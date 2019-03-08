Solange Debuts Self-Directed Music Video For "Almeda"

March 8, 2019 - 11:33 am by Zoe Johnson

"Sip."

Solange's most recent project, When I Get Home blessed fans to an auditory treat that was only heightened by the visual experience that paid homage to her hometown of Houston. Now a week later, (Mar. 8) the singer has upped the ante with a visual for her single "Almeda."

Pulled from her film When I Get Home, Solange's interpretation of "Almeda" pays homage to her stomping grounds as well as other community staples like black cowboys paired with women who have inspired her like 28-year-old movement performance artist, Neyon and Goddess Lula Belle. The singer also integrates choreographed scenes with tasteful zoom effects that reveal or conceal aspects of the bigger picture.

Playboi Carti, who features on this Pharrell assisted track originally is not present for the video, but the visuals still manage without him as the 32-year-old uses special effects to expands on the viewing experince.

Check out Solange's new clip for "Almeda" above.

