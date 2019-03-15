2019 BET Social Awards At The Tyler Perry Studios - Arrivals
Update: Soulja Boy Released From Jail, Says He’s Not Going Out "Like 6ix9ine"

March 15, 2019 - 2:05 pm by Jessica McKinney

Police reportedly discovered firearms and ammo in his possession. 

Update: 12:00 am ET (March 16, 2019) — Soulja Boy was released from custody hours after being arrested on Friday (March 15).

The 28-year-old rapper took to Instagram Live with a rant about getting out of jail and having the “biggest comeback” of 2018. “I'm not goin' out like 6ix9ine, you got me f**ed up, bruh,” he added.

Soulja was freed from jail in time to make his scheduled performance at the Los Angeles Clippers Game.

Original story below…  

---

Soulja Boy can't seem to stay out of trouble. The rapper was reportedly arrested Friday morning (Mar. 15) after police discovered firearms and  ammo in his possession, TMZ reports.

According to reports, Soulja was on his way to meet up with his probation officer in San Fernando Valley when he was detained by police. He is currently sitting in jail in Van Nuys, a neighborhood in Los Angeles.

The "Pretty Boy Swag" artist's latest arrest is reportedly a violation of his probation. The rapper is currently on probation stemming from his weapons conviction dating back eight years. In 2016, Soulja added more time to his probation sentence after cops discovered at least one weapon in his home, which violated the judge's strict "no weapons" policy.

Apparently, Soulja Boy was not paying attention. Moving on to Feb. 2019, police raided the rapper's home after a woman claimed he held her hostage in his garage. During the raid, police discovered more ammunition and firearms.

Soulja Boy was supposed to perform at the Los Angeles Clippers game later tonight, but it's unclear if that performance is still going to happen as planned. He is expected to appear in court this Friday afternoon.

H.E.R. Shares Studio Photo, Teases Collaboration With Ty Dolla $ign

While fans patiently await the release of H.E.R.’s debut album, the Grammy-winning singer is dropping hints on at least one upcoming collaboration. H.E.R. seemingly confirmed via social media Friday (March 15) that her full-length studio effort could be in the works.

The “Hard Place” singer tweeted a photo captioned, “Issa album coming,” and it looks like Ty Dolla Sign is involved.

Issa album coming. pic.twitter.com/x2YBguongb

— H.E.R. (@HERMusicx) March 15, 2019

Since the Bay Area native failed to clarify if the album on the way is her heavily anticipated debut (though it seems pretty clear), some fans are wondering if a joint album with Ty could be in the works.

Whatever the case, the 21-year-old R&B star's cryptic posts are keeping fans on their toes, and giving them a peak into her creative journey.

In VIBE's latest cover story, H.E.R. shared how she deals with pressure of being one of the most buzzed about new artists in R&B. “It’s a great expectation,” said the Bay Area native. “It’s a great thing to hear people putting me up to this standard and putting me on this pedestal and expecting greatness from me, but at the end of the day, I’m just trying to be a better me as an artist musically. As a person, I’m just trying to be better than I was yesterday and continue to elevate. I keep hearing all this stuff. It’s so easy to second-guess and overthink everything you’re doing now that people are watching. That’s when it starts to go downhill when you give in to that pressure.

“I have to keep doing me,” she continued. “I have to not look at what everybody else is doing, or what everybody else thinks should be happening right now.”

See video of H.E.R.’s recent studio session below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I’m playing drums again. Lol. I’m about to get nice. Just wait 😂 @tydollasign @theycallmecamper @flippa123 @saintluk3 WE LOCKED. 5AM VIBES

A post shared by H.E.R. (@hermusicofficial) on Mar 14, 2019 at 10:10am PDT

Teyana Taylor Enlists ASAP Rocky And More For "Issues/Hold On" Video

Teyana Taylor is back with the latest visual from her 2018 studio album. The singer dropped the video for "Issues/Hold On" on Friday (Mar. 15),  featuring an all-star cast.

The nearly 4-minute video, which was also directed by Taylor, appears to be set it in the 1970s. It follows the love story of Teyana and her partner, ASAP Rocky. The video shows snapshots of key moments in their lives, including the first time they locked eyes and a retro wedding. Their love story isn't all butterflies though. The couple is forced to confront each other after Rocky is caught getting too close to Teyana's bestie, Lori Harvey. The video also includes cameos from Tyler The Creator, and ASAP Ferg.

"Issues/Hold On" is the latest single to receive video treatment from Teyana's album, KTSE. The album, which debuted in June 2018, was the last release from the G.O.O.D Music imprint.

Moments after the video hit streaming platforms, Teyana took to Instagram, explaining how important it was to her. "Let’s gooooooooo! This video is very special to me and I would like to thank everyone apart of making this magical with me," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram

 

ISSUES/ HOLD ON IS OFFICIALLY HERE!!!!! And avail on all platforms! Check it out now!!! Link is in my bio!!! Let’s gooooooooo! This video is very special to me and I would like to thank everyone apart of making this magical with me! @asaprocky @asapferg @lori_harvey_ @feliciathegoat @kristennoelcrawley Powered by @theauntiesinc Directed by: @aspiketeejoint AD: @dimpace DP: @turtlevanbry Line producer: @madebyyusufali @ikc.pro Gaffer: @gregloebell Key grip: @abitofbuffalo 1st AC: @tavodood Wardrobe/stylist: @seannita @ejking Hair: @stylezofporscha MUA: @japanesefaces PAs: @grahamfromthecrypt @kelo_of_dopeness @andeewarhol @a_mighty_life The Petunia’s and Petunia Band: @iamchloemitchell @japanesefaces @coco_gilbert @marlon23rd @juju_anr Casting: @espritcasting 💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕

A post shared by Jimmy Neutch- Shumpert (@teyanataylor) on Mar 15, 2019 at 12:03pm PDT

Louis Vuitton : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2019-2020
Victor Boyko

Virgil Abloh And Louis Vuitton Condemn Sex Abuse Amid 'Leaving Neverland'

Virgil Abloh and Louis Vuitton are speaking up against child sex abuse. Abloh debuted a Michael Jackson-inspired collection in Paris Fashion Week in Jan. 2019, but in the wake of the allegations revisited by HBO's Leaving Neverland, the artistic director announced the luxury brand is pulling pieces of the FW19 line from production.

Abloh released a statement to WWD on Thursday (Mar. 14), condemning child abuse and explaining the motive behind the fall menswear collection. "I  am aware that, in light of this documentary, the show has caused emotional reactions. I strictly condemn any form of child abuse, violence or infringement against any human rights," he said. “My intention for this show was to refer to Michael Jackson as a pop culture artist. It referred only to his public life that we all know and to his legacy that has influenced a whole generation of artists and designers."

Michael Burke, Louis Vuitton’s chairman and chief executive officer, also elaborated on the controversy surrounding the collection, noting that they were "unaware" of the documentary prior to presenting the collection in Paris. "We find the allegations in the documentary deeply troubling and disturbing," Burke told The New Yorker. "Child safety and welfare is of utmost importance to Louis Vuitton. We are fully committed to advocating this cause."

A spokesperson for the French label also confirmed that "no item that directly features Michael Jackson elements" will be available to the public. "The Fall-Winter 2019 Men’s collection has multiple inspirations and will be launched in stores in July," the statement reads.

As previously reported, Leaving Neverland spoke with two men who alleged they were sexually abused by Jackson when they were young. The shocking footage has triggered a worldwide response, both positive and negative. While some networks and organizations have started to remove Jackson-related content from circulation, some supporters have launched protests in their local areas to defend Jackson's innocence.

The singer's family has also denied the allegations and is seeking legal action against HBO and the alleged victims.

