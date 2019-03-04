Snoop Dogg Calls For Firing Of Los Angeles Lakers' Head Coach Luke Walton
"This sh*t ain’t going to work. This is not the L.A. way."
Snoop Dogg is not impressed by the Los Angeles Lakers' poor performance this season. After watching the game between his home team and the Phoenix Suns on Saturday (March 2), the rapper went on social media to vent about the losing season, citing head coach Luke Walton as one of the main reasons for their lack of playoff potential.
"Somebody got to go. Matter of fact, a lot of ni**as got to go," Snoop said. "Starting with the coach. This sh*t ain’t going to work. This is not the L.A. way," he said after insisting LeBron James can't carry the entire team to victory on his own.
Snoop continued his rant, offering his Lakers booth up for auction. "I got a booth for the next two, three years. This year, y’all can have it. Five dollars for the motherf**king booth to the Laker games. Five dollars is the price. Anybody can have it, all the homies, blow me up right now."
Snoop Dogg has had enough with this Lakers team pic.twitter.com/v781TuX3EO
— NBALakersNation (@NBALakersNation) March 3, 2019
Walton has been under fire since rumors began to circulate that James' camp has been pushing to get the 38-year-old coach "benched" since his arrival.