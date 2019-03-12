Solange Is Feelin' Herself In Short-But-Sweet 'Binz' Music Video

The video follows her self-directed "Almeda" visual.

Solange is having a grand ol' time just dancing to her own song "Binz" from her newly-released album When I Get Home.

The short-but-sweet music video was released on Mar. 11, and features the Houston native twerking to herself all throughout her house while the standout track plays. She shot the video on her computer over a period of time, evident by her changing wardrobe throughout the less-than-two-minute visual. The end result is something we didn't know we wanted, but we're glad that we have it.

When I Get Home was released to kick off Women's History Month (Mar. 1). Visuals to accompany the announcement of the album's arrival were teased on the website Black Planet, and the album itself is billed as an "exploration of origin."

"...How much of ourselves do we bring with us versus leave behind in our evolution,” a rep for the musician said in a statement. “The artist returned to Third Ward Houston to answer this.” She recently thanked fans on social media for their support, writing "wow thank yalllll ! the smile ! the joy! my heart!!! i seeee y’all. the luv."

Solange will be performing at various festivals this year to support the album, such as Coachella, Primavera Sound Festival and Lovebox.