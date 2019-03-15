Update: Soulja Boy Released From Jail, Says He’s Not Going Out "Like 6ix9ine"

Police reportedly discovered firearms and ammo in his possession.

Update: 12:00 am ET (March 16, 2019) — Soulja Boy was released from custody hours after being arrested on Friday (March 15).

The 28-year-old rapper took to Instagram Live with a rant about getting out of jail and having the “biggest comeback” of 2018. “I'm not goin' out like 6ix9ine, you got me f**ed up, bruh,” he added.

Soulja was freed from jail in time to make his scheduled performance at the Los Angeles Clippers Game.

Original story below…

---

Soulja Boy can't seem to stay out of trouble. The rapper was reportedly arrested Friday morning (Mar. 15) after police discovered firearms and ammo in his possession, TMZ reports.

According to reports, Soulja was on his way to meet up with his probation officer in San Fernando Valley when he was detained by police. He is currently sitting in jail in Van Nuys, a neighborhood in Los Angeles.

The "Pretty Boy Swag" artist's latest arrest is reportedly a violation of his probation. The rapper is currently on probation stemming from his weapons conviction dating back eight years. In 2016, Soulja added more time to his probation sentence after cops discovered at least one weapon in his home, which violated the judge's strict "no weapons" policy.

Apparently, Soulja Boy was not paying attention. Moving on to Feb. 2019, police raided the rapper's home after a woman claimed he held her hostage in his garage. During the raid, police discovered more ammunition and firearms.

Soulja Boy was supposed to perform at the Los Angeles Clippers game later tonight, but it's unclear if that performance is still going to happen as planned. He is expected to appear in court this Friday afternoon.