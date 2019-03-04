DirecTV Super Saturday Night Co-Hosted By Mark Cuban's AXS TV - Arrivals
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for DirecTV

Snoop Dogg Calls For Firing Of Los Angeles Lakers' Head Coach Luke Walton

March 4, 2019 - 3:00 pm by Zoe Johnson

"This sh*t ain’t going to work. This is not the L.A. way."

Snoop Dogg is not impressed by the Los Angeles Lakers' poor performance this season. After watching the game between his home team and the Phoenix Suns on Saturday (March 2), the rapper went on social media to vent about the losing season, citing head coach Luke Walton as one of the main reasons for their lack of playoff potential.

"Somebody got to go. Matter of fact, a lot of ni**as got to go," Snoop said. "Starting with the coach. This sh*t ain’t going to work. This is not the L.A. way," he said after insisting LeBron James can't carry the entire team to victory on his own.

Snoop continued his rant, offering his Lakers booth up for auction. "I got a booth for the next two, three years. This year, y’all can have it. Five dollars for the motherf**king booth to the Laker games. Five dollars is the price. Anybody can have it, all the homies, blow me up right now."

Walton has been under fire since rumors began to circulate that James' camp has been pushing to get the 38-year-old coach "benched" since his arrival.

In This Story:

Popular

Actor Corey Feldman Defends Michael Jackson Following 'Leaving Neverland' Premiere

From the Web

More on Vibe

kamaru-usman-in-ufc-ring
Hans Gutknecht

Kamaru Usman Becomes The First African To Win A UFC Championship

Kamaru Usman took home the UFC title Saturday night (March 2) in Las Vegas defeating welterweight champ Tyron Woodley. Usman's victory makes him the first African to hold the title.

The 31-year-old known as the "Nigerian Nightmare" greeted journalists in Arabic before switching to Pidgin and admitted he'd fractured his foot and had been walking around in a supportive boot all week.

UFC, which is the highest level within mixed martial arts, combines jiu-jitsu, boxing, kickboxing, wrestling,  and several other fighting techniques while inside of an octagon caged ring.

View this post on Instagram

TOMORROW IT ALL COMES TOGETHER. #NigerianNightmare #AndNew #Nigeria #Africa

A post shared by Kamaru Usman (@usman84kg) on Mar 1, 2019 at 6:08pm PST

"Nigeria, I have told them, we would do it, I told them we never fail. And we have done it today," he said.

Usman was born in Nigeria and reportedly left Benin City for Arlington, Texas with his parents when he was a child. Now, more than 20 years later Usman explains the road he took to win his championship.

"It was kind of time to make a switch and not just be a wrestler anymore, but to be a fighter and to go and make a living for not just myself but my family as well," he told Sportsworld.

The champ also thanked his daughter who he admits "lit a fire under his ass."

View this post on Instagram

First African UFC Champion @usman84kg paid tribute to former champ #TyronWoodley who he defeated to win the World Welterweight Championship. He also shared a touching moment with his daughter. @btsport

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline) on Mar 3, 2019 at 1:56am PST

"I come from humble beginnings. I never dreamed I'd have a platform like this to be on this stage, and when this little girl came along she lit a fire under me, she lit a fire under my ass and I got going."

Congrats to Kamaru Usman.

Continue Reading
ja-rule-red-carpet-jennifer-lopez-concert
Gabe Ginsberg

Ja Rule Performed During The Milwaukee Bucks Halftime Show And....

Yeah, this is rough.

Ja Rule was tapped to perform during the Milwaukee Bucks vs Minnesota Timberwolves halftime show and from small clips uploaded to social media, no one really cared. The 42-year-old entertainer, real name Jeffrey Atkins, performed during the 90s night. Ja went on the court and attempted to make a funny that didn't go over well with those in the audience.

“They said this is ’90s Night,’ so they brought out a 2000s artist,” Ja Rule began. "But my album Venni Vetti Vecci came out in ’99, so I guess that counts.”

The cringe-worthy silence only worsened when Ja began performing and ESPN NBA reporter Malika Andrews noted some players took to the court to begin shooting around.

There’s a good 3.5 minutes left of halftime, Ja Rule is mid-song and Giannis is already out shooting. pic.twitter.com/sPoyVnpI7x

— Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) February 24, 2019

In true savage fashion, Twitter cracked jokes on Ja Rule and the lack of enthusiasm he seemed to merit during his halftime show.

Whoever set Ja Rule up like...you ain’t shit!😂😂😂😂

— Karlous Miller (@KarlousM) February 24, 2019

Ja Rule’s halftime performance be like pic.twitter.com/qtNN94tK3C

— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 24, 2019

When I saw Ja Rule Trending on Twitter pic.twitter.com/c3BlBu88Co

— Cameron Grant (@coolghost101) February 24, 2019

Mr. Atkins heard the comments and took to Twitter to offer his own retort, alleging there was an issue with his microphone issue.

Y’all really be on my dick... 😭 let’s be CLEAR my sound was fucked up at first and didn’t come on when it was supposed to but I rocked that bitch... thanks for the love Milwaukee!!! Great win my streak continues... lol

— Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) February 24, 2019

"Let's be clear, my sound was f--ked up at first and didn't come on when it was supposed to, but I rocked that bitch," Ja tweeted. "Thanks for the love Milwaukee.

Y’all really be on my dick... 😭 let’s be CLEAR my sound was fucked up at first and didn’t come on when it was supposed to but I rocked that bitch... thanks for the love Milwaukee!!! Great win my streak continues... lol

— Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) February 24, 2019

Longtime nemesis 50 Cent hasn't gotten word of Ja's latest fumble, but when he does, we'll let you know.

Continue Reading
Red Bull BC One World Final 2014
Ali 'Lilou' Ramdani of France competes at the 2014 Red Bull BC One Breakdancing World Finals.
Getty Images

Breakdancing Proposed As Potential Sport For 2024 Olympics

According to CNN, a proposal has been made to add breakdancing as a sport during the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Breakdancing is one of four events suggested for inclusion, along with surfing, climbing and skateboarding.

"We are pleased to see that Paris 2024's proposal for new sports to the Olympic programme is very much in line with the reforms of Olympic Agenda 2020, which is striving to make the Olympic programme gender-balanced, more youth-focused and more urban," read a statement from the International Olympic Committee. Other mediums such as Squash, snooker and chess put their proposals in, but were not selected.

Breakdancing, which is one of the four elements of hip-hop, was introduced as a sport during the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires. Thanks to organizations such as Red Bull's BC One, the legacy of breakdancing lives on through workshops and competitions throughout the world. Last year's Red Bull BC One Breakdancing World Championship was held in Switzerland.

“Obviously, if people know the history of the hip-hop culture, then they'll know that we are the original hip-hop," “B-Boy Ronnie” Abaldonado told VIBE of breakdancing's influence during Red Bull BC One Camp in Houston. "...We're here not to just teach people how to dance, but also to educate them on hip-hop and breaking.”

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Features

5d ago

The Anatomy Of A DJ, As Explained By Global Selectas

News

5d ago

Chicago To Elect First Black Female Mayor In April 2019

Music News

5d ago

YNW Melly Drove Around With Dead Bodies In Elaborate Drive-By Scheme