beloved first film She's Gotta Have It into a series. Netflix, realizing how awesome the idea was, chose to be the platform for which the series would live.

Season 1 aired Thanksgiving weekend 2017 with actress DeWanda Wise playing Nola Darling, a creative in gentrified Brooklyn juggling three completely different men. There's kind Jamie, care-free Mars, and arrogant Greer. The 30-minute 10-episode season merited solid reviews from fans and was later renewed for a second season.

Now, Nola Darling is back! Set to premiere on Netflix May 24, the synopsis for the second installment finds Darling as a successful artist caught in between corporate demands and staying true to what she really wants. As she toys with her new space, her journey to self-discovery also changes those around her.

The same cast of characters fans fell in love with in the first season are also set to return to BK for the second. Are you ready for more Nola Darling?

Check out the announcement below.